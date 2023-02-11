01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Another big game from Janesville Craig's Brae Bertocchi helped the team cruise past Sun Prairie East 62-52 in a conference girls basketball game on Friday.

Ellie Magestro-Kennedy led the Cougars (17-5 overall, 14-4 Big Eight Conference) in scoring with 19 points and Mya Nicholson scored 15.

