The message for those participating in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s all star week remains the same.
“Remember who you’re playing for.”
For the last 15 years, the WFCA and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin have partnered up to raise more than $5 million for sick children and their families across the state.
“First and foremost, everybody understood that whole week wasn’t just about the game itself on Saturday,” said current Evansville head coach Garth Coats, who was an assistant for former Evansville coach Ron Grovesteen in the 2018 WFCA North vs. South Small game. “ The players and coaches understood the impact they could have both on and off the field.
“Winning the game was important, but the money we helped raise for the Children’s Hospital was far more impactful.”
The 2022 All-Star Games will be held Friday and Saturday at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh.
Five seniors from Brodhead/Juda and Evansville will cap off prolific prep careers by suiting up for the South Small School team in Saturday’s noon kickoff.
Gage Boegli and Colton Buttke of Brodhead/Juda, along with Chase Maves, Trevor Bahrs and Stephen Kopecky of Evansville are spending the week practicing at UW-Whitewater in preparation for Saturday’s game.
No area players were selected for the large-schools game, set for 4 p.m. on Saturday. The eight-player all-star game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday.
Boegli and Buttke led the Cardinals to an 11-1 record that included a Southwest Wisconsin Conference championship and ended with a third-round loss to Belleville in the WIAA Division 5 state playoffs.
The 5-foot-9, 215-pound Boegli carried the ball 125 times for 1,567 yards and 27 touchdowns, an average of 12.5 yards per carry. He also caught 10 passes for 158 yards and two more scores.
Boegli was named the SWC player of the year and a first-team pick on the coaches’ all-state team for small schools. He will play at UW-La Crosse.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if Gage ends up being a captain before he’s done at La Crosse,” Brodhead/Juda coach Jim Matthys said. “He’s an excellent leader and and kid that just loves football. They’ll have a hard time keeping him off the field.”
The 6-foot, 210-pound Buttke anchored a line that sprung Boegli loose for his big runs and led Brodhead/Juda to 18 consecutive victories over the course of two seasons. Buttke will play at UW-Platteville.
Brodhead/Juda averaged 40.3 points and 290 yards rushing per game.
“Colton has a motor that never stops,” Matthys said. “I’m not sure where they’re going to play him position-wise at Platteville, but as he gets even bigger and stronger, they’ll find a home for him, that’s for sure.”
Though he is listed as a receiver on the WFCA all-star roster, Maves played quarterback for Evansville as the Blue Devils went 5-4 last season.
The 6-foot, 165-pound Maves completed 109 of 201 passes (54.2%) for 1,744 yards (193.8 per game) and 16 touchdowns, with five interceptions. He also rushed for 116 yards and a score.
Maves will play football at NCAA Division III Central College in Pella, Iowa.
Bahrs, at 6-1 and 160 pounds, had three interceptions and 19 tackles for the Blue Devils.
“Those two are both tremendous athletes that are going to shine at the next level,” Coats said. “When they can focus on just one sport like they will in college, that’s when you’ll really see them excel.”
The 6-3, 305-pound Kepecky was an all-Rock Valley Conference first-team selection on the defensive line and a second-team pick on the offensive line.
WFCA All-Star Rosters
North Large
Alex Belongia Rice Lake DB
Brooks Brewer Menomonie LB
Jake Buckner Bay Port OL
Marquis Cagle La Crosse Central DL
Will Campbell Kaukauna LB
Cole Fenske Rice Lake LB
Trevor Garski Mosinee QB
Colton Geurink Wausau West RB
Daveon Gillespie Wausau West DL
Mason Goettl Chippewa Falls OL
Ethan Hansen Appleton North OL
Nolan Harris Mosinee LB
Mark Hartlieb Homestead LB
Joe Homa Germantown LB
Aden Katz Sheboygan South OL
Gavin Lahm Kaukauna K
Luna Larson Baraboo LB
Patrick Lippe Port Washington WR
Edward Loesch River Falls DL
Elliott Lowney Shawano WR
Alex Macksam Germantown DL
Cal Martine Appleton North RB
Vito Massa River Falls QB
Jack May De Pere WR
Josh McDonald Bay Port OL
Kellan Mella Plymouth LB
Martell Owens La Crosse Logan DL
AJ Pepin Hartford DB
Andrew Pludeman Ashwaubenon RB
Max Rader Notre Dame OL
Jackson Schooley Wisconsin Rapids DB
Will Schroeder Appleton North OL
Brandon Shoen Sheboygan North DB
Carson Sippel Kaukauna WR
Sawyer Stimpson Bay Port DL
Kennan Stowers New Richmond DB
Danny Taraboi Cedarburg OL
Riley Warzynski Stevens Point QB
Jackson Wildes Kimberly DB
Cam Wnek Kimberly WR
Daniel Zdroik Stevens Point TE
Ryan Ziegelbauer Hartford OL
South Large
Jake Adams Mukwonago RB
Gabe Alyousef Oak Creek DL
Keaton Arendt Franklin WR
Brian Beidatsch Marquette OL
Lukas Collings West Allis Hale TE
Christian Crump Kenosha Bradford WR
Tyler Dahlhauser Monona Grove DB
NIck Dettlaff Pewaukee LB
Nate Duncan Mukwonago OL
Nathan Elias Verona DB
Logan Engeseth Deforest DB
Ben Farnsworth Waunakee WR
Devon Freitag New Berlin Eisenhower OL
Ty Hoier Monona Grove WR
Ethan Ivan Wilmot DL
Reid Jamerson Whitefish Bay LB
Ian Johnson Franklin OL
Nick Jorndt Whitefish Bay LB
Quentin Keene Waunakee QB
Brady Lehman Jefferson LB
Michael Loechler Wauwatosa West LB
Simon Lupton Brookfield East RB
Alijah Maher-Parr Arrowhead RB
Elliott Maringer Muskego DB
Daniel Martens Franklin DB
AJ Nichols Wauwatosa East WR
Evan Oberg Deforest DL
Connor O’Reilly Burlington DL
Braeden Ott Nicolet RB
Ben Rehl Mukwonago LB
Gabe Rousseau Stoughton OL
Evan Scott Franklin OL
Max Sheridan Pewaukee DB
Nathan Skebba Grafton OL
Charlie Smith Arrowhead QB
Brandon Stoffel Kettle Moraine DL
Cole Toennies Middleton DB
David Trajon Kettle Moraine LB
Will Vaile Greendale LB
Blake Van Buren Middleton TE
Hayden Wagner Muskego OL
Steve Wauer Muskego DL
North SmallNick Adler Spooner DL
Hunter Bartoszek Wrightstown LB
Simon Bauer Durand RB
Ben Benes Northwestern OL
Matt Blank Kewaskum OL
Reed Breckheimer Hilbert LB
Everett Brehm Edgar DB
Brycen Cashin Pacelli RB
Owen DeGrand Denmark OL
Thomas Derleth Oshkosh Lourdes Academy LB
Connor Ducklow Spring Valley DB
Brennan Dvoracheck Reedsville DB
Craig Ervin Altoona OL
Mitchell Fedie Mondovi OL
Colin Girdaukas Kohler/Sheb. Luth/Christian WR
Jake Hoffman Amherst LB
Jack Janke Ellsworth WR
Matthew Janssen Little Chute DL
Gavin Jarchow Cumberland LB
Andrew Jeske Colby DL
Brent Jeske Colby LB
Toby Kahl Turtle Lake DB
Hayden Konkol Denmark DB
Ryan Matzek Ellsworth LB
Robby Michael Kohler/Sheb. Luth/Christian QB
Quinn Miskowski La Crosse Aquinas WR
Brock Moen Iola-Scandinavia DL
Brodie Overbeck Southern Door DL
Brady Potaczek Stanley-Boyd WR
Ashten Quade Ellsworth RB
Benjamin Rohl Prescott TE
Isaac Runstrom Cumberland LB
Aiden Russell Prescott LB
Kenny Satori Denmark TE
Austin Schlies Northwestern LB
Colton Schodrow Campbellsport OL
Sawyer Stuczynski Amherst OL
Alec Sullivan Assumption TE
Gus Theisen Regis LB
Charlie Tronrud Osceola DB
Ben Weselowski Wittenberg-Birnamwood QB
Brody Zahn Coleman DL
South Small
Travis Alvin Randolph TE
Logan Arroyo Mayville OL
Trevor Bahrs Evansville DB
Jabari Baker Brown Deer DL
DeAndre Baptiste Kenosha St. Joseph DB
Martius Bautista Edgewood OL
Gage Boegli Brodhead/Juda RB
Aiden Brosinski De Soto LB
Colton Buttke Brodhead/Juda OL
Devin Digman Platteville TE
Cal Dorota Highland LB
Logan Drone River Ridge LB
Easton Evenstad Darlington DB
Eddie Farrell Lake Country Lutheran DL
Bryce Frank Marshall DB
Zach Gloudeman River Valley LB
Bo Hanson Mineral Point LB
Joe Hartlieb Edgewood QB
Sam Heicher Lake Country Lutheran RB
Isaac Hyland St. Mary’s Springs DB
Jonah Jensen Brookfield Academy DB
Peerson Kephart Southwestern QB
Stephen Kopecky Evansville DL
Beau Kopp Cuba City QB
Derek Lindert Pardeeville DB
Caleb Marchwick Ithaca OL
Chase Maves Evansville WR
Dominik McVay Mineral Point RB
David Nies River Ridge DL
Anthony Nolden Belleville WR
Dylan Nottestad Westby DL
Carter Olson Cuba City WR
Sam Peiffer Cedar Grove-Belgium WR
Christian Powell University School DL
Gavin Proudfoot Luther OL
Reid Rasmussen West Salem OL
Wyatt Ripp Lodi OL
Robby Roe Potosi/Cassville WR
Ryan Sokup Arcadia DB
Kaden Updike Arcadia LB
Owen Vogelsberg Potosi/Cassville LB
Dain Walter New Glarus/Monticello OL
Ben Werner Benton/SM