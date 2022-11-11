Janesville’s Parker’s Addie Miller and the team’s other returning players are putting last season behind them and taking a more aggressive approach to 2022-23 season, second-year head coach Ryan Tyrrell said.
Janesville Parker head basketball coach Ryan Tyrrell is not interested in looking in the rearview mirror as the Vikings prepare for their 2022-23 campaign that begins next week.
The coach wasn’t hired until October, just a month before practices began, and an early injury to Paisley Booth compounded the program’s numbers problem. Tyrrell said those circumstances had an effect on the team’s record last year—2-24 overall, 1-17 in the Big Eight—though the Vikings did beat Racine Horlick in a WIAA regional contest.
“Last year was my first season with the girls at Parker, and you couldn’t have asked for more chaos coming into a program,” Tyrrell said. “And I would say for what we were dealing with last year, the girls banded together, and I think that’s carrying us forward. That camaraderie and perseverance that they developed is carrying us forward.”
This season, Tyrrell said Parker is welcoming a huge freshman class to its program in addition to 28 players at the varsity and junior varsity levels. With another year under his belt and with a growing program, Parker is in a good position to cultivate a new culture.
With these new players, the returning players and the coaching staff, Parker has been working to change the narrative this season.
“Everyone that has been (here) has put in a ton of work,” Tyrrell said. “And I think we’re going into a season where we’re trusting the work that we put in, and there’s a sense of confidence that comes from that. A sense of discipline that comes from that. And there’s definitely major positive effects that are coming from it.”
Specifically, the Vikings have been working on their aggression. Tyrrell hopes his offense can be threatening and that his team will be combative and fight for every rebound and loose ball on defense.
“I would say that we are developing resilience and toughness,” Tyrrell said. “I would say that we have a chip on our shoulder. Not to be cliché, but I would say that we are angry. We are just angry. We got our butts kicked last year and we’re trying to do something outside of that. We want to come into every game and knock people out, you know. Because we’re honestly just angry about the way things went last year.”
Parker is also aiming not to be another easy win for its Big Eight opponents this year. Tyrrell wants his Vikings to compete in every game and surprise teams this year.
“Going into it, my goal is that our mindset is going to shift (and) that we are no longer this team that has determined the outcome of the game before it starts,” Tyrrell said. “We want to be the team that goes in and competes every second of every game.”
After missing the season last year, Booth is returning and will be a factor for the Vikings this season.
In addition to Booth, Parker has two other starters returning in Addison Miller and Ava Eggers-Ahrens. Miller averaged 9.3 points per game and 7.9 boards per game last season. Eggers-Ahrens added another 7.1 points per game for the team last season.
“(Miller’s) a great leader, Tyrrell said. “She is really a large part of why our program is headed in the right direction. She’s tough as nails. … (Eggers) is going to be a solid player for us this year. She’s got a great-looking shot, she can handle the ball and she’ll bring it up the court.”
Parker’s season begins with a home conference game Thursday against Verona. The Vikings lost both their games against the Wildcats last season. Their next game Nov. 19 is across town for a rivalry matchup with Janesville Craig.
