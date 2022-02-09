The Jefferson High School girls basketball team kept its longshot hopes for a share of the Rock Valley Conference title alive with a road victory Tuesday night.
Aidyn Messmann and Aiyanna Johnson combined for 24 points to lead the Eagles to a 46-43 victory over Beloit Turner.
Jefferson improved to 12-3 in the Rock Valley, three games behind Brodhead (15-0) with three games left. The Eagles play at state fifth-ranked Edgerton on Friday night.
Nadilee Fernandez had 11 points to lead Turner (7-13, 2-12).
JEFFERSON 46, TURNER 43
Jefferson (46)—Serdynski 3 2-2 9, Thom 3 4-9 10, Messmann 3 6-10 13, Johnson 5 1-3 11, Helmink 1 0-6 3. Totals 14 13-30 46.
Turner (43)—Adams 2 2-2 7, Martin 2 0-0 6, Honse 2 0-2 4, Fernandez 3 4-6 11, Babilius 2 1-2 6, Combs 2 2-4 6, Curry 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 10-18 43.
Halftime—Turner 26, Jefferson 19. 3-point goals—Jefferson 2 (Serdynski, Messmann), Turner 5 (Martin 2, Adams, Fernandez, Babilius). Free throws missed—Jefferson 17, Turner 8. Total fouls—Jefferson 16, Turner 23. Fouled out—Fernandez.
Brodhead 66, East Troy 36—Kiarra Moe scored 18 points and Abbie Dix added 13 to lead the Cardinals (19-2, 15-0 Rock Valley) to a runaway victory over the Trojans (3-17, 3-12) on the road.
The Cardinals can clinch at least a tie for the conference title with a victory over Whitewater on Friday.
BRODHEAD 66, EAST TROY 36
Brodhead (66)—Yates 1-3-5, Steinmann 0-2-2, Oliver 3-1-9, Kail 2-2-8, Kammerer 1-0-3, Moe 7-4-18, Hoesly 2-0-5, Leitzen 1-0-2, Dix 5-3-13, Urness 0-1-1. Totals 22-13-66.
East Troy (36)—Pluess 2-2-7, Lindow 2-2-7, Fitch 4-0-8, Nelson 0-3-3, Pluess 3-0-6, Aleckson 2-0-5. Totals 13-7-36.
Halftime—Brodhead 32, East Troy 15. 3-point goals—Brodhead 9 (Moe 4, Oliver 2, Kail 2, Kammerer), East Troy 3 (Pluess, Lindow, Aleckson). Free throws missed—Brodhead 15, East Troy 17.
Clinton 58, McFarland 55—The Cougars picked up a big road win behind 25 points from Elli Teubert.
Jayden Nortier added 19 for Clinton (13-8, 9-6).
CLINTON 68, MCFARLAND 55
Clinton (68)—Teubert 8-5-25; Mueller 1-1-3; Nortier 7-2-19; Bobolz 2-0-6; Wellnitz 0-2-2; Beuhl 5-3-13. Totals: 23-14-68
McFarland (55)—Kirch 7-3-21; Freeman 2-0-5; Goecks 2-1-5; Testolin 5-7-18; Feldner 1-0-2; Dean 2-0-4. TOtals: 19-11-55
Halftime—Clinton 28, McFarland 26. Three-point goals—Clinton 7 (Teubert 4, Bobolz 2, Nortier), McFarland 6 (Kirch 4, Freeman, Testolin). Free throws missed—Clinton 17, McFarland 3. Total fouls—Clinton 17, McFarland 20
Edgerton 85, Whitewater 40—The visiting Crimson Tide scored 51 points the first half in rolling to the Rock Valley win.
Kate Gunderson had 28 points to lead Edgerton (18-2, 12-0), while Sylvia Fox added 22.
Gwen Truesdale had 14 points to lead Whitewater (5-16, 4-11).
EDGERTON 85, WHITEWATER 40
Edgerton (85)—Snyder 1-0-2; Blum 2-0-5; Gunderson 10-2-28; Shaw 1-1-3; Scharlau 2-0-5; Fox 8-2-22; Rusch 5-2-12; Zeimet 3-2-8. Totals: 32-9-85
Whitewater (40)—DePorter 2-2-6; Kopecky 1-2-5; Kilar 2-1-6; Treder 4-1-9; Truesdale 6-2-14. Totals: 13-8-40
Halftime—Edgerton 51, Whtiewater 20. Three-point goals—Edgerton 12 (Gunderson 6, Fox 4, Blum, Scharlau), Whitewater 6 (Truesdale 4, Kopecky, Kilar). Free throws missed—Edgerton 7, Whitewater 1. Total fouls—Edgerton 11, Whitewater 14. Fouled out—Grosinske
Evansville 45, Big Foot 24—The visiting Blue Devils (8-13, 6-9) went on a 28-7 scoring run in the second half to break away from a 17-17 halftime tie and beat the Chiefs (5-15, 2-13). Evansville got 15 points from Maria Messling. Big Foot got 14 from Lydia Larson.
EVANSVILLE 45, BIG FOOT 24
Evansville (45)—Hazard 2-0-6, Messling 6-2-15, Hermanson 0-3-3, Baumberger 0-1-1, Hanson 1-0-3, Dushek 1-0-3, Brandenburg 3-3-9, Vogl 2-1-5. Totals 15-10-45.
Big Foot (24)—Lueck 1-0-2, Ritchey 1-0-3, L. Larson 5-3-14, A. Larson 2-1-5. Totals 9-4-24.
Halftime—Evansville 17, Big Foot 17. 3-point goals—Evansville 5 (Hazard 2, Messling, Hanson, Dushek), Big Foot 2 (Ritchey, L. Larson). Free throws missed—Evansville 10, Big Foot 4.
Fort Atkinson 72, Milton 52—The host Blackhawks got a combined 37 points from Elly Kohl and Taylor Marquart in picking up only their second Badger East Conference win of the season.
Tressa Shaw and Julia Wolf had 10 points each for Milton (8-14, 2-11).
FORT ATKINSON 72, MILTON 52
Milton (52)—Radke 3-0-6; Mezera 2-2-6; Shaw 2-5-10; Olson 1-0-3; Morehart 2-1-6; Kanable 1-0-2; Ferguson 1-0-2; Krueger 1-0-3; Stockman 2-0-4; Wolf 3-1-10. Totals: 18-10-52.
Fort Atkinson (72)—Riley 2-2-6; Rios 0-1-1; Belzer 0-2-2; Marquart 8-2-18; Wolfram 1-2-4; Burker 2-3-7; Christiansen 3-1-8; Kohl 7-0-19; Neste 2-0-4; Love 1-0-3. Totals: 26-13-72.
Halftime—Fort Atkinson 31, Milton 18. Three-point goals—Milton 7 (Wolf 3, Morehart, Shaw, Olson, Krueger), Fort Atkinson 7 (Kohl 5, Christiansen, Love). Free throws missed—Milton 11, Fort Atkinson 3. Total fouls—Milton 17, Fort Atkinson 19.
Union Grove 68, Delavan-Darien 43—The visiting Broncos (20-2, 12-0) remained unbeaten in the Southern Lakes with the win.
Addison Stallings and Rylee Crull combined for 37 points for Delavan-Darien (4-16, 1-11).
UNION GROVE 68, DELAVAN-DARIEN 43
Union Grove (68)—Domalgoske 0-2-2; Calouette 3-0-6; May 2-1-5; Spang 2-0-4; Torhorst 2-1-5; Smith 1-0-2; Luduigsen 4-2-13; Rampulla 6-1-14; Pettit 5-0-13; Carlson 1-1-4. Totals: 26-8-68.
Delavan-Darien (43)—Logterman 1-0-2; Crull 8-0-17; Stallings 8-2-20; Quartucci 1-2-4. Totals: 18-4-43.
Halftime—Union Grove 41, Delavan-Darien 17. 3-point goals—Union Grove 8 (Luduigsen 3, Pettit 3, Rampulla, Carlson), Delavan-Darien 3 (Stallings 2, Crull). Free throws missed—Union Grove 6, Delavan-Darien 4. Total fouls—Union Grove 14, Delavan-Darien 11.