The Edgerton High girls basketball team opened up the postseason by beating Clinton for the third time this season Friday night.
Kate Gunderson scored 20 points and Sylvia Fox added 16 to lead the Crimson Tide to a 62-42 victory in a Division 3 regional semifinal game.
Second-seeded Edgerton (22-3) hosts third-seeded Madison Edgewood on Saturday night.
Elli Teubert had 14 points to lead Clinton, which finished 17-9.
EDGERTON 62, CLINTON 42
Clinton (42)--Teubert 6-1-14; Nortier 4-0-10; Bobolz 2-2-8; Mullooly 1-0-3; Roehl 2-2-7. Totals: 15-5-42.
Edgerton (62)--Snyder 1-0-2; Blum 4-0-10; Scharlau 1-0-2; Gunderson 6-5-20; Shaw 0-2-2; Fox 5-2-16; Rusch 1-2-4; Zeimet 3-0-6. Totals: 21-11-62.
Halftime--Edgerton 33, Clinton 18. Three-point goals--Clinton 7 (Nortier 2, Bobolz 2, Mullooly, Teubert, Roehl), Edgerton 9 (Fox 4, Gunderson 3, Blum 2). Free throws missed--Clinton 6, Edgerton 3. Total fouls--Clinton 15, Edgerton 13. Fouled out--Nortier.
Brodhead 54, Waterloo 32--The host Cardinals raced out to a 22-point halftime lead and coasted to the Division 4 regional semifinal win.
Brodhead (23-2) hosts New Glarus in a regional final game Saturday.
Abbie Dix had 17 points to lead Brodhead, while Kiarra Moe chipped in 12.
BRODHEAD 54, WATERLOO 32
Waterloo (32)--M. Webster 1-0-2; K. Webster 1-0-2; Laursdorf 1-0-3; Jaennice 0-3-3; Huebner 2-0-5; B. Laursdprf 1-1-3; Albrecht 2-0-4; Rasmussen 1-2-4. Totals: 11-7-32.
Brodhead (54)--Yates 0-2-2; Steinmann 3-0-6; Hilliard 0-1-1; Oliver 0-2-2; Kail 2-0-4; Kammerer 3-0-6; Moe 5-1-12; Hoesly 1-0-2; Dix 7-3-17; Urness 1-0-2. Totals: 22-9-54.
Halftime--Brodhead 37, Waterloo 15. Three-point goals--Waterloo 2 (Huebner, Laursdorf), Brodhead 1 (Moe). Free throws missed--Waterloo 3, Brodhead 12. Total fouls--Waterloo 14, Brodhead 13.
Waukesha West 82, Milton 52--Saige Radke had a game-high 25 points for the Red Hawks but it was not enough in the Division 2 regional semifinal loss.
Milton (9-17) trailed 47-31 at half.
WAUKESHA WEST 82, MILTON 52
Milton (52)--Radke 8-7-25; Mezera 1-3-5; Shaw 2-0-4; Morehart 1-2-5; Kanable 1-2-4; Ferguson 1-0-2; Stockman 0-2-2; Wolf 1-2-5. Totals: 15-18-52.
Waukesha West (82)--Tranel 1-1-3; Hudson 4-0-8; Kozlowski 0-2-2; Hanke 4-2-10; Yow 5-0-12; Hellngrung 1-2-4; Darling 0-2-2; Fenske 2-3-7; Anderson 6-0-13; Krohn 5-0-10; Thompson 4-3-11. Totals: 32-15-82.
Halftime--Waukesha West 47, Milton 31. Three-point goals--Milton 4 (Radke 2, Morehart, Wolf), Waukesha West 3 (Yow 2, Anderson). Free throws missed--Milton 4, Waukesha West 7. Total fouls--Milton 20, Waukesha West 19.
Lake Mills 59, Big Foot 16--The Chiefs fell behind early and could not recover in the Division 3 regional semifinal loss.
LAKE MILLS 59, BIG FOOT 16
Big Foot (16)--L. Lueck 1 0-0 2, L. Larson 1 7-8 9, Quackenbush 0 1-2 1, A. Larson 2 0-0 4, Bauman 0 0-1 0. Totals: 4 8-11 16.
Lake Mills (59)--E. Wollin 3 1-2 9, Nielsen 1 2-2 4, Hosey 2 0-0 6, Burling 2 0-0 6, Sellnow 0 2-2 2, T. Wollin 6 1-1 13, Pitta 6 2-4 14, Kleinfeldt 2 1-1 5. Totals: 22 9-12 59.
Halftime--Lake Mills 35, Big Foot 10. Three-point goals--Lake Mills 6 (E. Wollin 2, Hosey 2, Burling 2). Total fouls--Big Foot 16, Lake Mills 14.
AREA RESULTS FRIDAY
DIVISION 1
Waukesha South sectional
Kettle Moraine 90, Janesville Parker 22
Janesville Craig 80, Waukesha South 41
Kenosha Indian Trail 60, Lake Geneva Badger 44
DIVISION 2
Oregon sectional
Union Grove 72, Elkhorn 37
Waukesha West 82, Milton 52
DIVISION 3
Wautoma sectional
Prairie du Chien 69, Evansville 34
Edgerton 62, Clinton 42
Whitewater sectional
Lake Mills 59, Big Foot 16
DIVISION 4
DeForest sectional
Brodhead 54, Waterloo 32