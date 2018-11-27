Olivia Tinder scored 20 points, including 13 in the second half when Beloit Turner pulled away from visiting Evansville, in a 64-53 Rock Valley Conference girls basketball victory.
Mara Fowler added 11 points as the Trojans improved to 2-1 in league play.
The Trojans pulled away from a 32-29 halftime advantage. Turner held Evansville standout Paige Banks to just one point in the second half, after she scored 13 in the first half—including three 3-pointers.
Abby Eftemoff added 10 points for the Blue Devils before she fouled out.
TURNER 64, EVANSVILLE 53
Evansville (53)—Hinkle, 1-0-3; Rinehart, 1-1-3; Hazard, 1-0-3; Fillner, 1-2-4; Eftemoff, 5-0-10; Wagner, 2-1-5; Tofte, 1-0-3; Banks, 5-1-14; bush, 3-1-8. Totals: 20-6-53
Turner (64)—Fitzgerald, 2-1-5; Fowler, 2-5-11; Young, 3-1-7; Windsor, 3-2-8; Njoo, 2-0-6; Tinder, 8-4-20; Hasse, 1-0-3; Gaziano, 2-0-4. Totals: 23-13-64.
Evansville 29 24—53
Turner 32 32—64
3-point goals—E 7 (Hinkle, Hazard, Tofte, Banks 3, Bush), T 5 (Fowler 2, Njoo 2, Hasse). Free throws missed-E10, T 17. Total fouls—E 24, T 12. Fouled out—Efflemoff.
Big Foot 58, Clinton 54—Reagan Courier poured in 29 points to help the visiting Chiefs hold off the Cougars in a game that was close from start to finish.
Big Foot led by just three at halftime, and Clinton was within a point in the final minutes before the Chiefs held on.
Liz Kalk made five of the Cougars’ seven 3-pointers to score a team-high 19 points, while Olivia Roehl added 16.
BIG FOOT 58, CLINTON 54
Big Foot (58)—Peterson 2-1-5, Courier 10-5-29, VandeBogart 3-2-9, V. Larson 4-0-8, L. Larson 0-1-1, Paulsen 0-3-3, Chisamore 0-2-2, Foster 0-1-1. Totals: 19-15-58.
Clinton (54)—Kalk 7-0-19, Mueller 0-2-2, Welte 1-2-5, Ciochon 1-2-4, Mullooly 0-1-1, Roehl 8-0-16, Birkholz 1-0-3, Kemp 2-0-4. Totals: 20-7-54.
Big Foot 32 26—58
Clinton 29 25—54
3-point goals—BF 5 (Courier 4, VandeBogart), C 7 (Kalk 5, Welte, Birkholz). Free throws missed—BF 10, C 9. Total fouls—BF 18, C 19. Fouled out—Courier, Welte.
Brodhead 40, Jefferson 33—The Cardinals made just 10 baskets but picked up a road victory.
Carissa Purdue went 7 of 8 from the line to lead the Cardinals with 11 points.
Jefferson was just 9 of 24 from the stripe.
BRODHEAD 40, JEFFERSON 33
Brodhead (40)—Purdue 2-7-11, Kail 1-3-5, Tresemer 1-1-3, Moe 2-4-9, Kleeman 1-0-3, Oliver 3-2-9. Totals: 10-17-40.
Jefferson (33)—Ganser 4-0-8, Howard 1-2-5, S. Peterson 1-0-2, H. Peterson 1-3-6, J. Peterson 2-1-5, Beck 2-3-7. Totals: 11-9-33.
Brodhead 21 19—40
Jefferson 15 18—33
3-point goals—B 3 (Moe, Kleeman, Oliver), J2 (Howard, H. Peterson). Free throws missed—B 9, J 15. Total fouls—B 21, J 21. Fouled out—Purdue.
East Troy 62, Edgerton 21—The Crimson Tide fell behind 34-11 by halftime and could not recover.
EAST TROY 62, EDGERTON 21
Edgerton (21)—Demrow 3-3-9, Danks 3-2-8, Zeimet 1-0-3, Schuman 0-1-1. Totals: 7-6-21.
Edgerton 11 10—21
East Troy 34 28—62
Nonconference
Delavan-Darien 58, Kenosha Bradford 46—Freshman McKenna Williams and junior Jasmin Speth combined for 29 points to lead the Comets to a nonconference road win.
Williams led the team with 15 points, while Speth hit a pair of 3-pointers on the way to 14.
The Comets improved to 2-1, and Kenosha Bradford fell to 1-3.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 58, KENOSHA BRADFORD 46
Delavan-Darien (58)—J. Speth 5-2-14; Timmerman 3-2-10; Peralta 4-0-8; Gonzalez 0-2-2; Anderson 3-2-9; Williams 5-5-15. Totals: 20-13-58.
Kenosha Bradford (46)—Snyder 4-0-8; Kozmer 1-0-2; Strelow 3-3-9; Trachte 7-1-18; Allen 1-0-2; Lehman 0-1-1; Lesavich 3-0-6. Totals: 19-5-46.
Delavan-Darien 19 39—58
Kenosha Bradford 22 24—46
3-point goals—Delavan-Darien 5 (Speth 2, Timmerman 2, Anderson 1), Kenosha Bradford 3 (Trachte). Free throws missed—Delavan-Darien 13, Kenosha Bradford 4. Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 10, Kenosha Bradford 20.
Elkhorn 66, West Allis Central 19—Maddie Ivey scored 16 points and Elkhorn breezed past visiting West Allis Central.
Anatasia Grochowski added 12 points and Dillyn Ivey had 11 as the Elks went to 4-0.
Jaylah Baker had 10 points for Central, which scored just four points in the second half.
ELKHORN 66, WEST ALLIS CENTRAL 19
West Allis Central (19)—Baker, 4-0-10; Trotter, 2-2-7; Pots, 0-2-2. Totals: 6-4-19.
Elkhorn (66)—Rand, 2-2-6; Jacobs, 0-1-1; D. Ivey, 3-5-11; Remington, 2-3-7; Christensen, 2-1-5; Ehrhardt, 2-0-4; Grochowski, 3-6-12; M. Ivey, 8-0-16; Koss, 1-2-4. Totals: 23-20-66.
West Allis Central 15 4—19
Elkhorn 34 32—66
Three-point goals—WAC 2 (Baker 2). Free throws missed—WAC 8, E 18. Total fouls—WAC 26, E 6.
Badger 73, Kettle Moraine 71—Ashlyn Welch made a shot just before the buzzer to help the BadgersJ hold off the Lasers for a nonconference victory to improve to 3-1.
Jada Moss led Badger with a game-high 32 points.
LuAnnabelle Wieseman added 18 points and Taryn Sproul had 11 for the Badgers, who led by four at halftime and hung on down the stretch against a Kettle Moraine team that hit 8 3-pointers.
BADGER 73, KETTLE MORAINE 71
Badger (73)—Welch 3-3-9, Sproul 4-1-9, Wieseman 8-1-18, Kerns 1-0-2, Schulz 0-1-1, Moss 14-4-32. Totals: 30-10-73.
Kettle Moraine (71)—Haertle 3-3-9, Marks 6-0-14, Spanton 2-0-4, Hester 1-0-2, Guidinger 2-2-8, Trafton 8-0-16, Siedenburg 5-3-17, Vogel 0-1-1. Totals: 27-9-71.
Lake Geneva Badger 32 41—73
Kettle Moraine 28 43—71
3-point goals—B 3 (Sproul 2, Wiesemann), KM 8 (Siedenburg 4, Marks 2, Guidinger 2). Free throws missed—B 8, KM 3.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse