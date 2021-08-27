Sorry, an error occurred.
BRODHEAD
The Brodhead/Juda football team isn't playing football in the Rock Valley Conference this season, having been moved to the Southwest Wisconsin Conference by the WIAA.
If the Cardinals were in the Rock Valley, though, they'd be 2-0 so far.
Senior quarterback Cole Hoesly and senior ronning back Gage Boegli put on a show Friday night as Brodhead/Juda (2-0) earned a 35-0 victory over Evansville (1-1).
Combined with last week's 39-0 victory over Edgerton, coach Jim Matthys' Cardinals have outscored two Rock Valley foes by a combined 74-0.
Hoesly completed only three passes, but two of them went for touchdowns. One covered 17 yards bo Brady Malkow in the second quarter, and one went 26 yards to Gunner Boegli to start the fourth quarter.
Hoesly also coverted all five of his extra-point kicks.
Gage Boegli carried the ball 16 times for 136 yards and scored on runs of 20 and 7 yards. Blake Matthys opened the scoring with a 1-yard run.
The Brodhead/Juda defense held the Blue Devils to 93 total yards and recovered two fumbles. Alex Johnson rushed for 101 yards on 24 carries.
BRODHEAD/35, EVANSVILLE 0
Evansville;0;0;0;0;--;0
Brodhead/Juda;14;7;7;7;--;35
Scoring summary: BrJ--Blake Matthys 1 run (Cole Hoesly kick). BrJ--Gabe Boegli 20 run (Hoesly kick). BrJ--Brady Malkow 17 pass from Hoesly (Hoesly kick). BrJ--Boegli 7 run (Hoesly kick). BrJ--Gunner Boegli 26 pass from Hoesly (Hoesly kick).
Statistics: First downs--E 7, BrJ 18. Rushes--E 33-80, BrJ 40-259. Yards passing--E 13, BrJ 55. Passes--E A13-2-1, BrJ 7-2-1. Fumbles--E 2-2, BrJ 0-0. Penalties--E 7-75, BrJ 2-15.
