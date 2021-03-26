WHITEWATER
The Whitewater High football team laid a foundation in Jason Bleck’s first season.
The Whippets finished with a 1-8 record but hung within a possession or two of three other opponents.
“We competed in a lot of games last year,” Bleck said. “Even though we only won one, we felt like we belonged.”
The Whippets have had to wait an extra six months or so to continue building on that foundation. But they will continue the process during the alternate fall season, which begins tonight with a home game against Evansville.
“This being Year 2 for all the players, they have a better understanding of what we’re trying to do,” Bleck said. “I think that’s made us a lot better already.”
Junior Brock Grosinske gives Whitewater some continuity at the quarterback position. He played in seven games last year, throwing for 483 yards.
While relying on young quarterbacks last season, the Whippets went with a run-heavy offense. But with more experience at quarterback, they might look a little different.
“He (Grosinske) put in a ton of work in the offseason and gotten a lot bigger and a lot stronger,” Bleck said. “It’s kind of opened up things on what we can do. Our offense will look a little bit different and have a few more wrinkles.”
The team lost its top two running backs and will turn to Diego Tovar and Dylan DuClos to step into bigger roles.
“They’re both good athletes, both fast and have spent a lot of time in the weight room,” Bleck said. “They’re not afraid of a little contact, but at the same time have a little shiftyness to them.”
Jacob Heritage returns as the team’s top receiver, and he’ll be surrounded by several new faces.
Jonathan Magana returns at center to help anchor the line along with Jose Morales.
Defensively, the Whippets are led by linebackers Carter Friend and David Cushman, who are also going to play offensive line. Friend led the team with 74 tackles in 2019.
“Friend is probably the strongest kid on the team,” Bleck said. “He had a great season at linebacker last year. He’s what you want in a linebacker. He’s a wrestler who took fourth at state this year. I don’t think there’s a coach out there that wouldn’t want a wrestler as your middle linebacker.
“And David was his wrestling partner the last couple years. He’ll be a big part of our defense.”
Bleck said the rest of his defense—outside of two-players like Heritage, DuClos and Tovar—is littered with new faces.
The Whippets will be tested during their five-game season that also includes home games with Jefferson and Monroe and trips to East Troy and McFarland.
“We’re the only team that did not make the playoffs last year,” Bleck said. “So obviously we’ve got some good, quality competition. But I feel like we can compete with every one of them. We’ve improved and laid the foundation. Now we need to build on that.”