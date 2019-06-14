Two local athletes played key roles as the South team rallied to defeat the North team Friday in the Division 1 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game in Wisconsin Dells.

Badger's Jada Moss scored 15 points and Janesville Craig's Emily Pierson contributed 13 points for the South, which used a dominating third quarter to pull ahead for a 90-85 win at JustAGame Fieldhouse.

The South outscored the North 33-13 during the third quarter. The North led 48-37 at halftime.

Pierson was 4 of 7 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. She added four rebounds and two assists.

Moss had five rebounds and shot 6 of 9 from the field.

In the Division 2 all-star game, Milton's Chloe Buescher had eight rebounds, three points and three steals in the South team's 88-69 win over the North.