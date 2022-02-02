01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Buy Now

Molly Deering scored 11 of her 15 points in the second half Tuesday night to lead the Lake Geneva Badger girls basketball team to a 39-23 victory over Delavan-Darien in Southern Lakes Conference play.

The Badgers (9-10, 4-6 Southern Lakes) took a 16-8 halftime lead and pulled away from there as the freshman scored 11 of her team’s 23 second-half points.

The Comets (4-14, 1-9) got 14 points from Rylee Crull.

BADGER 39, DELAVAN-DARIEN 23

Badger (39)—Freeman 1-0-3, Deering 7-0-15, Nottestad 2-0-6, Altergott 1-0-2, McKinney 1-0-2, Lauer 1-0-2, Allen 2-2-6, Cruz 1-1-3. Totals 16-3-39.

Delavan-Darien (23)—Crull 6-2-14, Stallings 3-0-6, Gonzales 1-0-3. Totals 10-2-23.

Halftime—Badger 16, Delavan-Darien 8. 3-point goals—Badger 4 (Nottestad 2, Deering, Freeman), Delavan-Darien 1 (Gonzales). Missed free throws—Badger 3, Delavan-Darien 0. Total fouls—Badger 11, Delavan-Darien 9.

Westosha Central 55, Elkhorn 27—In Paddock Lake, the Falcons (14-5, 8-2 Southern Lakes) earned a runaway victory over the Elks (5-15, 2-8).

Clinton 68, Monroe 50—The visiting Cougars (11-8) rolled to a victory over the Cheesemakers (1-16) in nonconference play.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you