Lake Geneva Badger made quick work of Oconomowoc in nonconference girls basketball action Friday.

The Badgers jumped out to a 19-point halftime lead and cruised to a 66-34 win.

Badger (8-4) got 20 points from Jada Moss, while Sennie Peterson chipped in 12.

BADGER 66, OCONOMOWOC 34

Oconomowoc (34)—Cleary 1-0-2; Esuelot 0-2-2; Helwig 2-1-6; Rett 3-0-7; Lopez 4-0-8; McCarthy 1-2-4; Rady 2-0-5. Totals: 13-5-34

Badger (66)—Todd 4-2-10; Welch 2-3-8; Johnston 2-0-4; Wiesman 1-1-3; Peterson 4-4-12; Schulz 3-0-9; Moss 9-2-20. Totals: 25-12-66

Oconomowoc 18 16—34

Lake Geneva Badger 37 31—66

Three-point goals—Oconomowoc 3 (Rett, Rady, Helwig), Badger 4 (Schulz 3, Welch). Free throws missed—Oconomowoc 8, Badger 9. Total fouls—Oconomowoc 17, Badger 12.

Turner 42, Delavan-Darien 32—Olivia Tinder scored 11 points to lead visiting Turner past Delavan-Darien in a nonconference game.

The Trojans (6-5) jumped to an early lead, which got as high as 14 points in the first half.

The Comets (3-6) trailed 23-15 at halftime, and managed to cut the margin to six in the second half. The Trojans did not allow the hosts to get any closer than that.

Annyce Peralta led the Comets with nine points.

TURNER 41, DELAVAN-DARIEN 32

Turner (41)—Fitzgerald 0-1-1, Fowler 2-2-8, Young 3-1-7, Windosr 2-0-4, Njoo 3-0-7, tiner, 2-7-11, Gaziano 1-1-3. Totals: 13-12-41.

Delavan-Darien (32)—Speth 2-2-8, Timmerman, 3-1-8, Peralta 4-0-9, Anderson 2-0-4, Williams 1-0-3. Totals: 12-3-32.

Turner 23 18--41

Delavan-Darien 15 17--32

Three-point goals—Turner 3 (Fowler 3, Njoo), Delavan-Darien 5 (Speth 2, Timmerman, Peralta, Williams). Free throws missed—Turner 11, Delavan-Darien 4. Total fouls—Turner 6, Delavan-Darien 16.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse