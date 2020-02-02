The Rock County Fury are right back in the Badger Conference title race.
And the area's girls high school hockey program picked up a victory late Saturday night that just might give it some necessary momentum for the stretch run of the season.
Sara Loerke scored twice, and the Fury got two third-period goals in a 3-2 road win over No. 2-ranked Metro Lynx, the co-op program out of Middleton.
The Fury are now 14-6 on the season and 8-2 in the Badger. The Lynx are 16-3 and 7-2.
"I think it proves to our girls what we can accomplish and how we can play a great full three periods," Fury head coach Luke Steurer said in an email. "They have been working hard to get a good first period start and have accomplished this the last couple of games."
The Fury did fall behind, but just 1-0, after the first period.
The first goal from Loerke (Beloit Memorial), tied the game with just over five minutes remaining in the second. But the Lynx regained the lead less than a minute later.
In the third, Alyssa Knauf tied the game less than six minutes in off feeds from Anika Einbeck and Haley Knauf.
Then, at 8:33, Loerke scored on a power play off an assist from Einbeck to give the Fury their first lead and eventual game-wining goal.
It was "a quick shot from the back door," Steurer said. "The last eight minutes was intense and fast-paced. We took a penalty with a minute left, and our girls did an outstanding job killing the penalty."
Olivia Cronin made 29 saves to earn the victory.
The Fury are off until playing road games Friday and Saturday.
FURY 3, LYNX 2
Metro Lynx;1;1;0--2
Rock County Fury;0;1;2--3
First period
M--Claire Wischoff, 4:25.
Second period
RC--Sara Loerke (Claudia Boehlke), 11:47. M--Ally Jacobsen (Hannah Kolpien, Sam Olander), 12:33.
Third period
RC--Alyssa Knauf (Anika Einbeck, Haley Knauf), 5:49. RC--Loerke (Einbeck), pp, 8:33.
Saves--Olivia Cronin (RC) 29, Addie Armstrong (M) 25.
Girls basketball
- Elkhorn 47, Big Foot 32--Dillyn Ivey scored 15 points and Annie Grochowski added 14 as the Elks picked up a nonconference girls basketball victory Saturday.
Haley Remington also had 11 points for Elkhorn (10-7).
Viola Larson had eight points for the Chiefs (7-9).
ELKHORN 47, BIG FOOT 32
Big Foot (32)--Peterson 0-1-1, Courier 2-0-5, Vandebogart 3-0-6, V. Larson 4-0-8, L. Larson 1-1-3, Tracy 2-0-5, Holt 2-0-4. Totals: 14-2-32.
Elkhorn (47)--Hunter 1-0-3, Remington 5-1-11, D. Ivey 6-3-15, Harlan 0-1-1, Grochowski 7-0-14, Koss 1-0-3. Totals: 20-5-47.
Walworth Big Foot;16;16--32
Elkhorn;24;23--47
3-point goals--BF 2 (Courier, Tracy), E 2 (Hunter, Koss). Free throws missed--BF 4, E 5. Total fouls--BF 15, E 13.
Boys basketball
- Milwaukee South 65, Big Foot 59--Four players scored in double figures for the host Chiefs on Saturday, but they fell to 3-12.
Mason Bennett made four 3-pointers on the way to 14 points. Gus Foster also had 14, while Tyler Wilson scored a dozen and Jack Gillingham added 11.
MILWAUKEE SOUTH 65, BIG FOOT 59
South (65)--Rolon 4-0-11, Lewis 0-3-3, Petty 7-7-21, Rivera 1-1-4, Logan 8-4-20, Humphries 0-1-1, Rogers 2-1-5. Totals: 22-17-65.
Big Foot (59)--Bennett 5-0-14, Greco 1-0-3, Peterson 2-0-5, Gillingham 4-2-11, Foster 4-6-14, Wilson 3-6-12.
Milwaukee South;31;34--65
Walworth Big Foot;25;34--59
3-point goals--MS 4 (Rolon 3, Rivera), BF 7 (Bennett 4, Greco, Peterson, Gillingham). Free throws missed--MS 6, BF 6. Total fouls--MS 18, BF 18. Fouled out--Payne (MS).