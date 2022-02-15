The Brodhead girls basketball team has proven to be a riddle no one across the Rock Valley Conference has been able to solve so far.
On Monday night, it was Jefferson that couldn’t crack the code, letting the Cardinals clinch the outright conference championship with a 50-42 road victory.
Abbie Dix scored a team-high 17 points and Addison Yates added 13 for Brodhead (21-2, 17-0), which holds a two-game lead over Edgerton in the league race with one game left—a meeting with the Crimson Tide on Thursday.
Brodhead, ranked sixth in Division 4 by The Associated Press, has won 11 consecutive games.
Senior guard Riley Madden led Jefferson (15-8, 12-5 RVC) with a career-best 20 points, hitting four of her six 3-pointers in a 14-point first half. Junior forward Ayianna Johnson, the conference's third-leading scorer at 19 points per game, was held to single digits for the first time this season.
"Abbie Dix did a good job getting three-quarter fronts in the post and tipping passes," Peterson said. "We didn't do a good enough job of posting up and getting them behind us. We stared it down and Dix came over the top and stole quite a few passes."
The Eagles led 27-24 at halftime and opened a six-point lead before Brodhead rallied to take a five-point lead with four minutes left before sealing the victory from the free-throw line.
BRODHEAD 50, JEFFERSON 42
Brodhead (50)—Yates 5 3-8 13, Oliver 4 1-1 11, Moe 3 2-3 9, Dix 7 3-6 17. Totals 19 9-18 50.
Jefferson (42)—Madden 6 2-2 20, Messmann 2 1-2 7, Johnson 3 1-2 7, Helmink 2 2-2 8. Totals 13 6-8 42.
Halftime—Jefferson 27, Brodhead 24. 3-point goals—Brodhead 3 (Oliver 2, Moe 1); Jefferson 10 (Madden 6, Messmann 2, Helmink 2).
Evansville 45, Whitewater 28—Junior wing Maria Messling scored 20 points, 10 in each half, to lead the visiting Blue Devils (10-13, 8-9 Rock Valley) past the Whippets (5-18, 4-13).
Sophomore Ava Brandenburg scored 11 of her 14 points after halftime for Evansville. Whitewater got 10 points from junior Kindyl Kilar.
EVANSVILLE 45, WHITEWATER 28
Evansville (45)—Hazard 1-0-3, Messling 6-5-20, Wallisch 1-0-3, C. Hermanson 2-0-4, J. Hermanson 0-1-1, Brandenburg 5-2-14. Totals 15-8-45.
Whitewater (28)—DePorter 1-0-3, Kilar 3-2-10, Navejas 0-1-1, Treder 0-1-1, Grosinske 2-1-5, Gillette 0-2-2, Amundson 0-1-1, Truesdale 1-3-5. Totals 7-11-28.
Halftime—Evansville 23, Whitewater 9. 3-point goals—Evansville 7 (Messling 3, Brandenburg 2, Hazard, Wallisch), Whitewater 3 (Kilar 2, DePorter). Free throws missed—Evansville 3; Whiteawter 7. Total fouls—Evansville 18, Whitewater 11.
Clinton 64, East Troy 52—The Cougars (15-8, 11-6 Rock Valley) earned a road victory over the Trojans (3-19, 3-14), getting 19 points from junior Jayden Nortier and 12 apiece from juniors Neleah Bobolz and Tiana Roehl. Amya Pluess scored 16 for East Troy.
CLINTON 64, EAST TROY 52
Clinton (64)—Teubert 4-0-9, Hahn 1-0-3, Nortier 8-0-19, Bobolz 4-0-12, Mullooly 1-1-3, Roehl 5-2-12, Shinkus 2-1-6. Totals: 25-3-64.
East Troy (52)—Pluess 1-2-4, Viney 1-1-4, Lindow 3-3-12, Fitch 3-0-6, Soderegger 1-0-2, Nelson 3-0-6, A. Pluess 6-4-16, Aleckson 1-0-2. Totals: 19-10-52.
Halftime—Clinton 29, East Troy 23. 3-point goals—East Troy 4 (Lindow 3, Viney), Clinton 10 (Teubert, Hahn, Nortier 3, Bobolz 4, Shinkus). Free throws missed—Clinton 7, East Troy 3.
McFarland 70, Walworth Big Foot 44—Teagan Mallegni scored 33 points to carry the visiting Spartans (16-7, 11-6) past the Chiefs (5-17, 2-15). Big Foot got 21 points from Lydia Larson.
McFARLAND 70, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 44
McFarland (70)—Kirch 2-1-7, Ackley 1-0-2, Freeman 3-1-8, Goecks 2-1-5, Testolin 2-2-7, Dean 4-0-8, Mallegni 11-7-33. Totals 25-12-70.
Big Foot (44)—Lueck 3-0-6, Ritchey 1-0-3, Quackenbush 1-0-3, Larson 6-6-21, Bauman 1-0-2, Larson 0-1-1, Wilson 2-4-8. Totals 14-11-44.
Halftime—McFarland 33, Big Foot 24. 3-point goals—McFarland 8 (Mallegni 4, Kirch 2, Freeman, Testolin), Big Foot 5 (Larson 3, Ritchey, Quackenbush).