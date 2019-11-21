Up for grabs.

That’s a prevailing sentiment for many area conferences at the start of the high school girls basketball season, which began Tuesday with a flurry of nonconference games.

Conference action is not far behind, with the Rock Valley tipping off Friday night and the Big Eight following suit Saturday.

The Big Eight has a prevailing favorite in Madison Memorial, but the other conferences in The Gazette’s readership area should be fun to watch.

Big Eight

Middleton is the defending champion and advanced all the way to the WIAA Division 1 state final, losing to Bay Port by one point.

The Cardinals will be strong again, but many eyes across the state will be on Madison Memorial.

The Spartans get senior standout Leilani Kapinus back after she missed nearly all of last season with a torn ACL. Kapinus signed her Letter of Intent this week to play for Penn State next fall.

The Spartans still finished second in the Big Eight without her last season, and they also get another critical addition to their lineup. Junior Mia Morel, a 5-foot-7 point guard transferred in from Marshall, where she was named all-state and helped the school win two state titles.

Senior Emmoni Rankins was first-team all-Big Eight last year, and Maya White Eagle was a third-team pick last year and returns as well, so the Spartans are loaded.

Middleton and Sun Prairie appear to be Memorial’s top challengers. Sun Prairie edged Monona Grove in overtime to open the season Tuesday night.

But Janesville Craig, Madison La Follette, Madison East and Verona should all be right there to contend for a finish in the top half of the league.

Craig lost seven games by seven points or less last year and returns five upperclassmen with significant varsity experience.

La Follette and Verona each have big holes to fill. La Follette’s Demetria Prewitt, a first-team all-league pick as a freshman last year, and Verona’s Aaliyah Smith, who led the league in scoring, will not play this season.

Badger South

It seems the Badger South Conference has been littered with big-name, Division I recruits lately, but that’s not the case this year.

Oregon, with Division II prospects in Liz Uhl and Kaitlyn Schrimpf, might be poised to wrest the league title from the likes of Monroe and Monona Grove. The Panthers opened their season Tuesday with a decisive win over Evansville.

“I think our conference is going to be very different,” Milton coach Stacy Skemp said. “It’ll be a fun year and a different look. I think a lot of us are in the same boat.”

Skemp and the Red Hawks lost first-team all-conference forward Chloe Buescher and Carley Albrecht to graduation.

“After that, though, we have the core of our team returning—lots of players who saw lots of minutes,” Skemp said.

Senior Abbie Campion is the leading returning scorer and was an honorable mention all-league pick for a Milton team that won a regional title last year before losing to state runner-up Monroe.

Campion is joined by fellow seniors Shelby Mack-Honold, Abbey Falk, Alex Rodenberg and Courtney Weberpal, who all saw plenty of playing time.

“We’re looking for big things out of Abbie Campion … who has been on varsity all four years and brings great leadership,” Skemp said. “Abbey is built a lot like Chloe, and we’ll look for her to take a step up on both ends of the floor. And Shelby is a point guard who really helped us (win) some of those tournament games with her tenacity to get to the basket.

“Lots of girls who saw time, and now we’re just looking to build off that.”

Rock Valley

Just three of the players selected first- or second-team last season were seniors, so there’s plenty of talent coming back in the RVC.

McFarland lost one of those in first-team Annalise DeMuth, but Big Foot coach Mike Dowden said he’s telling his players the Rock Valley belongs to the Spartans until another team can knock them from the perch.

“Until McFarland loses it, it’s still theirs,” Dowden said. “Sometimes their younger players got overshadowed last year by their seniors, but they’re still really good.

“I really think the (Rock Valley champion) has four or five losses this year. You could get beat or win any single night. It’ll be the team that doesn’t go through that four- or five-game lull.”

Dowden’s Chiefs, along with Evansville, Whitewater, Clinton and East Troy could all challenge for the top spot.

Evansville returns reigning RVC player of the year and Gazette area player of the year Paige Banks, along with senior second-team Abby Eftemoff. The Blue Devils have a new coach in Tony Wiemiller.

Whitewater has a pair of second-teamers back in junior Kacie Carollo and senior Abby Grosinske, as well as honorable mention Cassidy Laue.

Reagan Courier returns for Big Foot after leading the league in scoring as a junior last year.

“We’ve got a group with the most depth we’ve had in a few years,” Dowden said. “We’re still working on playing harder. We’ve got the talent to beat a lot of teams, but we’ve got to play hard.”

Clinton is a team to watch after the Cougars put together a strong stretch in the second half of last season.

“Of course we’d love to win conference, because I don’t think anybody picked us to do that,” said Clinton senior Liz Kalk, coming off a first-team all-RVC season. “If you look at this conference, I think it’s really up for grabs. Every team has at least two or three good players that will make it hard for their opponent.”

For teams like Turner, Brodhead and Edgerton that are looking to make improvements and jump toward the upper half of the standings, it will all be about consistency.

“We’ve got to grow up and start believing in ourselves that we are not going to be the team we were last year,” Edgerton coach Mike Schmidt said. “That was huge in our early practices, because they realize we have more athletes this year.”

Southern Lakes

Can area teams Lake Geneva Badger, Elkhorn or Delavan-Darien put themselves in contention in the Lakes?

Waterford and Wilmot finished 1-2 a year ago and should be right up there again.

Badger was third last year and returns a solid core of juniors but lost first-team all-league pick Jada Moss to graduation.

Elkhorn has first-team Haley Remington back for her senior year and opened the season Tuesday with a win at Edgerton.

“The key for us is consistency,” Elks head coach Jeff Brown said. “If we can maintain that throughout the season, I think we’ll be just fine.

“Our bigs are going to give some teams trouble. And Remington is such a good athlete, that’s she really going to be disruptive at the top of our zone.”

Delavan-Darien’s McKenna Williams was a second-team pick a year ago, and the Comets should be poised to take a step up.

Trailways South

Orfordville Parkview went 10-2 in league play to snap a conference championship drought.

The Vikings get senior Taylor Burrell, the league’s co-player of the year, back for another year. She averaged 9.1 points and 7.2 rebounds.

But all four other starters for the Vikings graduated.