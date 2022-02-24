A balanced offensive attack led the Milton High girls basketball team to a postseason victory Wednesday.
Holly Morehart scored 20 points to lead five Red Hawks reaching double figures in a 77-63 victory over Delavan-Darien (4-19) in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game.
Milton (9-16) will play at Waukesha West (17-7) on Friday.
The Red Hawks led by seven at halftime and quickly pushed the lead to double digits early in the second half.
Sophie Mezera added 14 points for Milton and Saige Radke chipped in 12.
Rylee Crull totaled a game-high 27 points for Delavan-Darien (4-19).
MILTON 77, DELAVAN-DARIEN 63
Delavan-Darien (63)—Logterman 4-0-8; A. Green 2-0-5; Crull 8-11-27; Stallings 4-4-12; Gonzalez 2-1-7; K. Green 1-0-2; Quartucci 0-2-2. Totals: 19-18-63.
Milton (77)—Radke 4-3-12; Mezera 6-2-14; Shaw 1-0-2; Morehart 7-3-20; Kanable 4-2-10; Ferguson 0-2-2; Krueger 2-1-5; Stockman 4-0-10. Totals: 28-13-77.
Halftime—Milton 38, Delavan-Darien 31. 3-point goals—Delavan-Darien 3 (Gonzalez 2, A. Green), Milton 6 (Morehart 3, Stockman 2, Radke). Free throws missed—Delavan-Darien 11, Milton 5. Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 14, Milton 23. Fouled out—Wolf.
Elkhorn 47, Burlington 37—Senior guard Sommer Tuescher made eight of 10 free throws in the second half and finished with 14 points to lead the host Elks (9-16) past the Demons (6-18). Junior Mikayla Champeny added 11 points and junior Brynn Malvitz 10 for the Elks. Senior Kaylee Anzalone hit a pair of 3-point baskets with about 5 minutes remaining to boost Elkhorn’s lead over 10 points.
Burlington (37)—Busch 0 2 2, Retsma 1-0-2, Preusker 3 2-4 9, Walner 1-0-2, B. Clapp 0-2-2, E. Clapp 4-1-12, Wright 2-0-4, Stoughton 1-2-4. Totals 8-4 9-13 37.
Elkhorn (47)—Malvitz 3-2-10, Anzalone 2-0-6, Arnold 0-0-0, Tuescher 2-10-14, Storlie 1-0-3, Runnells 0-1-1, Schneider 0-2-2, Champeny 3-5-11. Totals 6-5 20-29 47.
Halftime—Elkhorn 22, Burlington 17. 3-point goals—Burlington 4 (E. Clapp 3, Preusker), Elkhorn 5 (Anzalone 2, Malvitz 2, Storlie). Free throws missed—Burlington 4, Elkhorn 9. Total fouls—Burlington 21, Elkhorn 18.
Division 3
Clinton 73, Lodi 69—Junior Jayden Nortier led the Cougars (17-8) with 34 points, including a career-best six 3-point baskets, in a victory over the Blue Devils (6-19).
Nortier scored 18 points in the first half, but the Cougars trailed Lodi 34-33. Nortier added 16 more after halftime, and senior Elli Teubert scored 11 of her 18 points as the Cougars scored 40 in the second half to win.
Nortier set the Clinton record for points in a season at 513. Neleah Bobolz added 11 with three 3-pointers as Clinton made 11 as a team.
Dlyann Harrington scored 22 points to lead Lodi.
CLINTON 73, LODI 69
Lodi (69)—Harrington 9 4-7 22, Prieve 1 0-0 3, Theirer 3 0-0 7, Haas 1 0-0 2, Puls 0 2-2 2, Gray 3 0-0 8, Klann 2 2-3 6, Schneider 7 4-6 18. Totals: 26 12-18 68.
Clinton (73)—Teubert 4 9-14 18, Mueller 0 0-1 0, Nortier 12 4-6 34, Bobolz 4 0-1 11, Mullooly 3 0-2 7, Roehl 1 1-2 3. Totals: 24 14-25 73.
Halftime—Lodi 34, Clinton 33. 3-point goals—Clinton 11 (Nortier 6, Bobolz 3, Mullooly, Teubert). Lodi 4 (Prieve, Thierer, Gray 2).
Evansville 70, Dodgeville 59—The Blue Devils (12-13) went on a 41-26 scoring run in the second half to wipe out a halftime deficit against the host Dodgers (7-18). Richland Center 60, Turner 26—The Trojans saw their season end at the hands of a strong Richland Center team. The Hornets took a 29-15 halftime lead and held the Trojans to 15 second-half points. Turner was led by Nadilee Fernandez’s 10 points.
RICHLAND CENTER 60, BELOIT TURNER 26
Turner (26)—Adams 2 1-2 6, Martin 1 0-0 2, House 1 0-0 3, Fernandez 3 2-4 10, Spain 0 0-2 0, Curry 2 0-0 5. Totals: 9 3-8 26.
Richland Center (60)—Monson 6 0-0 12, Lours 2 0-0 6, Stibbe 3 1-1 9, Mieden 1 0-0 3, Kaszubsk 1 0-0 3, Gander 6 5-6 17, Keller 4 0-0 8, Hockerman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 6-7 50.
Halftime—Richland Center 29, Turner 15. 3-point goals—Richland Center 6 (Lours 2, Stibbe 2, Mieden, Kaszubsk), Turner 5 (Curry, House, Fernandez 2, Adams).
Big Foot 75, St. Catherine’s 37—Lydia Larson scored 21 points to lead the host Chiefs to a regional quarterfinal victory. Big Foot closed the game with a 34-11 scoring run.
BIG FOOT 75, ST. CATHERINE’S 37
Racine St. Catherine’s (37)—Griffin 5-1-14; Ortiz 2-2-6; Monosa 1-0-2; Gordon 1-0-2; Jones 1-0-2; Davidovic 3-0-7; Green 1-1-4. TOtals: 14-4-37.
Big Foot (73)—S. Lueck 7-3-20; Ritchey 2-0-5; Quackenbush 4-1-12; L. Larson 6-7-21; Bauman 1-1-3; A. Larson 1-1-3; Patek 2-0-5; L. Lueck 1-2-4. Totals: 24-15-73.
Halftime—Big Foot 39, St. Catherine’s 26. 3-point goals—St. Catherine’s 5 (Griffin 3, Green, Davidovic), Big Foot 10 (Quackenbush 3, S. Lueck 3, L. Larson 2, Ritchey, Patek). Free throws missed—St. Catherine’s 2, Big Foot 13.
Milwaukee St. Thomas More 57, Whitewater 39—The host Cavaliers (11-14) raced to a 21-5 in the early going and held off multiple comeback pushes by the Whippets (7-18). Whitewater trimmed the margin to seven when Lexi Juoni opened the second half with a 3-pointer, but Thomas More tightened up its defense. Danielle DePorter totaled 11 points and Cali Kopecky added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Whitewater (39)—DePorter 3-2-11, Kopecky 3-2-10, Navejas 1-0-2, Treder 2-0-4, Grosinski 1-0-2, Juoni 1-0-3, Truesdale 1-3-5. Totals 13-7-39.
St. Thomas More (57)—Kleczka 1-2-4, Cvikel 4-0-11, Landsee 1-0-2, Isabell 6-1-13, Mommer 1-1-3, Benett 7-0-14, Rohrbach 5-0-10. Totals 25-4-57.
Halftime—St. Thomas More 28, Whitewater 18. 3-point goals—Whitewater 6 (DePorter 3, Kopecky 2, Juoni), Thomas More 3 (Cvikel 3). Free throws missed—Whitewater 3, St. Thomas More 7. Total fouls—Whitewater 11, St. Thomas More 8.
Division 4
Marshall 58, Parkview 12—The season ended for the Vikings (10-15) with a Division 4 regional quarterfinal loss.