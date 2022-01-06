The Brodhead High girls basketball team remained unbeaten in Rock Valley Conference play by rolling past Jefferson on Thursday.
Abbie Dix scored 22 points to lead the Cardinals to a 57-30 win over Jefferson.
Brodhead (11-2, 8-0) built a 13-point halftime lead and coasted from there.
Jefferson (7-4, 6-2) played without leading scorer Ayianna Johnson.
BRODHEAD 57, JEFFERSON 30
Jefferson (30)—Madden 3-0-7; Serdynski 1-0-2; Thom 3-0-6; Messmann 2-1-5; Helmink 0-2-2; Dobson 2-0-4; Mattke 1-0-2; Totals: 13-3-30
Brodhead (57)—Yates 1-1-4; Steinmann 1-0-2; Oliver 5-0-12; Kail 2-0-4; Moe 3-2-8; Leitzen 2-0-4; Dix 11-0-22; Urness 0-1-1. Totals: 25-4-57
Halftime—Brodhead 28, Jefferson 15. Three-point goals—Jefferson 1 (Madden), Brodhead 3 (Oliver 2, Yates). Free throws missed—Jefferson 4, Brodhead 4. Total fouls—Jefferson 8, Brodhead 13
Evansville 65, Whitewater 41—The host Blue Devils got 27 points from Ava Brandenburg in rolling past the Whippets.
Maria Messling added 15 points for Evansville (4-7, 3-4). Gwen Truesdale had 11 points to pace Whitewater (1-9, 1-6).
EVANSVILLE 65, WHITEWATER 41
Whitewater (41)—Porter 2-0-6; Kopecky 1-3-6; Kilar 0-2-2; Navejas 3-0-7; Treder 2-0-4; Grosinske 2-0-5; Truesdale 3-5-11. Totals: 13-10-41
Evansville (65)—Hazard 2-2-8; Messling 6-3-15; C. Hermanson 4-0-8; J. Hermanson 0-2-2; Dobbs 1-0-3; Brandenburg 10-7-27; Vogl 1-0-2. Totals: 24-14-65
Halftime—Evansville 32, Whitewater 21. Three-point goals—Whitewater 5 (Porter 2, Kopecky, Navejas, Grosinske), Evansville 3 (Hazard 2, Dobbs). Free throws missed—Whitewater 4, Evansville 6
McFarland 46, Big Foot 26—Teagan Mallegni scored 26 points to match the team total of the Chiefs in a Rock Valley Conference game.
McFarland (9-3, 6-2) led 33-17 at halftime.
Lydia Larson had 11 points to pace Big Foot (4-9, 1-7).
MCFARLAND 46, BIG FOOT 26
Big Foot (26)—Lueck 1-0-2; Quackenbush 1-2-5; L. Larson 2-7-11; Bauman 1-2-4; A. Larson 0-2-2; Wilson 1-0-2. Totals: 6-13-26
McFarland (46)—A. Kirch 3-0-9; B. Kirch 2-3-8; Feldner 1-0-3; Mallegni 10-1-26. Totals: 16-4-46
Halftime—McFarland 33, Big Foot 17. Three-point goals—Big Foot 1 (Quackenbush), McFarland 10 (Mallegni 5, A. Kirch 3, B. Kirch, Feldner). Free throws missed—Big Foot 7, McFarland 1. Total fouls—Big Foot 14, McFarland 18
Clinton 81, East Troy 41—Jayden Nortier poured in 36 points to lead the host Cougars to the Rock Valley win.
Elli Teubert added 17 points for Clinton 6-6, 4-4).
CLINTON 81, EAST TROY 41
East Troy (41)—Pleuss 2-2-7; Vinney 1-0-2; Lindow 1-5-7; Fitch 1-0-2; Sanderegger 0-2-2; Nelson 1-0-2; A. Pleuss 3-7-13; Aleckson 1-2-4. Totals: 10-20-41
Clinton (81)—Teubert 7-1-17; Johnson 0-2-2; Hahn 1-0-2; Mueller 1-0-3; Bubolz 1-2-4; Mullooly 2-0-5; Roehl 3-6-12; Nortier 14-5-36. Totals: 27-16-81
Halftime—Clinton , East Troy 18. Three-point goals—East Troy 1 (Pleuss), Clinton 6 (Nortier 3, Teubert 2, Mueller). Free throws missed—East Troy 7, Clinton 3. Total fouls—East Troy 15, Clinton 21