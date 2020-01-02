ORFORDVILLE

A furious late rally came up short Thursday night for Orfordville Parkview's girls basketball team.

Maggie Godfrey made two free throws with 14 seconds left to lift Argyle to a 43-39 nonconference win over Parkview.

The Vikings trailed by 24 points with 11:02 left but outscored the Orioles 22-2 the rest of the way to make it a game.

Parkview (2-7) got within 41-39 on two Taylor Burrell free throws with :24 remaining, but the Vikings could not corral a defensive rebound on the ensuing possession and were forced to foul. Godfrey then hit the two free throws for the final margin.

"I'm so proud of the way the girls battled back after a rough start," Parkview assistant coach Michael Powers said. "We gave ourselves a chance at the end, and that's all you can ask for.

"We didn't play very well the first half and had way too many turnovers, but we kept our composure and played much better the second half."

Parkview turned the ball over a whopping 21 times the first half and trailed 35-12.

Argyle (7-5) used to full-court press from the opening tip to take control.

The Orioles jumped out to an 18-2 lead with 12:50 left in the half.

Parkview eventually fell behind 41-17 with 11:02 to play, but Jenna Olin shot the Vikings back in it.

The sophomore guard scored 11 points the second half, including three 3s to spark the rally.

Parkview scored 20 straight points to cut the lead to two and held Argyle to no field goals the final 11:02.

"We just ran out of time," Powers said of the end of the game. "Our defense really stepped it up, and Jenna was amazing that second half.

"We just dug ourselves too big of a hole."

Olin finished with 16 points to lead the Vikings, while Burrell chipped in nine.

ARGYLE 43, PARKVIEW 39

Argyle (43)—A. Godfrey 1-0-2; M. Godfrey 8-4-21; Lantz 5-3-13; Ganshert 1-3-5; Leigh 1-0-2. Totals: 16-10-43

Parkview (39)—Klofton 1-1-3; Olin 5-3-16; C. Burrell 1-0-2; Saglie 2-2-6; T. Burrell 2-5-9; Meyers 1-1-3. Totals 12-12-39

Argyle;35;8–43

Orfordville Parkview;12;27–39

Three-point goals—Argyle 1 (M. Godfrey), Parkview 3 (Olin 3). Free throws missed—Argyle 9, Parkview 9. Total fouls—Argyle 18, Parkview 17. Fouled out—Lantz