Darkness and silence.
It is the polar opposite of what most 16-year-old girls want in their lives.
But that is what Evansville’s Paige Banks craved for several weeks last winter as she struggled to get back her normal life after the night of Jan. 12. On that Friday evening, the then-sophomore star of the Blue Devils girls basketball team suffered a concussion in a game at Clinton.
Banks caught an elbow to the side of her head going for a rebound. The force of the blow caused her to crash to the floor, where she smacked the other side of her head.
Her mother, Amy, and Amy’s parents were in the stands.
“She laid on the court for what seemed like forever,” Amy recalled.
“It didn’t really hit me until I got up to walk to the trainer’s room,” said Paige, who admits the details of that night are fuzzy.
The effects continued to get worse.
A trainer told Amy she didn’t think it was a concussion.As the final seconds ticked away, Paige sobbed at the end of the bench because of the pain in her head. She leaned on an assistant coach to make it through the handshake line and made it to the locker room.
Paige collapsed on her way out of the locker room and was caught by a couple of fathers of her teammates. She could not walk, so she had to be taken out of the gym with a wheelchair.
Amy and her parents got Paige in their car and headed to the hospital. Her daughter, who had scored 13 points that night, was struggling.
“Her eyes were crossing and she couldn’t really talk,” Amy said. “She wasn’t making any sense.”
They took Paige to Stoughton Hospital, which the family’s insurance covered. Amy wasn’t sure on what to do, but she tried to keep Paige awake.
The doctor ordered an immediate CAT scan to determine whether there was any bleeding. That came back negative, and the doctor said it would not have harmed Paige if she had fallen asleep.
The Banks family’s lifestyle changed that night.
Lights were dimmed and blinds drawn.
Paige couldn’t open her eyes the next day because light blinded her. Less than 24 hours earlier, she had been running up and down a basketball court. The next day, she could hardly walk.
“It was really scary,” Amy said. “Physically, you looked at her and said, ‘Well, she looks fine.’ But she was always very, very tired.”
Evansville High has a concussion protocol, so Amy knew Paige would be out of school for a while. But days turned into weeks, and there was just slight improvement.
Doctors would not clear her to return to school after two visits over a three-week period.
Paige did return to school on a part-time basis in the third week after the concussion. Just to make it through one class required wearing sunglasses and earplugs.
“It was definitely a challenge, especially with finals coming up,” Paige said.
A student with a 3.975 grade point average, Paige’s brain could not keep up.
“I had a hard time understanding things,” she said. “I usually do really good in school. Everything was confusing. I couldn’t put things together because it just didn’t make sense to me.
“I couldn’t remember the things that I learned before.”
After a month, Paige finally was able to survive a full day of classes.
Both Paige and Amy expressed their gratitude of the Evansville school staff for helping and understanding.
“They were amazing,” Amy said.
Slowly, Paige started getting back to normal.
It wasn’t until May that she began playing basketball again.
Paige was averaging 19 points per game before her concussion last season. Evansville won only once during her absence.
Unfortunately, Paige was not the only Banks to suffer a concussion last basketball season.
Brennen Banks, who graduated from Evansville High in 2017, was on the St. Norbert College squad last winter.
Brennen played in 15 games, with two starts, as a freshman guard for the Green Knights, who won their seventh Midwest Conference championship in eight years.
Brennen suffered a pair of concussions, which ended his season and, at this point, his collegiate career.
He has since transferred to UW-Oshkosh. Basketball, except for intramurals, is out of his life.
“He decided not to play,” Amy said. “He’s had a lot of reoccurring headaches.”
Three concussions suffered playing basketball in one season for one family.
“We had a weird basketball season,” Amy said. “Everybody was wondering what was going on.”
Paige has responded well in her return to the court. The junior forward has averaged 14.4 points per game in Rock Valley Conference play for the 4-5 Blue Devils (4-3 RVC).
Basketball is Paige’s only sport. Getting back her form and overcoming lingering doubts or fear about returning to the court vanished quickly.
“I’m always cautious of it, but I’m not afraid of it,” she said.
And Amy doesn’t want to go through that ordeal ever again.
“It’s scary as a parent to watch your child, and there’s nothing really you can do,” she said. “It’s really nothing you can see.”
Room lights now are back on bright at the Banks’ residence.
And no ear plugs are required.
