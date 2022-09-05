BELOIT
Beloit Turner’s offense sputtered through the first half with regular starting quarterback Sean Fogel wearing shorts and a baseball cap on the sidelines.
Fortunately, Brent Hoppe and Tyler Kramer led a tenacious defensive effort by the Trojans that kept the game scoreless into the third quarter.
When New Glarus/Monticello did take a 6-0 lead, Turner fans had to be wondering when the team that tallied 90 points in winning its first two games was going to show up.
They just had to be a little more patient. Fogel’s backup, Connor Hughes, went from the hot seat to grilling the Glarner Knights. He enjoyed a strong second half, tossing two touchdown passes and running for another in a 27-12 victory.
“I was taking first-team reps in practice this week, but it's much different going up against our freshmen scout team than it is going against 6-5 linemen out here,” Hughes said. “Once I got comfortable and once our line got accustomed to a new cadence and a new QB, we settled in and showed what we could do.”
New Glarus/Monticello made that necessary when junior quarterback Max Marty connected with AC Strok twice, for 41 yards and then 19 and a score. The Trojans blocked the low extra-point kick on the first, but still trailed for the first time this season with 9:09 left in the third quarter.
The Trojans answered with a steady dose of senior running back Jayce Kurth. They went 65 yards in 15 plays, all on the ground and almost all by Kurth, including the final three yards. Mike Erickson’s point-after put the Trojans 7-6.
Kurth had his third straight 100-plus rushing game with 28 carries for 127 yards.
“Our run game definitely opened up our passing game,” said Hughes, who had 92 yards on 13 carries as Turner rushed for 269 yards. “Jayce is just unstoppable this year. He lifted all off-season and he just doesn’t get tired. He wore them down.”
Turner’s defense got a jolt when standout Hoppe had to leave the lineup suffering from cramps. The Trojans missed his steady pressure and the Glarner Knights put together another scoring drive with Strok, playing wildcat quarterback, running 10 yards for a touchdown with 10:59 left in the fourth quarter.Tyler Sutherland broke up a pass on the conversion to leave it 12-7.
Hoppe quickly downed a Gatorade and went back into the game at tight end, contributing a key play when he snatched teammate Nate Pozzani’s fumble out of the air and galloped to the New Glarus/Monticello 29-yard line. Two plays later, Hughes found Sutherland open down the sideline for a 25-yard TD play. The Trojans botched a two-point pass but were ahead to stay at 13-12 with 8:43 left.
Hoppe helped make certain Glarner Knights' next drive would stall with a sack on first down.
Turner head coach Derek Diehl said Hoppe’s contribution was made more effective by moving him around on defense.
“Moving Hoppe off the edge to linebacker at times really complicates things for teams,” the coach said. “Everyone is going to account for him all season, and we’re going to have to do things to disguise where he is and what he is doing. He is who he is and he is going to dominate most fields. But it wasn't just about him. The whole defense stepped up and made a lot of plays.”
The Trojans scored on their next two possessions in the fourth quarter to put the game away. They took advantage of excellent field position on the first, capping a 56-yard drive with a fourth-down 31-yard TD pass from Hughes to Will Lauterbach. Erickson added the PAT.
On the second play after the kickoff, Devon Losey intercepted a pass and gave Turner the ball at the NG-M 32. Kurth had two big runs, setting up a 4-yard TD scamper by Hughes. Erickson made it 27-12 with just 1:42 left to seal the win.
The Trojans travel to Lodi this Friday for their first road game. Fogel, out with an unspecified injury, says he’ll return for that game.