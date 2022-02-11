The Brodhead High girls basketball team clinched at least a share of the Rock Valley Conference championship Friday night.
The Cardinals opened up a 23-point halftime lead and coasted to a 67-37 win over Whitewater.
With the win, sixth-ranked Brodhead improved to 16-0 in the conference with two games to play. Edgerton is 14-2.
Addie Yates led four players in double figures for the Cardinals with 17 points. Abbie Dix chipped in 11, while Kiarra Moe and Taetum Hoesly had 1 each.
Josie Treder led Whitewater (5-17, 4-12) with 10 points.
BRODHEAD 67, WHITEWATER 37
Brodhead (67)--Yates 6-5-17; Oliver 3-0-8; Kail 3-0-8; Moe 4-2-11; Hoesly 5-0-11; Dix 5-2-12. Totals: 26-9-67.
Whitewater (37)--DePorter 0-2-2; Kopecky 2-0-6; Kilar 0-3-3; Treder 4-1-10; Grosinske 2-0-4; Gillette 1-2-4; Truesdale 1-4-6; Martin 1-0-2. Totals: 11-7-37.
Halftime--Brodhead 37, Whitewater 14. Three-point goals--Brodhead 6 (Oliver 2, Kail 2, Moe, Hoesly), Whitewater 3 (Kopecky 2, Treder). Free throws missed--Brodhead 4, Whitewater 6. Total fouls--Brodhead 12, Whitewater 13.
McFarland 69, Turner 30--The visiting Spartans got 28 points from Teagan Mallegni en route to the Southern Lakes win.
Nadilee Fernandez had 10 points to lead Turner (7-15, 2-14).
MCFARLAND 69, TURNER 30
McFarland (69)--Mender 2-0-4; Kirch 3-0-8; Freeman 1-1-3; Goecks 1-0-2; Testolin 4-0-9; Dean 6-2-14; Meinholdt 0-1-1; Mallegni 9-4-28. Totals: 26-8-59.
Turner (30)--Adams 0-2-2; Martin 2-0-6; House 2-2-6; Fernandez 4-1-10; Babilius 3-0-6. Totals: 11-5-30.
Halftime--McFarland 46, Turner 14. Three-point goals--McFarland 9 (Mallegni 6, Kirch 2, Testolin), Turner 3 (Martin 2, Fernandez). Free throws missed--McFarland 6, Turner 6. Total fouls--McFarland 14, Turner 11.
Edgerton 48, Jefferson 36--The host Crimson Tide kept their slim Rock Valley title hopes alive by going 12-for-12 at the free-throw line.
Edgerton, ranked fifth in the state in Division 3, improved to 20-2 overall and 14-2 in the Rock Valley, two games behind Brodhead with two to play.
Sylvia Fox led the Crimson Tide with 19 points.
EDGERTON 48, JEFFERSON 36
Jefferson (36)--Thom 2-0-4; Kaus 1-2-4; Messman 2-1-6; Johnson 6-5-17; Helmink 2-0-5. Totals: 13-8-36.
Edgerton (48)--Blum 1-0-3; Gunderson 3-6-12; Fox 8-0-19; Rusch 4-6-14. Totals: 16-12-48.
Halftime--Edgerton 23, Jefferson 15. Three-point goals--Jefferson 2 (Messman, Helmink), Edgerton 4 (Fox 3, Blum). Free throws missed--Jefferson 3, Edgerton 0. Total fouls--Jefferson 11, Edgerton 12
Evansville 53, East Troy 41--The Blue Devils won their third straight by rallying in the second half for the Rock Valley win.
Sydney Hazard had 14 points to lead Evansville (9-13, 7-9), while Ava Brandenburg added 13.
EVANSVILLE 53, EAST TROY 41
East Troy (41)--R. Pluess 0-2-2; Vinney 2-0-4; Aleckson 2-0-5; Vinney 3-1-9; Fitch 1-0-2; Nelson 6-0-12; A. Pluess 1-1-3; J. Aleckson 2-0-4. Totals: 17-4-41.
Evansville (53)--Hazard 6-0-14; Messling 3-3-9; Hermanson 3-2-8; Hanson 2-4-9; Brandenburg 6-1-13; 20-10-53.
Halftime--East Troy 28, Evansville 23. Three-point goals--East Troy 3 (Vinney 2, Aleckson), Evansville 3 (Hazard 2, Hanson). Free throws missed--East Troy 2, Evansville 4. Total fouls--East Troy 12, Evansville 8.
Clinton 67, Big Foot 26--The host Cougars rolled to the Rock Valley win behind 21 points from Jayden Nortier.
Elli Teubert added 14 points for Clinton (14-8, 10-6).
CLINTON 67, BIG FOOT 26
Big Foot (26)--Lueck 1-0-2; Herrey 0-2-2; Ritchey 1-0-2; Larson 2-2-7; Quackenbush 1-0-3; A. Larson 1-0-2; Bauman 2-2-6; Wilson 1-0-2. Totals: 9-6-26.
Clinton (67)--Teubert 6-0-14; Hahn 1-2-4; Mueller 1-0-2; Nortier 8-4-21; Bubolz 4-0-12; Roehl 3-2-8; Shinkus 1-2-4; Kirch 1-0-2. Totals: 25-10-67
Halftime--Clinton 30, Big Foot 11. Three-point goals--Big Foot 2 (Larson, Quackenbush), Clinton 7 (Bubolz 4, Teubert 2, Nortier). Free throws missed--Big Foot 6, Clinton 10. Total fouls--Big Foot 16, Clinton 15. Fouled out--L. Larson.
Badger 50, Elkhorn 37--The host Badgers cruised to the Southern Lakes win.
Molly Deering had a game-high 21 points for Badger (11-11, 5-7), while Mikayla Champeny had 11 for Elkhorn (6-16, 3-9).
BADGER 50, ELKHORN 37
Elkhorn (37)--Malovitz 1-0-2; Anzalone 1-0-2; Larson 1-0-2; Tuescher 2-5-9; Rummells 2-0-4; Schneider 1-0-3; Champeny 4-2-11; Starlee 2-0-4. Totals: 14-7-37.
Badger (50)--Hayes 0-2-2; Cruz 2-2-7; Freeman 2-2-8; Deering 7-3-21; Bland 1-0-2; McKinney 1-0-2; Hayes 2-0-4; Allen 2-0-4. Totals: 17-9-50
Halftime--Badger 25, Elkhorn 18. Three-point goals--Elkhorn 2 (Schneider, ChampenY), Badger 7 (Deering 4, Freeman 2, Cruz). Free throws missed--Elkhorn 5, Badger 8. Total fouls--Elkhorn 17, Badger 11. Fouled out--Larson.
Burlington 50, Delavan-Darien 42--Rylee Crull scored a game-high 23 points for the Comets (4-17, 1-12) but it was not enough in the Southern Lakes loss.
BURLINGTON 50, DELAVAN-DARIEN 42
Delavan-Darien (42)--Logterman 1-0-2; Crull 6-11-23; Green 1-0-2; Stalling 6-0-14; Quartucci 0-1-1. Totals: 14-12-42
Burlington (50)--Sanfelippo 1-0-3; Reesman 0-2-2; Warner 6-0-12; Clapp 9-1-20; Wright 3-0-6; Stoughton 2-1-5; Kowalkowski 1-0-2. Totals: 22-4-50
Halftime--Burlington 31, Delavan-Darien 21. Three-point goals--Burlington 2 (Sanfelippo, Clapp). Free throws missed--Delavan-Darien 7, Burlington 3. Total fouls--Delavan-Darien 15, Burlington 17
Parkview 34, Country Day 22--Jenna Olin had 21 points to lead the host Vikings to the Trailways South win.
Parkview improved to 8-13 overall and 6-5 in conference play.
PARKVIEW 34, COUNTRY DAY 22
Country Day (22)--Whiffen 4-2-12; Whitney 0-1-1; Hollick 1-2-4; Donoso 1-1-3; Fon 1-0-2. Totals: 7-6-22.
Parkview (34)--Burrell 1-0-2; Schutte 1-0-2; Mielke 1-1-3; Olin 6-9-21; Stark 0-1-1; Klassy 2-1-5. Totals: 11-12-34
Halftime--Parkview 18, Country Day 9. Three-point goals--Country Day 2 (Whiffen 2). Free throws missed--Country Day 4, Parkview 7. Total fouls--Country Day 15, Parkview 11.
Monona Grove 74, Milton 42--The Silver Eagles pulled away in the second half for the Badger East win.
Saige Radke and Tressa Shaw had 10 points each for Milton (8-15, 2-12).
MONONA GROVE 74, MILTON 42
Milton (42)--Radke 4-1-10; Mezera 1-1-3; Shaw 3-3-10; Olson 1-0-2; Morehart 0-3-3; Kanable 0-6-6; Stockman 1-3-5; Wolf 1-1-3. Totals: 11-18-42.
Monona Grove (74)--Clevidence 6-2-14; Bracken 2-0-4; Moreau 3-0-7; Yundt 0-1-1; BonDurant 1-1-3; Lee 3-0-8; Poole 6-3-17; Hanson 1-2-4; Gaber 2-0-5; Inda 3-3-11. Totals: 27-12-74.
Halftime--Monona Grove 37, Milton 27. Three-point goals--Milton 2 (Radke, Shaw), Monona Grove 8 (Inda 2, Lee 2, Poole 2, Moreau, Gaber). Free throws missed--Milton 8, Monona Grove 9. Total fouls--Milton 16, Monona Grove 17. Fouled out--Wolf.