EVANSVILLE

Depth was the difference Tuesday night for Evansville High’s girls basketball team.

The Blue Devils wore down visiting McFarland en route to a 58-50 Rock Valley Conference victory.

Senior guard Paige Banks had 21 points to lead Evansville, which improved to 4-0 in the Rock Valley and sits alone in first place.

McFarland (2-4, 2-2), the reigning RVC champion, led 43-38 with 9:15 left, but the Blue Devils finished the game on a 20-7 run.

Lexi Hinkle’s 3-pointer, Evansville’s only one of the game, with 6:17 left gave her team the lead for good at 45-43 and keyed a 14-2 run.

Evansville first-year coach Tony Wiemiller said his team’s constant pressure on the defensive end paid off.

“We like to go 11 deep, and that probably saved us tonight,” Wiemiller said. “When both Josey (Rinehart) and Abi (Eftemoff) had to come out with an injury, that gave some girls on the bench some extra minutes, and they responded.

“The energy was certainly there tonight, too. The turning point for us was when we went to the five-out (offensively). We got some movement, reversed the ball and got the ball to the block. That gave us some good looks in the post and got us to the free-throw line.”

Banks stepped up her play the second half. The reigning Gazette area player of the year hit three baskets sandwiched around Hinkle’s 3 to shift the momentum to the Blue Devils.

Her basket with 1:54 left gave Evansville its biggest lead of the night at 56-47.

“This year, our team is very cohesive,” Banks said. “I can trust anyone with the ball.

“And for me, I think my experience pays off, too. I’ve been through situations like tonight before, so I’m kind of used to it.”

Eftemoff added 14 points for the Blue Devils, including eight free throws. Rinehart also chipped in 14 points but missed most of the final five minutes after taking an inadvertent elbow that bloodied her nose.

Evansville is at Brodhead (4-1, 2-1) on Friday night in a battle of first- and second-place teams.

EVANSVILLE 58, McFARLAND 50

McFarland (50)—Witt 5-0-11; Butler 2-1-6; Kirch 2-0-5; Lonigro 3-0-9; Gilbertson 2-2-7; Feldner 1-0-2; Hildebrandt 3-4-10. Totals: 18-7-50

Evansville (58)—Hinkle 1-2-5; Rinehart 6-2-14; Tofte 0-1-1; Fillner 1-1-3; Eftemoff 3-8-14; Banks 10-1-21. Totals: 21-15-58

McFarland 31 19—50

Evansville 29 29—58

3-point goals—McFarland 7 (Lonigro 3, Witt, Butler, Kirch, Gilbertson), Evansville 1 (Hinkle). Free throws missed—McFarland 4, Evansville 11. Total fouls—McFarland 20, Evansville 13.