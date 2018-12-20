A quick start Thursday night was enough to keep Walworth Big Foot’s girls basketball team tied for the top spot in the Rock Valley Conference.
The host Chiefs jumped out to a 9-1 lead and hung on for a 47-39 win over Whitewater.
Big Foot improved to 7-2 overall and is 6-2 in the Rock, tied with McFarland and East Troy for the first.
Whitewater (5-4, 5-3) cut the lead to 41-39 late, but Big Foot ended the game on a 6-0 run.
Whitewater’s Cassidy Laue was the only player in double figures, finishing with 11 points.
BIG FOOT 47, WHITEWATER 39
Whitewater (39)—Beecroft 2-0-4; Skidinsgrude 1-0-2; Grosinski 3-2-8; Carollo 3-2-8; Henneman 2-2-6; Laue 5-1-11 Totals: 16-7-39
Big Foot (47)—Peterson 3-2-8; Courier 2-2-7; Vandebogart 3-2-9; V. Larson 3-1-8; L. Larson 1-0-2; Paulson 1-0-2; Chisamore 2-1-5; Foster 2-2-6 Totals: 17-10-47
Whitewater 22 17—39
Walworth Big Foot 28 19—47
3-point goals—Big Foot 3 (Vandebogart, V. Larson, Courier). Free throws missed—Whitewater 7, Big Foot 6. Total fouls—Whitewater 19, Big Foot 17. Fouled out—Beecroft
Evansville 52, Brodhead 29—The visiting Blue Devils led by 10 at halftime and pulled away from there.
Paige Banks scored 18 points to lead Evansville, while Josey Rinehart added 11 in the team’s fourth straight victory.
EVANSVILLE 52, BRODHEAD 29
Evansville (52)—Hinkle 0-2-2, Rinehart 4-3-11, Hazard 1-0-2, Fillner 1-0-2, Eftemoff 2-3-7, Wagner 2-0-4, Acker 2-0-4, Tofle 1-0-2, Banks 4-8-18. Totals: 17-16-52.
Brodhead (29)—Purdue 2-3-7, McIntyre 0-2-2, Wilson 0-1-1, Kail 1-0-2, Tresemer 1-0-3, Kleeman 1-0-3, Oliver 3-1-7, Lawrence 0-1-1, Myhre 1-0-3. Totals: 9-8-29.
Evansville 21 31—52
Brodhead 11 18—29
3-point goals—E 2 (Banks 2), B 3 (Tresemer, Kleeman, Myhre). Free throws missed—E 4, B 5. Total fouls—E 15, B 14. Fouled out—Tresemer.
Clinton 59, Edgerton 51—The Cougars built a 12-point lead by halftime and held on from there.
Hannah Welte led three Clinton players in double figures with 20 points, while Liz Kalk added 16 and Addyson Ciochon 10 in ending a five-game losing streak.
Carly Rebman had 16 points for Edgerton, which also got 15 from Kate Fox and 14 from Morgan Demrow.
CLINTON 59, EDGERTON 51
Edgerton (51)—Rebman 6-3-16, Demrow 5-3-14, Fox 5-4-15, Schuman 1-0-2, Zeimet 0-1-1, Radtke 1-1-3. Totals: 18-12-51.
Clinton (59)—Kalk 6-1-16, Welte 7-4-20, Ciochon 2-6-10, Roehl 3-0-6, Kemp 3-1-7. Totals: 21-12-59.
Edgerton 21 30—51
Clinton 33 26—59
3-point goals—E 3 (Rebman, Demrow, Fox), C 5 (Kalk 3, Welte 2). Free throws missed—E 8, C 12. Total fouls—E 21, C 19. Fouled out—Fox, Kalk.
East Troy 50, Turner 33—East Troy held Turner without a score in the final seven-plus minutes to hang on for a road win.
East Troy made 10 3-pointers overall and outscored Turner 29-14 in the second half.
EAST TROY 50, TURNER 33
East Troy (50)—Rice 6-3-20, Moher 2-0-6, Lindow 2-0-5, Scurik 1-0-2, Loman 5-5-17. Totals: 16-8-50.
Turner (33)—Fowler 5-0-12, Young 1-1-3, Njoo 1-0-3, Tinder 4-3-12, Gaziano 1-1-3. Totals: 12-5-33.
East Troy 21 29—50
Beloit Turner 19 14—33
3-point goals—ET 10 (Rice 5, Moher 2, Lindow 1, Lomen 2), T 4 (Fowler 2, Njoo, Tinder). Free throws missed—ET 5, T 8. Total fouls—ET 16, T 14.
McFarland 43, Jefferson 40—The visiting Spartans led by as many as 11 points but had to hold on late to make sure they remained in first place.
A full box score was not made available.
Nonconference
Cudahy 36, Delavan-Darien 33—Kailea Timmerman led Delavan-Darien with nine points.
CUDAHY 36, DELAVAN-DARIEN 33
Delavan-Darien (33)—Speth 1-1-3, Timmerman 3-2-9, Peralta 3-0-6, Gonzalez 3-0-6, Andersen 0-2-2, Williams 2-3-7. Totals: 12-8-33.
Cudahy (36)—Kratt 2-0-5, Sagan 5-2-12, Hansen 5-0-11, Verley 3-0-8. Totals: 15-2-36.
Delavan-Darien 16 17—33
Cudahy 23 13—36
3-point goals—Dd 1 (Timmerman), C 4 (Verley 2, Hansen, Kratt). Free throws missed—DD 7, C 5.
