EDGERTON
The Brodhead High girls basketball team remains in the driver's seat of the Rock Valley Conference race.
Tuesday night at Edgerton in a battle of state-ranked teams, the Cardinals held off the Crimson Tide 41-38 to open up a two-game lead in the conference standings.
Brodhead (12-2, 9-0), ranked eighth in the state in Division 4, led by as many as 11 in the second half before Edgerton (10-2, 6-2) rallied. The Crimson Tide had a chance to force overtime on their last possession but could not get a shot off.
"That was probably our best defensive sequence of the season," Brodhead coach Brian Kammerer said. "Edgerton is such a good team and so tough to defend.
"To come in here and hold them to 14 points in the first half says a lot about our effort on the defensive end. Our girls responded well to our game-planning. We just have to do a better job of finishing."
Kiarra Moe had 14 points to lead Brodhead, while Abbie Dix chipped in 11.
Kate Gunderson had 11 points to lead the Crimson Tide, who were ranked fourth in Division 3 coming in.
BRODHEAD 41, EDGERTON 38
Brodhead (41)—Yates 2-0-5; Oliver 2-1-6; Hale 2-1-5; Moe 5-4-14; Dix 5-1-11. Totals: 16-7-13-41.
Edgerton (38)—Blum 3-0-7; Scharlau 1-0-3; Gunderson 4-3-11; Fox 3-2-8; Rusch 3-2-9. Totals: 14-7-8-38.
Halftime—Brodhead 23, Edgerton 14. 3-point goals—Brodhead 2 (Yates, Oliver), Edgerton 3 (Blum 2, Scharlau, Rusch). Total fouls—Brodhead 12, Edgerton 17. Fouled out—Gunderson.
Clinton 84, Whitewater 46—The visiting Cougars made 15 3-pointers in cruising to the win.
Jayden Nortier and Elli Teubert combined for 31 points for Clinton (7-6, 4-4).
Kindyl Kilar had 16 points to lead Whitewater (2-10, 1-7).
CLINTON 84, WHITEWATER 46
Clinton (84)—Teubert 5-0-15; Johansen 3-0-8; Hahn 4-0-10; Nortier 7-1-16; Bubolz 3-4-12; Mullooly 2-0-5; Wellnitz 3-0-7; Roehl 4-2-11. Totals: 31-7-84.
Whitewater (46)—DePorter 2-1-5; Kopecky 1-0-3; Kilar 5-4-16; Navejas 1-0-2; Grosinske 0-1-1; Truesdale 6-1-16; Gellette 1-0-2. Totals: 16-7-46.
Halftime—Clinton 45, Whitewater 23. 3-point goals—Clinton 15 (Teubert 5, Johansen 2, Hahn 2, Bubolz 2, Nortier, Roehl, Wellnitz, Mullooly), Whitewater 6 (Truesdale 3, Kilar 2, Kopecky). Free throws missed—Clinton 11, Whitewater 2. Total fouls—Clinton 17, Whitewater 8.
Big Foot 42, Turner 37—The Chiefs held on for the Rock Valley win.
Addie Larson had 10 points to lead Big Foot (5-9, 2-7).
Nadilee Fernandez had a game-high 12 points for Turner (3-8, 1-7).
BIG FOOT 42, TURNER 37
Big Foot (42)—S. Lueck 1-0-2; L. Lueck 3-3-9; Harvey 0-2-2; Richey 2-0-6; L. Larson 2-2-7; A. Larson 4-2-10; Bauman 2-0-4; Wilson 1-0-2. Totals: 15-9-42/
Turner (37)—Adams 1-0-3; Martin 2-2-8; House 2-0-5; Fernandez 3-6-12; Combs 0-4-4; Curry 2-1-5. Totals: 10-13-37/
Halftime—Big Foot 18, Turner 16. 3-point goals—Big Foot 3 (Richey 2, L. Larson), Turner 4 (Martin 2, Adams, House). Free throws missed—Big Foot 5, Turner 7. Total fouls—Big Foot 22, Turner 17. Fouled out—Wilson.
Jefferson 64, Evansville 50—The host Eagles (8-4, 7-2) stayed two games behind frontrunning Brodhead with the Rock Valley win
Waterford 54, Badger 43—The visiting Wolverines rallied in the second half for the Southern Lakes win.
Payton Hayes had eight points to lead Badger (8-4, 3-3), which led 25-18 at half.
WATERFORD 54. BADGER 43
Waterford (54)—Roth 1-0-3; Cornell 6-2-14; Krueger 3-0-6; Acker 1-4-6; Soufke 0-2-2; Henningfield 11-0-23. Totals: 22-8-54/
Badger (43)—P. Hayes 3-2-8; B. Cruz 1-4-6; Freeman 0-2-2; Nottestad 1-0-3; Altergatt 1-0-2; Lauer 3-0-6; Villarreal 3-0-6; Allen 0-2-2; V. Cruz 2-1-5. Totals: 15-11-43/
Halftime—Badger 25, Waterford 18. 3-point goals—Waterford 2 (Henningfield, Roth), Badger 2 (Deering, Nottestad). Free throws missed—Waterford 4, Badger 9. Total fouls—Waterford 16, Badger 10/
Westosha 64, Delavan-Darien 22—The Falcons kept the Comets winless in the Southern Lakes by rolling to the win.
Westosha (11-3, 5-1) led by 33 at half. Delavan-Darien, which got 11 points from Rylee Crull, fell to 2-10 overall and 0-6 in the Lakes.
WESTOSHA 64, DELAVAN-DARIEN 22
Westosha (64)—Witt 2-0-6; Reynolds 7-0-15; Hinze 2-0-5; Haubrich 2-0-4; Anderson 5-3-13; Kimpler 1-0-3; Rynberg 7-1-15; Spencer 1-0-3. Totals: 27-4-64.
Delavan-Darien—Green 1-0-3; Crull 5-1-11; Gonzalez 1-0-3; Quartucci 1-3-5. Totals: 8-4-22.
Halftime—Westosha 48, Delavan-Darien 15. 3-point goals—Westosha 6 (Witt 2, Reynolds, Hinze, Kimpler, Spencer), Delavan-Darien 2 (Green, Gonzalez). Free throws missed—Westosha 3, Delavan-Darien 7. Total fouls—Westosha 12, Delavan-Darien 8.