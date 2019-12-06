Lake Geneva Badger got off to a hot start in Southern Lakes Conference girls basketball play Friday night.

The Badgers bolted out to a 19-point halftime lead and won at Burlington, 68-46.

Badger improved to 4-1 overall.

It got 25 points from Macie Todd and 21 more from Ashlyn Welch.

Cora Anderson led the Demons with 16.

BADGER 68, BURLINGTON 46Badger (68)—Johnson 2-0-4, Todd 10-5-25, Welsh 6-6-21, DeVries 1-1-3, Wright 2-1-5, Johnston 1-0-2, Schulz 2-0-6, Bearder 1-0-2. Totals: 26-13-68.

Burlington (44)—Krause 3-1-7, Preusker 1-2-4, Anderson 6-4-16, Harris 1-0-2, Clapp 2-0-5, Stoughton 1-0-2, Walby 3-2-8. Totals 17-9-44.

Lake Geneva Badger 40 28—68

Burlington 21 25—46

3-point goals—Badger 3 (Schulz 2, Welch), Burlington 1 (Clapp). Free throws missed—Badger 10, Burlington 4.

Waterford 54, Delavan-Darien 37—The visiting Wolverines made eight 3-pointers and got 18 points from Katie Rohner in winning an SLC opener.

Annyce Peralta scored a dozen points for the Comets.

WATERFORD 54, DELAVAN-DARIEN 37Waterford (54)—Barwick 3-3-11, Bartol 1-0-3, Ketterhagen 1-0-2, Schmidt 3-0-8, Rohner 7-2-18, Kuepper 1-2-5, Benavides 1-2-4, Acker 1-2-4, Stiewe 0-2-2. Totals: 18—13/19-54.

Delavan-Darien (37)—Timmerman 1-0-3, Peralta 5-1-12, Crull 2-4-8, Gonzalez 0-4-4, Ream 1-0-2, Williams 3-2-8. Totals: 12-11-37.

Waterford 30 24—54

Delavan-Darien 19 18—37

3-point goals—W 8 (Barwick 2, Schmidt 2, Rohner 2, Bartol, Kuepper), DD 2 (Timmerman, Peralta). Free throws missed—W 6, DD 8. Total fouls—W 19, DD 16.

Union Grove 49, Elkhorn 35—Sydney Ludvigsen scored 13 points and the host Broncos outscored the Elks 26-13 in the second half of an SLC opener.

Hannah Koss led the Elks with nine points, all coming on 3-pointers.

UNION GROVE 49, ELKHORN 35Elkhorn (35)—Schneider 1-0-2, Hunter 1-0-2, Remington 3-0-7, D. Ivey 2-0-5, Grochowski 1-0-2, M. Ivey 4-0-8, Koss 3-0-9. Totals: 15-0-35.

Union Grove (49)—Domagalski 2-0-6, Killberg 1-0-2, Barber 4-0-9, Slattery 2-7-11, Ludvigsen 5-1-13, Rampulla 1-1-3, Cotton 2-1-5. Totals: 17-10-49.

Elkhorn 22 13—35

Union Grove 23 26—49

3-point goals—E 5 (Koss 3, Remington, D. Ivey), UG 5 (Domagalski 2, Ludvigsen 2, Barber). Free throws missed—E 3, UG 3.

Badger South

Oregon 65, Milton 24—The visiting Panthers scored the first 18 points in this Badger South Conference game.

The Red Hawks cut the deficit down to 11 at 18-7 with 12:36 left in the half, but Oregon outscored Milton, 29-10, to end the half and held the Red Hawks to six second-half points.

Senior guard Abbie Campion and senior forward Abbey Falk tied for a team-high with five points each.

OREGON 65, MILTON 24

Oregon (65)—Mortenson, 2-0-6; Peterson, 2-0-4; Roberts, 1-0-2; Lang, 1-0-2; Schrimpf, 6-0-14; Koopman, 1-0-3; Schwass, 2-3-9; Uhl, 6-2-16; Nedelcoff, 2-2-6; Blover, 1-0-3. Totals: 24-7-65.

Milton (24)—Hanauska, 0-1-1; Jaecks, 1-0-2; Ferguson, 1-0-2; Quade, 1-0-2; Radke, 0-1-1; Campion, 2-0-5; Rodenberg, 1-2-4; Stuckey, 1-2-4; Falk, 1-1-3.

Oregon 49 16—65

Milton 18 6-24

3-point goals—O 9 (Mortenson 2, Schrimpf 2, Koopman, Schwass 2, Uhl 2), M 2 (Campion, Falk). Free throws missed—O 7, M 8. Total fouls—O 16, M 16.

Trailways

Deerfield 47, Parkview 27—The host Vikings, playing without reigning co-player of the year Taylor Burrell due to injury, were held to just nine made field goals.

DEERFIELD 47, PARKVIEW 27Deerfield (47)—Winger 1-0-2, Ezzell 2-0-4, Stewart 6-0-12, Brattlie 4-4-14, Haak 4-3-11, Fischer 1-0-2, Rocks 1-0-2. Totals: 18-7-47.

Parkview (27)—C. Burrell 0-1-1, Kopp 1-1-3, Meyers 2-0-4, Ballmer 1-0-2, Olin 2-4-8, Saglie 3-3-9. Totals: 9-9-27.

Deerfield 25 22—47

Orfordville Parkview 17 10—27

3-point goals—D 2 (Brattlie 2), P 0. Free throws missed—D 8, P 14. Total fouls—D 24, P 15.