Another big game from Janesville Craig's Brae Bertocchi helped the team cruise past Sun Prairie East 62-52 in a conference girls basketball game on Friday.
Ellie Magestro-Kennedy led the Cougars (17-5 overall, 14-4 Big Eight Conference) in scoring with 19 points and Mya Nicholson scored 15.
After scoring 19 points on Tuesday, Bertocchi her hot streak going as she scored 17 points against the Cardinals (8-14, 7-11).
"That's huge having that third scorer," said Craig coach Kerry Storbakken. "She's really getting to the foul line and getting to the basket. She's getting rebounds and she leads (the team) in steals. She's got a nose for the basketball and she's really picking up the loose ball and driving to the baseline and getting to the rim. You can see the confidence in her."
It was the second game in a row that proved opposing defenders can't just focus on the Cougars' Magestro-Kennedy and Nicholson.
"They're concentrating on Ellie and Mya, and Brae stepped up with a big game," Storbakken said. "So we really needed that. Sun Prairie has a big kid in (Lucy) Strey who's a lot to handle, and they played pretty good defense. So having that third scorer and that balance made the difference tonight."
Craig has found success on defense this season against bigger opponents. Against the Cardinals and the 5-foot-11 Strey, the Cougars were once again able to create turnovers when Sun Prairie East tried to force the ball inside. Strey ended the night with 16 points, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Cougars.
"We got a lot of steals on defense," Storbakken said. "We've got to shore up our rebounding, but as far as getting steals and pushing them outside, we were really good."