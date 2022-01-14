WHITEWATER
There is no stopping McFarland sophomore sensation Teagan Mallegni these days.
The 6-foot wing player poured in 51 points Friday night to lead the Spartans to an 80-44 victory over Whitewater in Rock Valley Conference play.
Mallegni, who already holds scholarship offers from eight colleges including the University of Wisconsin, scored 26 points in the first half and finished with six 3-point baskets. She made 13 of 14 free throws.
Mallegni scored 62 points in the Whippets’ victory over East Troy on Tuesday and averages 29.8 points per game.
Whitewater (2-12 overall, 1-9 Rock Valley Conference) used a team approach to draw within eight points of the Spartans (11-3, 8-2) midway through the second half. But McFarland answered with a 16-0 scoring run to put the victory away.
Whitewater got 14 points from Gwen Truesdale and 10 from Danielle DePorter.
McFARLAND 80, WHITEWATER 44
McFarland (80)—Beckelhaupt 1-0-3, Kirch 2-3-8, Ackley 1-0-2, Goecks 1-0-2, Testolin 1-0-2, Dean 4-0-9, Meinholdt 1-0-3, Mallegni 16-13-51. Totals 27-16-80.
Whitewater (44)—DePorter 4-1-10, Pope 2-2-6, Kilar 1-5-7, Navejas 1-0-2, Treder 1-0-3, Gillette 0-2-2, Truesdale 6-0-14. Totals 15-10-44.
Halftime—McFarland 39-28. 3-point goals—McFarland 10 (Mallegni 6, Meinholdt, Dean, Beckelhaupt, Kirch), Whitewater 4 (Truesdale 4, DePorter, Treder). Free throws missed—McFarland 2, Whitewater 6. Total fouls—McFarland 19, Whitewater 14. Fouled out—Goecks.
Edgerton 71, Evansville 19—Five players scored nine of more points to lead the visiting Crimson Tide (11-2, 7-2 Rock Valley) past the Blue Devils (5-10, 4-6).
Blum scored 17 points, Fox had 13, Scharlow had 11 and Gunderson scored 10 for Edgerton, which made a dozen 3-point baskets and opened a 41-5 halftime lead.
Only four players scored for Evansville, led by Ava Brandenburg with nine points.
EDGERTON 71, EVANSVILLE 19
Edgerton (72)—Snyder 1-0-2, Bowen 1-2-4, Blum 5-4-17, Gunderson 4-0-10, Scharlow 3-2-11, Punzel 1-0-2, Shaw 0-1-1, Fox 4-2-13, Rusch 4-0-9, Zeimet 1-0-2. Totals 24-9-71.
Evansville (19)—Hazard 1-0-2, Hermanson 3-0-6, Klitzman 1-0-2, Brandenburg 2-5-9. Totals 7-5-19.
Halftime—Edgerton 41, Evansville 5. 3-point goals—Edgerton 12 (Blum 3, Scharlow 3, Fox 3, Gunderson 2, Rusch 1), Evansville 0. Free throws missed—Edgerton 5, Evansville 7. Total fouls—Edgerton 13, Evansville 13.
Brodhead 58, Turner 12—The host Cardinals opened a 28-3 halftime lead and got 13 points from junior forward Abbie Dix in a Rock Valley Conference victory over the Trojans.
Dix scored nine points in the Cardinals’ first-half run. Brodhead also got 11 points from sophomore guard Addie Yates and 10 points from senior guard Onnikah Oliver. No Turner player scored more than three points.
BRODHEAD 58, BELOIT TURNER 12
Brodhead (58)—Yates 5-0-11, Steinmann 3-0-7, Oilver 3-1-10, M. Kail 2-0-4, Moe 0-4-4, Leitzen 3-0-8, Dix 6-1-13, Urness 0-1-1. Totals 22-7-58.
Turner (12)—Adams 0-2-2, Spain 1-0-2, Babilius 1-0-3, Combs 1-1-3, Curry 1-0-2. Totals 4-3-12.
Halftime—Brodhead 28, Turner 3. 3-point goals—Brodhead 7 (Oliver 3, Leitzen 2, Yates, Steinmann), Turner 1 (Babilius). Free throws missed—Brodhead 3, Turner 5. Total fouls—Brodhead 9, Turner 12.
Clinton 69, Jefferson 66—At Jefferson, Jayden Nortier scored 25 of her 33 ponits in the second half and sank four of Clinton’s 12 3-point baskets as the Cougars (9-6, 6-4 Rock Valley Conference) beat the Eagles (9-4, 8-2). Elli Teubert and Tiena Roehl added 11 points each for Clinton. Jefferson got 17 points from Abby Helmink.
CLINTON 69, JEFFERSON 66
Clinton (69)—Teubert 3-4-11, Johansen 2-0-3, Nortier 11-7-33, Bobolz 3-0-9, Mullooly 0-2-2, Roehl 4-0-11. Totals 22-13-69.
Jefferson (66)—Madden 3-0-8, Serdynski 5-1-14, Thom 2-1-5, Messmann 2-4-8, Johnson 5-4-14, Helmink 3-9-17. Totals 20-19-66.
Halftime—Jefferson 30, Clinton 26. 3-point goals—Clinton 12 (Nortier 4, Bobolz 3, Roehl 3, Teubert, Johansen), Jefferson 7 (Serdynski 3, Madden 2, Helmink 2). Free throws missed—Clinton 9, Jefferson 13. Total fouls—Clinton 25, Jefferson 15. Fouled out—Nortier.
Elkhorn 40, Burlington 38—The host Elks (4-4, 2-5 Southern Lakes Conference) raced to a 21-12 halftime lead and made that stand up for a victory over the Demons (4-9, 1-6).
Mikayla Champeny scored 12 of her 14 points in the first half and Sommer Tuescher scored seven of her 12 in the second half to lead the Elks. No Burlington player reached double figures in scoring.
ELKHORN 40, BURLINGTON 38
Burlington (38)—Reesman 1-1-3, Preuska 3-1-8, B. Clapp 2-1-5, E. Clapp 3-2-9, Weigand 2-2-6, Stoughton 1-0-2, Kwiatkowski 2-0-5. Totals 14-7-38.
Elkhorn (40)—Malvitz 1-0-3, Anzalone 2-3-7, Larson 1-0-2, Tuescher 2-8-12, Runnells 1-0-2, Champeny 6-0-14. Totals 13-11-40.
Halftime—Elkhorn 21, Burlington 12. 3-point goals—Burlington 3 (Preuska, E. Clapp, Kwiatkowski), Elkhorn 3 (Champeny 2, Malvitz). Free throws missed—Burlington 12, Elkhorn 12. Total fouls—Elkhorn 18.
Westosha Central 61, Lake Geneva Badger 16—The host Falcons (13-3, 7-1 Southern Lakes) rolled to a 36-11 halftime lead and held the Badgers (8-6, 3-5) to five points in the second half. Kialis Anderson and Reese Rynberg scored 14 points each for Westosha. Molly Deering led Badger with six points.
WESTOSHA 61, BADGER 16
Badger (16)—Hayes 0-3-3, Cruz 1-0-2, Freeman 0-1-1, Deering 2-1-6, Hayes 1-0-2, Villarreal 1-0-2. Totals 5-5-16.
Westosha Central (61)—Witt 1-0-2, Reynolds 2-1-6, Hinze 1-0-2, Haubrich 1-0-2, Anderson 6-2-14, Kimpler 3-0-8, Rynberg 7-0-14, Spencer 4-2-13. Totals 25-5-61.
Halftime—Westosha 36, Badger 11. 3-point goals—Westosha 6 (Spencer 3, Kimpler 2, Reynolds), Badger 1 (Deering). Free throws missed—Badger 11, Westosha 5.