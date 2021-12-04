ELKHORN
The Elkhorn girls basketball team held Delavan-Darien to five first-half points on its way to a 44-20 victory in Southern Lakes Conference play Friday night.
The Elks (3-2 overall, 1-0 Southern Lakes) raced to a 31-5 halftime lead and coasted past the Comets (1-2, 0-1).
Ten players scored for Elkhorn, led by Mikayla Champeny with 11 points. Addison Stallings scored nine points for Delavan-Darien, which went 8-for-23 from the three-throw line.
ELKHORN 44, DELAVAN-DARIEN 20
DELAVAN-DARIEN (20)—Logterman 0-2-2, Young 0-0-0, Folkers 0-2-2, Stallings 2 4-4 9, Gonzalez 1-0-3, Terpstra 0-0-0, Green 1-0-2, Quartucci 1-0-2. Totals 5-8-20.
ELKHORN (44)—Melvitz 3-0-9, Anzalone 2-0-4, Vorpagel 0-0-0, Jacobs 1-1-3, Larson 1-0-2, Arnold 2-0-4, Storlie 1-0-3, Tuescher 2-0-4, Runnells 1-0-2, Bestul 1-0-2, Champeny 4-0-11. Totals 18-1-44.
Halftime—Elkhorn 31, Delavan-Darien 5. 3-point goals—Delavan-Darien 2 (Stallings, Gonzalez); Elkhorn 7 (Melvitz 3, Champeny 3, Storlie). Free throws missed—Delavan-Darien 15, Elkhorn 4. Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 11, Elkhorn 21.
Wilmot 59, Badger 46—At Lake Geneva, McKenna Johnson scored 19 points and Maddie Johnson 12 to lead the Panthers (3-1, 1-0 Southern Lakes Conference) past the Badgers (1-1, 0-1). Badger got 14 points apiece from Molly Deering and Devon Bland.
WILMOT 59, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 46
WILMOT (59)—Nettis 4 2-10, Raymond 4 2-5 10, Klahos 1 0-0 3, Beagle 1 0-0 2, Mad. Johnson 3 6-12, Mc. Johnson 8-3-19, DeLaury 4-0-8, Sala 2-1-5. Totals 23-12-59.
BADGER (46)—Cruz 0-2-2, Deering 5-1-14, Bland 5-2-14, Hayes 2-2-6, Villarreal 1 2-4, Allen 1-0-2, Sheeks 1-0-2. Totals 15-11-46.
Halftime—Wilmot 36, Badger 25. 3-point goals—Wilmot 1 (Klahos); Badger 5 (Deering 3, Bland 2). Free throws missed—Wilmot, Badger 9. Total fouls—Wilmot 19, Badger 23.
Fouled out—Mad. Johnson, Allen.
Badger 69, Harvard (Ill.) 20--The Badgers bounced back on Saturday with the noconference win.
Devon Bland had 13 points to lead three Badgers in double figures. McKayla Hayes and Molly Deering had 10 points each.
Belleville 78, Orfordville Parkview 24—At Belleville, the unbeaten Wildcats (5-0) rolled to a nonconference victory over the Vikings (3-3).
Edgewood 54, Milton 37--The visiting Crusaders opened up a 10-point halftime lead and cruised to the win in the Badger East Conference opener.
Sophie Mezera had 10 point to lead Milton, which fell to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
EDGEWOOD 54, MILTON 37
Edgewood (54)--Fernandez 1-0-2; Myers 1-0-3; Foley 4-1-9; Barth 4-4-12; Merioggioli 3-2-11; Crosse 3-0-6; Nwankwo 2-1-5; Schotzer 2-2-6. Totals: 20-10-54
Milton (37)--Zimmerman 1-2-4; Radke 3-2-9; Shaw 3-0-7; Mezera 5-0-10; Morehart 2-0-5; Kanable 0-2-2. Totals: 14-6-37
Halftime--Edgewood 29, Milton 19. Three-point goals--Edgewood 3 (Merioggioli 2, Myers), Milton 3 (Morehart, Radke, Shaw). Free throws missed--Edgewood 15, Milton 9. Total fouls--Edgewood 19, Milton 21