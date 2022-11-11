JVG_221111_PARKPREV01
Buy Now

Janesville’s Parker’s Addie Miller and the team’s other returning players are putting last season behind them and taking a more aggressive approach to 2022-23 season, second-year head coach Ryan Tyrrell said.

 Anthony Wahl

Janesville Parker head basketball coach Ryan Tyrrell is not interested in looking in the rearview mirror as the Vikings prepare for their 2022-23 campaign that begins next week.

The coach wasn’t hired until October, just a month before practices began, and an early injury to Paisley Booth compounded the program’s numbers problem. Tyrrell said those circumstances had an effect on the team’s record last year—2-24 overall, 1-17 in the Big Eight—though the Vikings did beat Racine Horlick in a WIAA regional contest.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you