Freshman Abbie Dix made a sparkling debut.

Dix scored 14 of her 18 points in the first half to lead Brodhead to a 60-15 nonconference win over visiting Monticello on the opening night of the high school girls basketball season Tuesday.

The 5-foot-11 Dix finished with nine field goals. Carissa Purdue and Madisyn Kail each had 10 points in the Cardinals’ win.

Brodhead opens Rock Valley Conference play Friday against visiting Edgerton.

BRODHEAD 60, MONTICELLO 15

Monticello (15)—Brohopp, 1-0-2; Bak, 1-1-3; Gustafson, 0-1-1; Errthum, 1-4-6; Siegenthader, 1-0-3. Totals: 4-6-15.

Brodhead (60)—Purdue, 3-3-10; McIntyre, 1-0-2; McNeece, 1-0-3; Oliver, 2-2-6; Kail, 4-2-10; Kammerer, 1-0-3; Moe, 1-0-2; Condon, 2-2-6; dix, 9-0-18. Totals: 24-9-60.

Monticello 8 7—15

Brodhead 36 24—60

3-point goals—Monticello 1 (Siegenthader), Brodhead 3 (Purdue, McNeece, Kammerer). Free throws missed—Monticello 6, Brodhead 1. Total fouls—Monticello 8, Brodhead 16.

Turner 66, Burlington 37—Olivia Tinder led three players who scored in double figures as the Trojans dominated the visiting Demons from the start.

Tinder scored 16 points on eight field goals. Jenn Njou added four 3-pointers for 12 points, and Marlee Young scored 10 in the victory.

Turner led 40-12 at halftime.

The Trojans open RVC play Friday at Evansville.

TURNER 66, BURLINGTON 37

Burlington (37)—Krause, 2-0-4; Prueser, 1-0-2; Teberg, 1-2-4; Anderson, 4-0-8; Harris, 1-0-2; Clapp, 4-1-11; Chamberlain, 1-0-2; Stoughton, 1-0-3. Totals: 15-3-37.

Turner (66)—Young, 5-0-10; Windsor, 3-2-8; Adams, 1-0-2; Klossner, 2-0-4; Njou, 4-0-12; Tinder, 8-0-16; A. Wilson, 2-0-4; Hasse, 3-2-8; Schildgen, 1-0-2. Totals: 29-4-66.

Burlington 12 25—37

Turner 40 26—66

3-point goals—Burlington 4 (Clapp 3, Stoughton), Turner 4 (Njou 4). Free throws missed—Burlington 7, Turner 9. Total fouls—Burlington 12, Turner 13.

Waterloo 49, Parkview 32—A slow start doomed Orfordville Parkview’s girls basketball team in its season-opener.

The Vikings scored only 12 points in the first half and could not recover in the loss to visiting Waterloo.

Julia Asik had 14 points to lead the Pirates, who built a 24-12 halftime lead.

Jenna Olin had 11 points to pace Parkview.

WATERLOO 49, PARKVIEW 32Waterloo (49)—Schneider 4-0-9; Powers 3-4-12; Asik 4-6-14; Mosher 4-0-8; Wolf 3-0-6

Parkview (32)—C. Burrell 3-3-9; Kopp 1-0-2; T. Burrell 2-0-5; Mielke 0-1-1; Clofton 0-2-2; Olin 4-1-11; Saglie 0-2-2

Waterloo 24 25—49

Orfordville Parkview 12 20—32

3-point goals—Waterloo 3 (Powers 2, Schneider), Parkview 3 (Olin 2, T. Burrell) Free throws missed—Waterloo 10, Parkview 11. Total fouls—Waterloo 22, Parkview 18. Fouled out—Jaehnke, Saglie.

Lake Mills 60, Big Foot 43—The host L-Cats outscored the Blue Devils 33-16 in the second half en route to the nonconference win.

Julianna Wagner had 27 points to lead Lake Mills.

Lydia Larson had 12 points and Reagan Courier added 10 for Big Foot.

LAKE MILLS 60, BIG FOOT 43Big Foot (43)—Peterson 2 0 4, Courier 4 1 10, Vandebogart 2 0 4, V. Larson 1 0 2, L. Larson 4 2 12, Paulson 2 3 7, Gillingham 1 0 2, Tracy 1 0 2. Totals 17 6 43.

Lake Mills (60)—Roughen 2 0 6, Wagner 7 9 27, Pitta 4 3 12, Lamke 0 2 2, Mahone 4 0 10, Wollin 1 0 3. Totals 18 14 60.

Walworth Big Foot 27 16—43

Lake Mills 27 33—60

3-point goals—Big Foot 3 (L. Larson 2, Courier), Lake Mills 10 (Wagner 4, Roughen 2, Mahone 2, Pitta, Wollin). Free throws missed—Big Foot 2, Lake Mills 5. Total fouls—BF 17, LM 9.

Oregon 62, Evansville 38—Paige Banks scored 15 points, but it was not enough to keep the Blue Devils in the game against the host Panthers.

OREGON 62, EVANSVILLE 38

Evansville (38)—Rinehart 1-2-4, Tofte 1-6-8, Fillner 0-3-3, Acker 1-0-2, Carlsen 2-1-5, Tiedt 0-1-1, Banks 5-5-15. Totals 10-18-38.

Oregon (62)—Uhl 5-6-16, Schrimpf 3-0-8, Peterson 4-1-10, Roberts 1-1-4, Statz 3-3-9, Bloyer 2-3-7, Nedelcoff 1-0-2, Mortenson 1-1-4, Lang 1-0-2. Totals 16-15-62.

Evansville 15 23—38

Oregon 37 25—62

3-point goals— Evansville 0, Oregon 5 (Schrimpf 2, Mortenson, Peterson, Roberts). Free throws missed—Evansville 8, Oregon 10. Total fouls—Evansville 21, Oregon 23. Fouled out—Nedelcoff.

Badger 59, Kenosha Bradford 40—The visiting Badgers outscored Bradford 30-10 in the first half to win their opener.

A full box score was not provided.