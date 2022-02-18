The Evansville girls basketball team pitched a shutout in overtime Thursday night, leading to a victory the Blue Devils can hang their hats on heading into the WIAA postseason.
Maria Messling scored 21 points and Ava Brandenburg added 17 to lift Evansville to a 62-55 upset victory over Jefferson.
Evansville (11-13, 9-9) tailed by four at half but rallied in the second half to force overtime. The Blue Devils outscored the Eagles (15-9, 12-6) 7-0 in overtime.
EVANSVILLE 62, JEFFERSON 55
Jefferson (55)—Madden 5-1-14, Serdynski 1-0-2, Thom 1-0-2, Kaus 2-0-5, Messmann 5-2-13, Helmink 5-4-19. Totals 19-7-55.
Evansville (62)—Hazard 2-0-6, Messling 7-5-21, Wellisch 1-1-4, Hermanson 3-2-8, Hanson 0-2-2, Dobbs 1-0-2, Vogl 1-0-2, Brandenburg 6-4-17. Totals 21-14-62.
Halftime—Jefferson 27, Evansville 23. Regulation—Evansville 55, Jefferson 55. 3-point goals—J 10 (Helmink 5, Madden 3, Kaus, Messmann); Evansville 6 (Hazard 2, Messling 2, Wellisch, Brandenburg). Free throws missed—Jefferson 4, Evansville 2. Total fouls—Jefferson 18, Evansville 18. Fouled out—Helmink.
Clinton 66, Whitewater 45—Jayden Nortier and Elli Teubert scored 21 points each to lead the host Cougars to the Rock Valley win.
Clinton (16-8, 12-6) led 41-28 at halftime.
Kindyl Kilar had 17 points to lead Whitewater (5-19, 4-16).
CLINTON 66, WHITEWATER 45
Whitewater (45)—DePorter 2-1-5, Kopecky 2-2-7, Kilar 6-3-17, Navejas 3-3-11, Treder 1-0-2, Gorinske 0-0-0, Amundson 0-1-1, Truesdale 1-0-2. Totals: 15-10-45.
Clinton (66)—Teubert 9-2-21, Mueller 2-0-5, Nortier 9-0-21, Bobolz 2-2-6, Mullooly 2-0-5, Roehl 3-0-6, Shinkus 0-2-2. Totals: 27-6-66.
Halftime—Clinton 41, Whitewater 28. 3-point goals—Clinton 6 (Teubert, Mueller, Nortier 3, Mullolly). Whitewater 5 (Kopecky, Kilar 2, Navejas 2). Free throws missed—Whitewater 8, Clinton 0.
Big Foot 45, Turner 33—The visiting Chiefs (6-17, 3-15) picked up their third Rock Valley Conference win the regular-season finale for both teams.
Westosha Central 54, Lake Geneva Badger 32—Reese Rynberg scored 14 points to lead the visiting Falcons (18-6, 12-2 Southern Lakes Conference) to a victory over the Badgers (11-12, 5-8). Badger made six 3-point baskets but only four 2-point shots. Lily Villarreal led the Badgers with seven points.
WESTOSHA 54, BADGER 32
Westosha Central (54)—Witt 1-1-4, Reynolds 3-1-9, Hinze 2-2-6, Hantrich 1-0-2, Anderson 4-1-9, Kampler 2-0-6, Rynberg 6-2-14, Spencer 1-1-4. Totals 20-9-54.
Badger (32)—Hayes 1-0-3, Cruz 0-2-2, Deering 1-1-4, Nottestad 1-0-3, Bland 2-0-6, McKinney 1-0-2, Hayes 1-0-2, Villarreal 3-0-7, Allen 0-2-2, Sheets 0-1-1. Totals 10-6-32.
Halftime—Westosha 27, Badger 14. 3-point goals—Westosha 6 (Reynolds 2, Kempler 2, Spencer, Witt), Badger 6 (Bland 2, Hayes, Deering, Nottestad, Villarreal). Free throws missed—Westosha 9, Badger 7. Total fouls—Westosha 14, Badger 18. Fouled out—Allen.
Elkhorn 40, Burlington 30—Sommer Tuescher scored 20 points and Mikayla Champeny added 14 to lead the visiting Elks (8-16, 5-9 Southern Lakes) past the Demons (6-16, 3-11) for their second consecutive victory.
ELKHORN 40, BURLINGTON 30
Elkhorn (40)—Anzalone 1-0-3, Tuescher 8-4-20, Runnells 1-2-4, Champeny 5-1-14. Totals 15-7-40.
Burlington (31)—Sanfelippo 1-0-2, Reesman 1-0-2, Preusker 1-1-4, Warner 1-3-6, B. Clapp 2-5-9, E. Clapp 0-2-2, Wright 1-0-3, Stoughton 1-0-3. Totals 8-11-30.
Halftime—Elkhorn 17, Burlington 15. 3-point goals—Elkhorn 4 (Champeny 3, Anzalone), Burlington 4 (Wright, Stoughton, Preusker, Warner). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 2, Burlington 8. Total fouls—Elkhorn 14, Burlington 13.
DeForest 71, Milton 52—Jaelyn Derlein scored 25 points to lead the host Norskies to the win in a Badger East Conference playoff game.
Hailey Ferguson had nine points to lead Milton (8-16).
DEFOREST 71, MILTON 52
Milton (52)—Zimmerman 1-0-3; Radke 2-2-6; Mezera 4-1-9; Shaw 2-2-6; Olson 1-0-2; Morehart 2-2-6; Kanable 2-3-7; Ferguson 3-2-9; Stockman 0-3-3; Wolf 0-1-1. Totals: 17-16-52.
DeForest (71)—Bartels 1-0-3; Pickhardt 4-2-10; Kelliher 3-0-6; Pickhardt 4-0-8; Derlein 10-4-25; Manske 2-0-5; Oberg 4-2-10; Kuipers 1-0-2; Eichelt 1-0-2. Totals: 28-8-71.
Halftime—DeForest 39, Milton 19. 3-point goals—Milton 2 (Zimmerman, Ferguson), DeForest 2 (Derlein, Bartels). Free throws missed—Milton 8, DeForest 5. Total fouls—Milton 12, DeForest 20.