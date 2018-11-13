Kristen Lippens has an unenviable task ahead of her this season.
She has to follow in the footsteps of Judy Harms, a legendary coach who piled up 244 wins, five conference titles and a state championship during an 18-year run leading Whitewater High’s girls basketball program.
But don’t expect radical changes or a big drop in on-court success now that Lippens is in charge. She served as an assistant under Harms for six seasons, including during the Whippets’ WIAA Division 3 state title-winning 2015 campaign.
“Judy developed this program into what it is now,” Lippens said Monday. “I was able to have her as a mentor and learned a lot. That made the transition easier.”
Harms said she stepped away from coaching to spend more time with her family. She knew the Whippets would be in good hands with Lippens.
“She knows what it takes to build a program,” Harms said. “I have a lot of confidence in her.”
Harms didn’t leave the cupboard bare. Kacie Carollo averaged 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 steals per game as a freshman and teams with junior Abby Grosinske (10.2 ppg) to form one of the best backcourts in the Rock Valley Conference.
Jaden Henneman, Cassidy Laue and Alyssa Schumacher should all step into larger roles, Lippens said.
“We’ve got a lot of talent—speed from some, good shooting from others,” Lippens said. “They’re already jelling well. Their communication is outstanding, and their enthusiasm for the game has been really fun to see.”
Beyond the 5-foot-11 Henneman, the Whippets don’t have much height. They’ll make up for that by pushing the tempo and using their athleticism to wear down opponents, Lippens said.
Lippens is confident the Whippets will be among the top contenders in the Rock Valley, where four teams will be playing under new coaches, all seven of the first-team all-conference picks have graduated and the reigning champion, Jefferson, lost six seniors.
Whitewater went 13-5 to finish behind Jefferson and Big Foot in the combined Rock Valley a season ago. The Whippets had previously ruled the Rock Valley North, winning the last four titles in the now-defunct division.
“We are in a good spot to earn back our conference title,” Lippens said. “We have kept more of our team leaders, which is going to benefit us.”
McFarland, tabbed by Wissports.net as the conference favorite, welcomes back Annalise DeMuth, who missed last season with a knee injury after averaging 18 points per game to lead the Rock Valley North as a sophomore. Sophomore Katie Hildebrandt and senior Ashley East should help soften the losses of Katie Rounds (16.0 ppg) and Gabi Runde (12 ppg).
Clinton and Evansville return the majority of their starting lineups, setting both up for bounceback seasons.
The Cougars finished sixth but bring back their top four scorers, including second-team all-conference pick Liz Kalk, who averaged 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Addyson Ciochon, Hannah Welte and 6-foot senior Molly Kemp each averaged more than 7.5 points per game.
Evansville junior Paige Banks was averaging 18.3 points per game and in the midst of a breakout campaign for the Blue Devils before a concussion sidelined her in mid-January. Evansville went 1-8 without her.
Starters Abby Eftemoff, Josey Rhinehart and Leah Wagner are all back, giving the Blue Devils a strong core as they attempt to rebound from a ninth-place finish.
Big Foot is in transition after the departure of coach Rick Schoenbeck and stars Courtney Schoenbeck and Payton Courier. First-year coach Michael Dowden can build his lineup around second-team all-conference forward Reagan Courier (15.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.9 spg, 2.6 apg), who scored in double figures in 21 of 25 games last season.
After serving as a secondary scoring option behind Carsen Nitz, sophomore Olivia Tinder (8.6 ppg) is the top returning scorer for Beloit Turner.
Brodhead and Edgerton both appear headed for rebuilding seasons. The Cardinals lost conference player of the year and all-time leading scorer Erin Nyhus, while the Crimson Tide lost 1,000-point scorer Bethany Oren and sharpshooter Jessica Danks.
Southern Lakes
Elkhorn hasn’t finished better than seventh in the Southern Lakes Conference since 2013.
That streak should end this season.
The Elks have their top seven players back, including guards Haley Remington (9.4 ppg) and Payton Christianson (8.9 ppg). Maddie and Dillyn Ivey, a pair of 6-foot-2 forwards, will be players to watch.
“The expectations have been raised a little bit,” said Elkhorn coach Jeff Brown, who led the Elks to a 10-14 record last season. “We’re running to the starting line instead of walking to the starting line.”
Lake Geneva Badger lost nine seniors, including two-time first-team all-conference forward Courtney Oomens, but should have enough back to finish in the top half of the Southern Lakes again. Jada Moss, a 6-foot senior, averaged 10.6 points per game last season.
Junior Kailea Timmerman (9.9 ppg) is Delavan-Darien’s top returning scorer following the graduation of Jaida Speth, who accounted for nearly 44 percent of the Comets’ points in 2017-18. The Comets have nowhere to go but up after finishing 0-14 in conference play.
Badger South
Milton lost multiple starters to graduation but can lean on 6-foot-1 forward Chloe Buescher, who averaged 13.8 points and almost nine rebounds per game for a team that went 11-13. The Red Hawks won seven of their first 10 games before slumping in January and February. It will be up to a largely untested group of players to help Milton move up from sixth in the Badger South Conference.
Two-time defending champion Monroe is led by Sydney Hilliard (22.3 ppg), a 5-foot-11 guard who has verbally committed to play for Wisconsin, and Emily Benschawel (14.5 ppg).
Trailways South
Parkview figures to be among the top challengers to Palmyra-Eagle in the Trailways South Division. Junior Taylor Burrell (9.3 ppg), a first-team all-conference pick, and Hunter Baars (7.6 ppg) lead what should be a versatile Vikings team.
Parkview won 10 games last season and finished second in the South Division despite shooting 18.4 percent from 3-point range. Improvement there would help the Vikings match up better with the Panthers, who swept two meetings by a combined 42 points.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse