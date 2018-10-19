JANESVILLE
Kettle Moraine got sent on the road to open the WIAA Division 1 football playoffs.
The Lasers made the first half of Friday night’s game look like a joyride.
They scored on their second play from scrimmage, Elijah Weis ran for more than 200 yards and scored 26 points and fifth-seeded Kettle Moraine dropped fourth-seeded Janesville Craig 36-6 in a first-round game at Monterey Stadium.
The Lasers advanced for a rematch in the second round with Classic Eight Conference rival and top-seeded Muskego. The Cougars, who were looking for their third-ever postseason victory and first since 1999, finished the season 6-4.
“They were big, they were physical, they were a really good team and played really well,” Craig coach Adam Bunderson said.
The Lasers stifled the Cougars’ home-field advantage almost immediately. They returned the opening kickoff to their own 40-yard line, and after one incomplete pass, quarterback Hunter Denor connected with William Knutson for a 60-yard touchdown down the left seam. Knutson scored just 17 seconds into the game.
The rest of the half belonged to Weis. He capped off a 10-play drive on the Lasers’ second possession with a 13-yard scoring run, then opened the team’s fourth possession with a 47-yard surge. Weis’ two-yard run helped give Kettle Moraine a 28-0 lead at halftime.
“Film doesn’t do him justice for how fast he is,” Bunderson said of Weis. “We were ready for his physicality, but I don’t really know if we were ready for his speed. He’s a lot faster in person than he is on film.”
The Cougars had a fleeting moment of momentum midway through the third quarter.
They put together a sustained drive that ended with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Ben Coulter to Jake Fieiras that pulled Craig within 28-6.
The Cougars delivered a short popup on the ensuing kickoff. A Lasers player called for a fair catch but did not make the catch, and the Cougars recovered the ball. However, an official blew an inadvertent whistle on the catch attempt, and after some discussion, Craig was forced to rekick.
Kettle Moraine corralled the second attempt, and Weis scampered 56 yards on the next play. His two-point run made it 36-6.
“It was extremely disappointing; I can’t say that it wasn’t,” Bunderson said. “It would have had to have been a big comeback at that point, either way. But we felt like we had a little momentum in our favor, maybe we score and get another turnover later.
“But we made plenty of mistakes. It’s not like one inadvertent whistle cost us the game.”
The Cougars, who played without senior leading rusher Tressin Kussmaul due to injury, were only outgained 317 to 293 in total offensive yardage.
But Kettle Moraine’s big plays, Weis’ hard running and Craig’s four interceptions thrown added up to a lopsided playoff loss.
The Cougars were outscored 168-40 in their four losses this season but were in the Big Eight Conference race until the final week of the regular season and matched their best record since 2006.
“It’s always nice to win more than you lose,” Bunderson said. “I was just really proud of our seniors and captains. We were down 28-0 at half, and we came out in the second half and didn’t give in. I’m proud of how they ended their season.”
KETTLE MORAINE 36, CRAIG 6
Kettle Moraine;14;14;8;0—36
Janesville Craig;0;0;6;0—6
Scoring: KM—William Knutson 60 pass from Hunter Denor (Blake Wilcox kick). KM—Elijah Weis 13 run (Wilcox kick). KM—Weis 47 run (Wilcox kick). KM—Weis 2 run (Wilcox kick). C—Jake Fieiras 27 pass from Ben Coulter (kick failed). KM—Weis 56 run (Weis run).
Statistics: First downs—Kettle Moraine 13, Craig 20. Rushing—Kettle Moraine 32-222, Craig 51-169. Passing yards—Kettle Moraine 95, Craig 124. Passes—Kettle Moraine 14-6-1, Craig 21-9-4. Fumbles—Kettle Moraine 1-0, Craig 4-0. Penalties—Kettle Moraine 9-65, Craig 4-20.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse