ALL-TRAILWAYS SOUTH GIRLS BASKETBALL All-Trailways South girls basketball: Parkview's Jenna Olin a unanimous first-team honoree Gazette staff Mar 16, 2022 Olin Contributed Orfordville Parkview guard Jenna Olin has been named a unanimous first-team pick on the all-Trailways South Conference girls basketball team.The 5-foot-3 senior led the Vikings, averaging 16.6 points per game, shooting 75.5% from the free-throw line and adding 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.8 steals per game.Parkview went 6-6 in the Trailways South and 9-15 overall.Olin shared all-Trailways South player of the year honors last season.Parkview senior Cally Burrell was named to the second team. The 5-3 guard ranked second on the team in scoring with 7.3 points per game and added 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game.Johnson Creek senior Lexi Swanson was named player of the year, and Deerfield junior Molli Haak was a unanimous first-team pick.TRAILWAYS SOUTH CONFERENCE2021-22 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMFIRST TEAMLexi Swanson, 5-9, sr., Johnson Creek (Player of the Year); Jenna Olin, 5-3, sr., Orfordville Parkview (unanimous); Molli Haak, 5-9, jr., Deerfield (unanimous); Stephanie Siewert, 5-8, jr., Deerfield; Kyler Koutsky 5-3, sr., Palmyra-Eagle; Megan Rockwell, 5-7, so., Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose.SECOND TEAMCally Burrell, 5-3, sr., Orfordville Parkview; Kylee Lonigro, 5-5, so., Deerfield; Teagan Koutsky, 5-3, fr., Palmyra-Eagle; Madyson Nettersheim, 5-4, sr., Palmyra-Eagle; Brittany Rue, 5-7, jr., Johnson Creek; Ella Whinney, 5-11, sr., Madison Country Day; Ella Whiffen, 5-8, jr., Madison Country Day; Morgan Bronson, 5-7, jr., Williams Bay.HONORABLE MENTIONDeerfield—Grace Brattlie, 5-6, jr. Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose—Maria Pfeil, 5-3, sr. Palmyra-Eagle—Molly Nettersheim, 5-5, jr. Williams Bay—Margaret Higgins, 5-8, jr. Tags Girls Basketball Trailways South Conference All-conference Jenna Olin Cally Burrell