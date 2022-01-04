The Union Grove girls basketball team is large and in charge in the Southern Lakes Conference race.
In a league game in Lake Geneva on Tuesday, the Broncos (12-2 overall, 5-0 conference) raced to a 33-point halftime lead on their way to a 72-25 victory over Badger (6-3, 3-2).
Westosha Central now stands alone in second place in the league, one game behind the Broncos.
Junior guard Carolyn May scored 11 of her 15 points in the first half to help Union Grove open a 44-11 halftime lead. Badger got seven points from Kyleigh Freeman.
Union Grove (72)—Domagalski 2-0-5, Calavette 5-3-13, May 7-0-15, Spang 1-1-3, Torhorst 3-0-6, Smith 3-0-7, Ludvigsen 4-1-12, Rampelle 1-1-3, Pettit 1-0-2, Cotton 2-2-6. Totals 29-8-72.
Badger (25)—Cruz 0-3-3, Freeman 3-0-7, Deeribng 1-2-4, Bland 2-0-5, Hayes 1-1-3, Villareal 1-0-2, Allen 0-1-1. Totals 8-7-25.
Halftime—Union Grove 44, Badger 11. 3-point goals—Union Grove 6 (Ludvigsen 3, Domagalski, May, Smith), Badger 2 (Freeman, Bland). Free throws missed—Union Grove 9, Badger 7. Total fouls—Union Grove 14, Badger 15.
Walworth Big Foot 46, Elkhorn 27—In Elkhorn, the Chiefs (4-8) controlled play and knocked off the Elks (3-8) in nonconference play. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for Big Foot and extended Elkhorn’s losing streak to seven games.
Delavan-Darien 52, Williams Bay 17—The visiting Comets (2-8) rolled to a 37-12 halftime lead and got 19 points from junior Rylee Crull in a nonconference victory over the Lady Bulldogs (3-7). Freshman Addison Stallings added 11 points for Delavan-Darien. Williams Bay had only five field goals and none of the Lady Bulldogs scored more than five points.
Williams Bay (17)—Cates 2-0-5, Robbins 0-1-1, Brunson 1-1-4, Silverman 2-0-4, Hamberg 0-3-3. Totals 5-5-17.
Halftime—Delavan-Darien 37, Williams Bay 12. 3-point goals—Delavan-Darien 2 (Gonzalez 2), Williams Bay 2 (Cates, Brunson). Free throws missed—Delavan-Darien 10, Williams Bay 3. Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 11, Williams Bay 15.
