JANESVILLE

Poor starts continue to plague Janesville Parker’s girls basketball team.

The Vikings scored just six points in the first 12 minutes of their game Friday and could not recover in a 76-35 Big Eight Conference loss to Madison La Follette.

Parker (2-15, 2-11 Big Eight) finished with as many turnovers (35) as points and made only one two-point basket the entire game.

“They just played harder than us,” Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said of the Lancers. “They put the ball in the basket, pressured us defensively, and we did a poor job of taking care of the basketball, especially the first half.

“I think the first five minutes of the game, we took two shots. You have to be ready to shoot the ball, and for some reason, we were tentative.”

La Follette (13-3, 10-3 Big Eight) scored the first seven points of the game and eventually led 16-3 with 11:34 left in half. Parker made only three baskets the first half, all 3-pointers.

Both teams cleared their benches in the second half. Parker got its one and only two-point basket with 12:22 left on a Brooke Graesslin jumper that made it 47-21.

The Vikings hit seven 3-pointers in the game, including three from Alexis Luek, who scored 11 points to share team-scoring honors with Brooke Graesslin.

“We’re not being aggressive enough on offense and getting in position to score,” Hartwig said. “We’re just not there yet.

“But the bottom line is that the season’s not over yet. I’m not done coaching them, and I hope they continue to play hard.”

Five players scored in double figures scored for the Lancers, led by Demetria Prewitt. The talented freshman had a game-high 18 points and six steals. Megan Lowery (13), Sydni Olson (12), Malia Green (12) and Bryan Driver (11) also scored in double figures.

Parker hosts Madison East on Thursday.

LA FOLLETTE 76, PARKER 35

La Follette (76)—Eder 1-0-2; Prewitt 8-2-18; Green 5-0-12; Walker 1-1-3; Olson 4-4-12; Lowery 6-1-13; Driver 4-0-11; Ingersoll 1-0-2; Morgan 1-0-2; Ghelfi 0-1-1. Totals: 31-9-76

Parker (35)—Porter 0-5-5; Graesslin 3-3-11; Luek 3-2-11; Forrestal 1-0-3; Blum 1-2-5. Totals: 8-12-35

Madison La Follette 36 40—76

Janesville Parker 10 25—35

Three-point goals—La Follette 5 (Driver 3, Green 2), Parker 7 (Luek 3, Graesslin 2, Blum, Forrestal). Free throws missed—La Follette 8, Parker 5. Total fouls—La Follette 19, Parker 15