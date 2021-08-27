A first-half onslaught from Portage (2-0) was simply too much for Whitewater (1-1) to handle, as the Warriors took a 56-0 victory to earn their first 2-0 start since 2007.
Portage took advantage of Whitewater mistakes and its own big plays to open a 49-0 halftime lead and then scored on its first possession of the second half to bury the Whippets.
The Warriors needed three, six and two plays to drive for their first three touchdowns, opening a 16-0 lead after one quarter and then scoring five second-quarter touchdowns for a 49-0 lead.
Erik Brouette ran for touchdowns of 29 and 71 yards and added a touchdown on a punt return. Jordan Starr ran for two first-half touchdowns, and Gavin Thompson threw a 42-yard scoring pass to Sam Horn.
Whitewater was out-gained on the ground, 354 yards to 7, threw for 48 yards and totaled four first downs.
PORTAGE 56, WHITEWATER 0
Whitewater;0;0;0;0;--;0
Portage;16;33;7;0;--;56
Scoring summary: P--Jordan Starr 9 run (Ashton Krasovec pass from Gavin Thompson). P--Erik Brouette 29 run (Jacob Kikkert pass from Thompson). P--Brouette 71 run (Ethan Hoeppner kick). P--Sam Horn 42 pass from Thompson (kick failed). Brouette punt return (Hoeppner kick). P--Haakon Johnson 1 run (Hoeppner kick). P--Starr 6 run (kick failed). P--Garret Crawford 18 run (Hunter Francis kick).
Statistics: First downs--W 4, P 14. Rushes--W 22-7, P 36-354. Yards passing--W 48, P 54. Passes--W 2-2-0, P 4-20-0. Fumbles--W 3-1, P 5-0. Penalties--W 2-10, P 8-65.
