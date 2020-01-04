Five Clinton High players scored in double figures to lead the Cougars to a 80-41 victory over visiting North Boone (Illinois) in a nonconference girls varsity basketball game Saturday.

Liz Kalk and Olivia Roehl each scored 13 points to lead the Cougars. Jayden Nortier, Hannah Welte and Addyson Ciochon each added 10 points.

Clinton built a 49-19 lead by halftime. Twelve Cougars contributed points in the victory.

CLINTON 80, NORTH BOONE 41

North Boone (41)—Yard, 0-1-1; O’Hara 2-3-8; Richardson, 1-0-2; Fernandez, 2-1-5; Belvidere, 6-0-12; Alvarez, 3-0-7; Witte, 2-0-6. Totals: 16-5-41.

Clinton (80)—E. Teubert, 3-1-7; F. Teubert, 1-1-4; Kalk, 6-1-13; Beaumont, 1-1-3; Nortier, 4-2-10; Welte, 5-0-10; Pope, 0-2-2; Elgas, 2-0-4; Ciochon, 4-1-10; Gunnink, 1-0-2; Birkholz, 1-0-2. Totals: 34-10-80.

North Boone 19 22—41

Clinton 48 32—80

3-point goals—NB 4 (O’Hara, Alvarez, Witte 2), C 2 (F. Teubert, Ciochon). Free throws missed—NB 3, C 16. Total fouls—NB 22, C 15.

Boys

North Boone 78, Clinton 49—

Branden Schallmoser and Tommy Pinkowski combined for 40 points to lead North Boone to the nonconference win.

Tyler Dominy had 17 points to lead Clinton.

NORTH BOONE 78, CLINTON 49

North Boone (78)—Yurk 2-3-8; Dresser 2-3-9; Linn 1-2-5; Schallmoser 8-0-20; Clark 0-3-3; Hutchinson 2-1-5; Pinkowski 7-0-20; Doetch 1-0-2; Nolen 3-2-8. Totals: 26-14-78

Clinton (49)—Dominy 6-1-17; Marchillo 1-0-2; Espinoza 2-0-5; Howard 2-0-4; Jacobs 2-0-4; Peterson 5-0-10; Aceves 1-0-2; Mueller 1-1-3; Klein 1-0-2. Totals: 21-2-49

North Boone 45 33—78

Clinton 24 25—49

Three-point goals—NB 12 (Schallmoser 4, Pinkowski 4, Dresser 2, Yurk, Linn), C 5 (Dominy 4, Espinoza). Free throws missed—NB 7, C 8. Total fouls—NB 18, C 11