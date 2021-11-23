Brodhead High's girls basketball team continues to impress.
The Cardinals ran their season record to 3-0 with a convincing 60-35 win over Evansville in Rock Valley Conference action Tuesday.
Kiarra Moe and Abbie Dix combined for 34 points to lead Brodhead.
Maria Messling had 11 points for Evansville (1-2, 0-2).
BRODHEAD 60, EVANSVILLE 35
Evansville (35)--Hazard 1-0-3; Messling 4-1-11; Wallisch 1-0-3; C. Hermanson 1-0-2; J. Hermanson 2-0-5; Klitzman 0-2-2; Brandenburg 3-0-7; Vogel 1-0-2. Totals: 13-3-35
Brodhead (60)--Yates 3-1-9; P. Kail 1-0-2; M. Kail 2-1-7; Kammerer 0-2-2; Moe 9-0-18; Hoesly 1-0-2; Leitzen 1-0-2; Dix 6-4-16; Urness 1-0-2. Totals: 24-8-60
Halftime--Brodhead 31, Evansville 17. Three-point goals--Evansville 6 (Messling 2, Wallisch, Brandenburg, J. Hermanson, Hazard), Brodhead 4 (Yates 2, M. Kail 2). free throws missed--Evansville 7, Brodhead 6.
Jefferson 64, McFarland 61--Ayianna Johnson scored 36 points to lead Jefferson (2-1, 2-0) to the Rock Valley win.
Teagan Mallegni had 31 points to lead McFarland (1-1, 1-1).
EAST TROY 48, TURNER 22--East Troy held the host Trojans to five points in the second half en route to the Rock Valley win.
Nadilee Fernandez had 10 points to lead Turner (1-2, 0-2).
East Troy (48)--R. Pluess 0-2-2; Fitch 5-1-11; Cherek 2-6-10; Nelson 3-5-11; A. Pluess 4-1-9; Aleckson 2-0-5. Totals: 16-15-48
Turner (22)--Murphy 0-1-1; Adams 0-2-2; Martin 2-0-5; Fernandez 4-1-10; Babilius 0-1-1; Combs 0-1-1; Curry 1-0-2. Totals: 7-6-22
Halftime--East Troy 26, Turner 17. Three-point goals--East Troy 1 (Aleckson), Turner 2 Martin, Fernandez). Free throws missed--East Troy 6, Turner 8
Edgerton 85, Clinton 54--Abby Blum led four player in double figures with 16 points as the Crimson Tide rolled to the Rock Valley win.
Shannon Rusch and Kate Gunderson added 15 points each for Edgerton (3-0, 2-0), while Sylvia Fox chipped in 14.
Clinton (1-2, 0-2), which made 11 3s, got a game-high 17 points from Elli Teubert.
EDGERTON 85, CLINTON 54
Edgerton (85)--Wagner 0-2-2; Snyder 0-1-1; Blum 5-2-16; Scharlau 1-0-3; Gunderson 5-3-15; Fox 5-2-14; Rusch 7-1-15; Zeimet 9-1-19. Totals: 32-12-85
Clinton (54)--Teubert 6-2-17; Mueller 4-1-12; Nortier 5-3-15; Bobolz 0-1-1; Roehl 3-0-9. Totals: 18-7-54
Halftime--Edgerton 40, Clinton 27. Three-point goals--Edgerton 9 (Blum 4, Fox 2, Gunderson 2, Rusch), Clinton 11 (Teubert 3, Mueller 3, Roehl 3, Nortier 2). Free throws missed--Edgerton 10, Clinton 7.
Big Foot 42, Whitewater 40--Lydia Larson scored 24 points to lead the visiting Chiefs to the Rock Valley win.
Calli Grosinske had 12 points to lead Whitewater (0-2, 0-3).
BIG FOOT 42, WHITEWATER 40
Big Foot (42)--Lueck 3-0-6; Harvey 1-1-3; Ritchey 0-1-1; Larson 6-9-24; Bauman 1-0-2; Wilson 2-0-4. Totals: 14-11-42
Whitewater (40)--DePorter 3-2-10; Kilar 1-3-6; Navejas 3-0-8; Grosinske 5-0-12; Gillette 1-0-2; Truesdale 1-0-2. Totals: 14-5-40
Halftime--Big Foot 28, Whitewater 19. Three-point goals--Big Foot 3 (Larson 3), Whitewater 7 (Grosinske 2, DePorter 2, Navejas 2, Kilar). Free throws missed--Big Foot 9, Whitewater 8
Parkview 37, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 31--Jenna Olin scored 13 points to lead the Vikings (2-1, 1-0) to the win in the Trailways South opener.
Mount Horeb 49, Milton 47--The host Vikings missed 23 free throws but held on for the nonconference win.
Saige Radke and Sydney Kanable combined for 25 points for Milton (2-1).
MOUNT HOREB 49, MILTON 47
Milton (47)--Zimmerman 0-2-2; Radke 4-5-13; Mezera 3-1-7; Shaw 2-1-6; Morehart 2-1-7; Kanable 3-6-12. Totals: 14-16-47
Mount Horeb (49)--Thompson 2-4-9; A. Anderson 1-0-2; E. Anderson 1-3-5; Vesperman 6-6-21; Bies 2-1-5; Lieberfried 3-1-7. Totals: 15-15-49
Halftime--Mount Horeb 24, Milton 14. Three-point goals--Milton 3 (Morehart 2, Shaw), Mount Horeb 4 (Vesperman 3, Thompson). Free throws missed--Milton 14, Mount Horeb 23