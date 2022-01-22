The Delavan-Darien girls basketball team picked up its first Southern Lakes Conference victory of the season Friday, downing Elkhorn 55-37 behind 22 points from Rylee Crull.

Addison Stallings added 15 points for Delavan-Darien (3-11, 1-7).

Sommer Tuescher had 15 points to lead Elkhorn (5-12, 2-6).

DELAVAN-DARIEN 55, ELKHORN 37

Elkhorn (37)—Malvitz 4-0-11; Larson 0-2-2; Storlie 1-1-3; Tuescher 6-3-15; Lile 1-0-2; Schneider 1-0-3; Bestul 0-1-1. Totals 13-7-37.

Delavan-Darien (37)—Logterman 0-1-1; Green 2-0-5; Crull 9-4-22; Stallings 5-2-15; Gonzalez 1-2-5; Quartucci 3-1-7. Totals 20-10-55.

Halftime—Delavan-Darien 23, Elkhorn 18. 3-point goals—Elkhorn 4 (Malvitz 3, Schneider), Delavan-Darien 5 (Stallings 3, Green, Gonzalez). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 12, Delavan-Darien 3. Total fouls—Elkhorn 14, Delavan-Darien 19

Wilmot 50, Badger 45—The Panthers rallied in the second half for a Southern Lakes victory.

McKenna Johnson had 15 points for Wilmot (10-6, 6-2). Makayla Hayes and Ashlin Nottestad had nine points each for Badger (8-7, 3-5).

WILMOT 50, BADGER 45

Badger (45)—Hayes 1-0-2, Freeman 3-0-7, Deering 1-4-6, Nottestad 3-0-9, Hayes 4-1-9, Villareal 1-0-2, Allen 3-2-8, Sheeks 1-0-2. Totals 17-7-45.

Wilmot (50)—Raymond 3-2-8, Klahs 2-0-6, Beagle 1-1-4, Ma. Johnson 2-2-6, Mc. Johnson 6-1-15, Delaney 1-5-7, Sala 2-0-4. Totals 17-11-50.

Halftime—Badger 23, Wilmot 19. 3-point goals—Badger 4 (Nottestad 3, Freeman), Wilmot 5 (Klahs 2, Johnson 2, Beagle). Free throws missed—Badger 10, Wilmot 8. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you