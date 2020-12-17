CLINTON
The environment could hardly have looked any different.
But the gym was the same. And so, too, was the result.
The Beloit Turner girls basketball team took care of host Clinton on Thursday night in much less dramatic fashion than their nail-biting victory in a WIAA Division 3 regional final in March.
This time, the Trojans used solid defense, a barrage of 3-pointers and a balanced attack to easily take down the Cougars, winning 56-40 for their third straight victory.
The Trojans (4-3) made eight 3s, including five by Tairyin Klossner. The senior finished with a career-best 21 points to lead all scorers.
"That kind of shooting is something we've seen in practice," Turner coach Nick Faralli said. "And it's really been somebody different every night. With how Clinton was defending, and just making sure we didn't really get anything in the paint, we had to step up and make shots."
The game was tied at 14 before Turner went on an 11-0 run, spurred by a couple baskets by Olivia Tinder. She finished the night with 14 points, leaving her with 999 for her career.
The Trojans were able to force many turnovers as Clinton, playing in its third game, is still searching for answers offensively.
"We know that Clinton is a really good transition team, and we wanted to make them play half-court basketball as much as possible," Faralli said. "Brinley Wilson, she gives up a ton of size every night, but she battles and battles. (Olivia) Roehl ended up with 10 points, but she had to work hard for every one of them. It was a great team effort tonight."
Elli Teubert added 10 points for the Cougars, who fell to 0-3.
TURNER 56, CLINTON 40
Turner (56)--Adams 1 2-4 4, Wilson 0 1-4 1, Fitzgerald 1 0-0 2, Pres. Hasse 2 1-2 6, Martin 0 0-2 0, Klossner 8 0-2 21, Tinder 5 3-7 14, Payt Hasse 2 3-4 8. Totals: 19 10-25 56.
Clinton (40)--E. Teubert 3 4-5 10, F. Teubert 2 0-0 6, Nortier 2 0-1 4, Blue 0 1-2 1, Mullooly 0 0-2 0, Bobolz 3 1-1 7, Roehl 3 4-7 10, Koch 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 10-18 40.
Beloit Turner;25;31--56
Clinton;16;24--40
3-pointers: Clinton 2 (F. Teubert). Turner 8 (Klossner 5, Tinder, Pr. Hasse, Pe. Hasse). Total fouls: Turner 18, Clinton 19.
- Brodhead 66, Whitewater 39--The visiting Whippets had no answer for Cardinals post player Abbie Dix.
Dix scored 15 of her game-high 27 points in the first half as Brodhead built a 10-point halftime lead and only added to it from there.
Kiarra Moe added 15 points for the Cardinals, who improved to 4-0 on the season.
Catherine Skindingsrude led Whitewater (2-5) with nine points.
BRODHEAD 66, WHITEWATER 39
Whitewater (39)--Skindingsrude 3-1-9, Kilar 2-0-5, Carollo 2-2-6, Navejas 1-2-4, DePorter 1-1-4, Juoni 1-1-4, Truesdale 2-1-5, Linos 1-0-2. Totals: 13-8-39.
Brodhead (66)--Yates 0-2-2, Oliver 2-3-9, Kail 0-2-2, Steinmann 0-4-4, Kammerer 1-0-3, Moe 5-3-15, Dix 10-7-27, Urness 2-0-4. Totals: 20-21-66.
Whitewater;23;16--39
Brodhead;33;33--66
3-point goals--W 5 (Skindingsrude 2, Kilar, DePorter, Juoni), B 5 (Oliver 2, Moe 2, Kammerer). Free throws missed--W 3, B 6. Total fouls--W 16, B 14. Fouled out--Linos.
- Jefferson 58, Big Foot 23--Ainsley Howard made five 3-pointers for the Eagles, who led by 10 at halftime and then held the Chiefs to 10 points in the second half.
JEFFERSON 58, BIG FOOT 23
Big Foot (23)--Harvey 2-0-6, Bauman 1-0-2, Larson 2-3-9, Gillingham 1-1-3, Wilson 1-1-3. Totals: 7-5-23.
Jefferson (58)--Madden 1-0-3, Messmann 2-2-6, Howard 6-2-19, Dearborn 1-0-3, Helmink 0-4-4, Johnson 6-5-17, Mattke 0-1-1, Magner 1-0-3, Fox 1-0-2. Totals: 18-14-58.
Walworth Big Foot;13;10--23
Jefferson;23;35--58
3-point goals--BF 4 (Harvey 2, Larson 2), J 8 (Howard 5, Madden, Dearborn, Magner). Free throws missed--BF 5, J 12. Total fouls--BF 20, J 10. Fouled out--Lueck (BF).
- Edgerton 68, Fort Atkinson 52--Sylvia Fox scored 15 of her game-high 25 points in a first half where the host Crimson Tide built a 40-29 lead, and they cruised from there in a nonconference game.
Kate Gunderson (19 points) and Shannon Rusch (10) joined Fox in double figures for Edgerton, which overcame 11 made 3-pointers by the Blackhawks.
EDGERTON 68, FORT ATKINSON 52
Fort Atkinson (52)--Christiansen 0-2-2, Belzer 2-0-5, Marquardt 4-4-16, Staude 5-1-14, Kohl 3-2-11, Jacobson 2-0-4. Totals: 16-9-52.
Edgerton (68)--Rebman 2-2-6, Schalau 1-0-2, Gunderson 7-5-19, Fox 8-5-25, Rusch 3-2-10, Zeimet 2-2-6. Totals: 23-16-68.
Fort Atkinson;29;23--52
Edgerton;40;28--68
3-point goals--FA 11 (Marquardt 4, Staude 3, Kohl 3, Belzer), E 6 (Fox 4, Rusch 2). Free throws missed--FA 1, E 3. Total fouls--FA 21, E 16. Fouled out--Neste (FA).
- Union Grove 65, Evansville 40--The host Blue Devils fell behind by 17 at halftime and could not recover despite 14 points from Maria Messling and 12 from Ava Brandenburg.
UNION GROVE 65, EVANSVILLE 40
Union Grove (65)--Calouette 6-0-13, Domagalski 1-0-2, Torhorst 0-1-1, May 2-0-4, Spang 2-1-6, Ludvigsen 3-3-10, Slattery 7-0-15, Rompulla 3-2-7, Pettit 2-0-5, Cotton 1-0-2. Totals: 26-6-65.
Evansville (40)--Hinkle 1-3-5, Hermanson 0-1-1, Tofte 2-1-5, Hanson 0-2-2, Brandenburg 4-1-12, Messling 4-3-14. Totals: 11-11-40.
Union Grove;32;33--65
Evansville;15;25--40
3-point goals--UG 5 (Calouette, Spang, Ludvigsen, Slattery, Pettit), E 6 (Brandenburg 3, Messling 3). Free throws missed--UG 6, E 12. Total fouls--UG 18, E 13.