Lake Geneva Badger made quick work of Oconomowoc in nonconference girls basketball action Friday.
The Badgers jumped out to a 19-point halftime lead and cruised to a 66-34 win.
Badger (8-4) got 20 points from Jada Moss, while Sennie Peterson chipped in 12.
BADGER 66, OCONOMOWOC 34
Oconomowoc (34)—Cleary 1-0-2; Esuelot 0-2-2; Helwig 2-1-6; Rett 3-0-7; Lopez 4-0-8; McCarthy 1-2-4; Rady 2-0-5. Totals: 13-5-34
Badger (66)—Todd 4-2-10; Welch 2-3-8; Johnston 2-0-4; Wiesman 1-1-3; Peterson 4-4-12; Schulz 3-0-9; Moss 9-2-20. Totals: 25-12-66
Oconomowoc 18 16—34
Lake Geneva Badger 37 31—66
Three-point goals—Oconomowoc 3 (Rett, Rady, Helwig), Badger 4 (Schulz 3, Welch). Free throws missed—Oconomowoc 8, Badger 9. Total fouls—Oconomowoc 17, Badger 12.
Turner 42, Delavan-Darien 32—Olivia Tinder scored 11 points to lead visiting Turner past Delavan-Darien in a nonconference game.
The Trojans (6-5) jumped to an early lead, which got as high as 14 points in the first half.
The Comets (3-6) trailed 23-15 at halftime, and managed to cut the margin to six in the second half. The Trojans did not allow the hosts to get any closer than that.
Annyce Peralta led the Comets with nine points.
TURNER 41, DELAVAN-DARIEN 32
Turner (41)—Fitzgerald 0-1-1, Fowler 2-2-8, Young 3-1-7, Windosr 2-0-4, Njoo 3-0-7, tiner, 2-7-11, Gaziano 1-1-3. Totals: 13-12-41.
Delavan-Darien (32)—Speth 2-2-8, Timmerman, 3-1-8, Peralta 4-0-9, Anderson 2-0-4, Williams 1-0-3. Totals: 12-3-32.
Turner 23 18--41
Delavan-Darien 15 17--32
Three-point goals—Turner 3 (Fowler 3, Njoo), Delavan-Darien 5 (Speth 2, Timmerman, Peralta, Williams). Free throws missed—Turner 11, Delavan-Darien 4. Total fouls—Turner 6, Delavan-Darien 16.
