CLINTON—Things started out in ideal fashion for the Clinton football team Friday night.
There was a quick opening drive touchdown, a stout defensive stop, and another touchdown.
Before visiting River Valley knew what had hit them, the fourth-seeded Cougars held a 14-0 lead, and after another stop, Clinton had the chance to deliver an early knockout blow in the opening round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs.
Instead, a costly interception led to a River Valley touchdown to cut the advantage to 14-6 near the end of the first quarter.
The Cougars wouldn't score another point, while River Valley put together a pair of touchdowns to take home a 20-14 victory and end the Cougars' solid season with a 6-4 record.
"We made some great plays early on, but River Valley really played well in the second half," Clinton coach Darin Wecker said. "We knew it was going to be a dogfight, and that's exactly what we got. Our defense has played great all season, and they gave up some plays here and there, but we certainly don't have anything to hang our heads about."
Clinton opened the scoring in the opening moments of the game, when senior Peyton Bingham hit sophomore wide receiver Gavin Wesling along the left sideline, with Wesling carting it 60 yards to the house.
But the receiver said the team had trouble establishing a rhythm after the early success.
"We were moving the ball after those first two scores, but we just couldn't finish drives," Wesling said.
The Cougars would add another first-quarter score, this time on a run from 14 yards out from Bingham, who capped his outstanding senior season with another solid game.
From there, Bingham was under constant pressure from a relentless Blackhawk defense. Landon Clary rushed for three scores and 167 yards for the visitors.
Wecker said despite the disappointing defeat, there was plenty for the team to be proud of.
"There's been so much love with this group," Wecker said. "We love these guys as coaches, and they love each other. It's a tough way to lose, but we've got a lot to build on in the future."
RIVER VALLEY 20, CLINTON 14
River Valley;6;0;6;8;—;20
Clinton;14;0;0;0;—;14
Scoring summary: C: Wesling, 60 pass from Bingham (kick good); C: Bingham, 14 run (kick good); RV: Clary, 11 run (kick missed); RV: Clary, 1 run (run failed); RV: Clary, 3 run (pass good).
Team stats: First downs: RV 16, CL 14; Total yards: RV 302, CL 278; Passing: RV 12-5-0, 76 yds; CL, 31-19-1, 172 yds; Rushing: RV 45-226; CL 35-106; Penalties: RV 7-50, CL 2-25; Punting: RV, 4-27.8; CL 3-34.3;
- Kettle Moraine 34, Milton 21—Eighth-seeded Milton ended its season Friday with a 34-21 loss to first-seeded Kettle Moraine (8-3 overall, 5-2 Classic Eight Conference) in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs.
Milton (3-8 overall, 3-3 Badger Large Conference) went scoreless in the first half of play. Its 21 unanswered points in the second half of the game couldn’t overcome their 34 deficit to start the night.
“The kids played hard all game,” Milton coach Rodney Wedig said via text message. “I’m proud of our seniors. Our younger guys hopefully understand the work we need to do in the off-season.”
Aidan Schoen led the Red Hawks in passing with 154 yards and two touchdowns. Garrett Bladl caught one of those passes and added 80 yards on seven catches. Brayden Hill ran for 29 yards on five attempts.
KETTLE MORAINE 34, MILTON 21
Milton;0;0;7;14;—;21
Kettle Moraine;14;20;0;0;—;34
Scoring summary: KM–Kohlmann 14 run (Eifert kick). KM–Schopp 64 run (Eifert kick). KM–Spellman 1 run (Eifert kick). KM–Portz 7 run (Eifert kick miss). KM–Wagner 8 pass from Spellman (Eifert kick). M–Bladl 19 pass from Schoen (Schoen kick). M–Bastian 15 pass from Schoen (Schoen kick). M–Mitchell 23 pass from Zeal (Williams kick).
Statistics: First downs–M 12, KM 9. Rushes–M 30-73, KM 25-224. Yards passing–M 186, KM 57. Passes–M 25-16-3, KM 11-8-1. Fumbles–M 0-0, KM 1-1. Penalties–M 6-60, KM 11-50.
- Lake Mills 41, Evansville 14—The third-seeded Lake Mills football team throttled sixth-seeded Evansville 41-14 in a WIAA Division 4 Level 1 game at Lake Mills High School on Friday.
The L-Cats (7-3) never trailed, scoring the game's first points two minutes in on a 27-yard run by senior tailback Ben Buchholtz, who finished with 17 totes for 150 yards and a pair of TDs. Buchholtz added a score from eight yards away on the first play of the second quarter to make it 13-0.
After the Blue Devils (5-5) made it 13-7 on a three-yard Wyatt Nelson rush, Lake Mills senior quarterback Caden Belling hit junior wideout Matthew Stenbroten for a 25-yard scoring strike with 4:12 left before the break. Senior Mason Levake's point after made it 20-7.
In the third quarter, the rout was really on. L-Cat senior defensive back JP Rguig intercepted Evansville QB Bennett Keller and returned it 35 yards for a score. Rguig added a 37-yard receiving score later in the quarter.
Lake Mills sophomore Dom Kelly found paydirt on a 7-yard rush with two minutes left for the final margin.
EVANSVILLE 14, LAKE MILLS 41
Evansville;0;7;0;7;—;14
Lake Mills;7;13;14;7;—;41
Scoring summary: LM–Buchholtz 26 run (Levake kick). LM–Buchholtz 8 run (Levake kick miss). E–Nelson 3 run (Klitzman kick). LM–Stenbroten 25 pass from Belling (Levake kick). LM–Rguig 40 interception from Keller (Levake kick). LM–Rguig 38 pass from Belling (Levake kick). E–Moellenberndt 30 pass from Belling (Klitzman kick). LM–Kelly 7 run (Levake kick).
Statistics: First downs–E 11, LM 15. Rushes–E 29-134, LM 23-196. Yards passing–E 82, LM 133. Passes–E 30-13-1, LM 21-15-2. Fumbles–E 3-0, LM 0-0. Penalties–E 5-22, LM 3-15.
- Catholic Memorial 49, Edgerton 14—The top-seeded Crusaders scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters to race past the eighth-seeded Crimson Tide in a first-round playoff game Friday.
Edgerton's two touchdowns came on fumble returns.
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 49, EDGERTON 14
Edgerton;0;7;7;0;—;14
Catholic Memorial;21;21;7;0;—;49
Scoring summary: CM—Corey Smith 10 run (Nicholas kick). CM—Smith 11 run (Nicholas kick). CM—Josh Bailey 33 pass from Isaiah Nathaniel (Nicholas kick). CM—Smith 14 run (Nicholas kick). E—21 fumble return (kick good). CM—PJ Reynolds 12 run (Nicholas kick). CM—Smith 10 pass from Nathaniel (Nicholas kick). E—27 fumble return (kick good). CM—Smith 80 kickoff return (Nicholas kick).