EDGERTON
Not even the state’s scoring leader could derail the Edgerton High School girls basketball team Tuesday night.
McFarland’s Teagan Mallegni scored 33 points, but the Crimson Tide had four players in double figures in a 73-70 Rock Valley Conference victory.
Edgerton (14-2, 9-2), ranked sixth in Division 3 by The Associated Press, won for the 10th time in its last 11 games and remained in sole possession of second place in the Rock Valley, two games behind Brodhead.
Sylvia Fox led Edgerton with 18 points, Shannon Rusch had 17, Abby Blum 16 and Kate Gunderson 15 to offset another sparkling performance from Mallegni.
The 6-foot sophomore, who leads the state in points scored and is second in scoring average at 28.5 points per game, scored 23 of her points in the first half to help the Spartans take a 35-33 halftime lead.
“The first half I don’t think we stuck to the game plan with her as much as we would’ve liked,” Edgerton coach Chris Jenny said of Mallegni. “We let her get to her spots and didn’t help out enough, but I thought we did a much better job the second half.
“But I couldn’t be more proud of these girls. They stuck to it, especially on the boards, and got a big win. That balanced scoring has been the key for us all season.”
Trailing by two at the half, Edgerton took the lead for good at 58-57 on Fox’s basket with 6 minutes 17 seconds to play. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Gunderson and Blum pushed the lead to 64-57 with 4:56 remaining.
McFarland (11-5, 8-4) sliced the lead to five with 2:05 left, but Rusch got a basket off a back-door cut to make it 71-64 with 43 seconds left. A 3-point play by the Spartans’ Adrienne Kirch cut the deficit to 72-70 with four seconds left, but Gunderson made a free throw with 2.7 left to push the lead to three. Mallegni got a rebound off of Gunderson’s missed free throw, but her halfcourt heave missed the mark as time expired.
“One of our goals is to always try and win conference, but our biggest goal this season is to make noise in the playoffs,” Jenny said. “We want to try and win as many games in March as we can.”
EDGERTON 73, MCFARLAND 70
McFarland (70)—A. Kirch 5-5-18; Freeman 4-0-9; Testolin 1-1-3; Goecks 1-0-3; Dean 2-0-4; Mallegni 10-8-33. Totals: 23-14-70.
Edgerton (73)—Blum 6-2-16; Scharlau 2-0-5; Gunderson 5-4-15; Fox 7-4-18; Rusch 8-1-17; Shaw 1-0-2. Totals: 29-11-73.
Halftime—McFarland 35, Edgerton 33. 3-point goals—McFarland 10 (Mallegni 5, Kirch 3, Freeman, Goecks), Edgerton 4 (Blum 2, Gunderson, Scharlau). Free throws missed—McFarland 6, Edgerton 12. Total fouls—McFarland 18, Edgerton 16.