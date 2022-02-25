01STOCK_BASKETBALL
The Edgerton High girls basketball team opened up the postseason by beating Clinton for the third time this season Friday night.

Kate Gunderson scored 20 points and Sylvia Fox added 16 to lead the Crimson Tide to a 62-42 victory in a Division 3 regional semifinal game.

Second-seeded Edgerton (22-3) hosts third-seeded Madison Edgewood on Saturday night.

Elli Teubert had 14 points to lead Clinton, which finished 17-9.

EDGERTON 62, CLINTON 42

Clinton (42)--Teubert 6-1-14; Nortier 4-0-10; Bobolz 2-2-8; Mullooly 1-0-3; Roehl 2-2-7. Totals: 15-5-42.

Edgerton (62)--Snyder 1-0-2; Blum 4-0-10; Scharlau 1-0-2; Gunderson 6-5-20; Shaw 0-2-2; Fox 5-2-16; Rusch 1-2-4; Zeimet 3-0-6. Totals: 21-11-62.

Halftime--Edgerton 33, Clinton 18. Three-point goals--Clinton 7 (Nortier 2, Bobolz 2, Mullooly,  Teubert, Roehl), Edgerton 9 (Fox 4, Gunderson 3, Blum 2). Free throws missed--Clinton 6, Edgerton 3. Total fouls--Clinton 15, Edgerton 13. Fouled out--Nortier.

Brodhead 54, Waterloo 32--The host Cardinals raced out to a 22-point halftime lead and coasted to the Division 4 regional semifinal win.

Brodhead (23-2) hosts New Glarus in a regional final game Saturday.

Abbie Dix had 17 points to lead Brodhead, while Kiarra Moe chipped in 12.

BRODHEAD 54, WATERLOO 32

Waterloo (32)--M. Webster 1-0-2; K. Webster 1-0-2; Laursdorf 1-0-3; Jaennice 0-3-3; Huebner 2-0-5; B. Laursdprf 1-1-3; Albrecht 2-0-4; Rasmussen 1-2-4. Totals: 11-7-32.

Brodhead (54)--Yates 0-2-2; Steinmann 3-0-6; Hilliard 0-1-1; Oliver 0-2-2; Kail 2-0-4; Kammerer 3-0-6; Moe 5-1-12; Hoesly 1-0-2; Dix 7-3-17; Urness 1-0-2. Totals: 22-9-54.

Halftime--Brodhead 37, Waterloo 15. Three-point goals--Waterloo 2 (Huebner, Laursdorf), Brodhead 1 (Moe). Free throws missed--Waterloo 3, Brodhead 12. Total fouls--Waterloo 14, Brodhead 13.

Waukesha West 82, Milton 52--Saige Radke had a game-high 25 points for the Red Hawks but it was not enough in the Division 2 regional semifinal loss.

Milton (9-17) trailed 47-31 at half.

WAUKESHA WEST 82, MILTON 52

Milton (52)--Radke 8-7-25; Mezera 1-3-5; Shaw 2-0-4; Morehart 1-2-5; Kanable 1-2-4; Ferguson 1-0-2; Stockman 0-2-2; Wolf 1-2-5. Totals: 15-18-52.

Waukesha West (82)--Tranel 1-1-3; Hudson 4-0-8; Kozlowski 0-2-2; Hanke 4-2-10; Yow 5-0-12; Hellngrung 1-2-4; Darling 0-2-2; Fenske 2-3-7; Anderson 6-0-13; Krohn 5-0-10; Thompson 4-3-11. Totals: 32-15-82.

Halftime--Waukesha West 47, Milton 31. Three-point goals--Milton 4 (Radke 2, Morehart, Wolf), Waukesha West 3 (Yow 2, Anderson). Free throws missed--Milton 4, Waukesha West 7. Total fouls--Milton 20, Waukesha West 19.

Lake Mills 59, Big Foot 16--The Chiefs fell behind early and could not recover in the Division 3 regional semifinal loss.

LAKE MILLS 59, BIG FOOT 16

Big Foot (16)--L. Lueck 1 0-0 2, L. Larson 1 7-8 9, Quackenbush 0 1-2 1, A. Larson 2 0-0 4, Bauman 0 0-1 0. Totals: 4 8-11 16.

Lake Mills (59)--E. Wollin 3 1-2 9, Nielsen 1 2-2 4, Hosey 2 0-0 6, Burling 2 0-0 6, Sellnow 0 2-2 2, T. Wollin 6 1-1 13, Pitta 6 2-4 14, Kleinfeldt 2 1-1 5. Totals: 22 9-12 59.

Halftime--Lake Mills 35, Big Foot 10. Three-point goals--Lake Mills 6 (E. Wollin 2, Hosey 2, Burling 2). Total fouls--Big Foot 16, Lake Mills 14.

AREA RESULTS FRIDAY

DIVISION 1

Waukesha South sectional

Kettle Moraine 90, Janesville Parker 22

Janesville Craig 80, Waukesha South 41

Kenosha Indian Trail 60, Lake Geneva Badger 44

DIVISION 2

Oregon sectional

Union Grove 72, Elkhorn 37

Waukesha West 82, Milton 52

DIVISION 3

Wautoma sectional

Prairie du Chien 69, Evansville 34

Edgerton 62, Clinton 42

Whitewater sectional

Lake Mills 59, Big Foot 16

DIVISION 4

DeForest sectional

Brodhead 54, Waterloo 32

