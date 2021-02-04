The last time an area girls basketball team played at state was 2015.
That was the year that coach Judy Harms and the Whitewater Whippets brought home a gold ball by winning the Division 3 state title at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
Is any area team good enough this season to end the six-year state drought?
My crystal ball says no. The reason is not because of a lack of quality teams in the area but because of the immense amount of talented teams lurking in each sectional.
Let’s break down brackets for each division in our area.
Division 1
Janesville Craig is the No. 1 seed in Sectional 3B.
The Cougars have an abundance of offensive firepower but have lacked consistency all season. Craig is 10-8 on the season, including two wins over a three-loss Lake Geneva Badger team, but has struggled against physical and taller teams.
Eighth-ranked Kettle Moraine and 10th-ranked Hartland Arrowhead are both in the bottom half of the sectional, while Waunakee, DeForest or Verona loom as a sectional semifinal opponent if Craig wins a regional title.
Waunakee beat Craig by 16 points, DeForest by 20 and Verona clipped the Cougars on Wednesday night.
Craig’s proven it can play with good teams, including an overtime loss to two-time defending state Division 3 champion Marshall, but must find the consistency that has been missing all season.
Badger’s had a solid season, but would have to find a way to upset top-seeded Kettle Moraine and second-seeded Waukesha West to even make it out of regional play.
Janesville Parker is playing out the string. The Vikings have dealt with season-long injuries and code violations, and have no shot at making a playoff run with a depleted roster.
Division 2
Edgerton is 16-3 under first-year coach Chris Jenny and would’ve been a tough out in Division 3.
Unfortunately for the Crimson Tide, they were placed in Division 2 because of so many Division 1 schools opting out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Edgerton’s regional includes Jefferson and Beloit Turner—who both beat the Tide during the regular season—along with Badger South powerhouse Monroe.
Third-ranked Reedsburg and 10th-ranked Madison Edgewood are in the upper half of the sectional.
Whitewater is the No. 2 seed in Sectional 3D and has one of the area’s top players in Kacie Carollo, but the Whippets simply don’t have the overall talent they had in the 2015 championship season.
Division 3
Brodhead is 10-3 on the season and has arguably the best player in the area with sophomore Abbie Dix.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, their sectional bracket is loaded. Three of the top 10-ranked teams in Division 3 are in their sectional, including second-ranked Lake Mills—a likely regional final opponent.
Third-ranked Prairie du Chien and seventh-ranked Marshall are in the upper half of the sectional.
Resch Center unavailable
Because of strict COVID-19 restrictions in Brown County, the Resch Center will not be hosting the girls state tournament for the first time since 2013.
As of right now, the WIAA chose the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh and the La Crosse Center as the two venues for the state tournament.
Three of the five divisions, to be determined at a later date, will be held at the the La Crosse Center for both both and girls with two semifinals and a championship game for each division scheduled on one of the three days.
Two of the divisions, to be determined, will be held at the Menominee Nation Arena on both Friday and Saturday of each of the tournaments.
The girls state tournament is scheduled for February 25, 26 and 27.