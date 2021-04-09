Waunakee made quick work of Janesville Craig in Week 3 of the alternate fall football season.
The host Warriors jumped out to a 47-0 halftime lead and coasted to a 47-7 win. The second half was played with a running clock due to Waunakee's 35-point lead.
Waunakee (3-0) got three first-half touchdown passes from quarterback Quentin Keene and two TD runs each from Caden Nelson and Michael Gnorski. The Warriors finished with 447 yards of offense, including 237 passing.
Craig avoided the shutout with Tyler Steuck's 22-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
"I loved our effort tonight," Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. "Our kids played hard the entire game and displayed much better poise tonight.
"The telling moment was getting off the bus tonight, and the kids were disappointed that we don't have a game next week."
Craig (0-3) was scheduled to play Fort Atkinson next Friday but the game was cancelled by Fort Atkinson due to COVID concerns.
WAUNAKEE 47, CRAIG 7
Janesville Craig;0;0;0;7--7
Waunakee;19;28;0;0--47
Scoring summary: W--Nelson 3 run (pass failed). W--Farnsworth 59 pass from Keene (kick failed). W--Keller 36 pass from Keene (DeAmicis kick). W--Nelson 3 run (DeAmicis kick). W--Schaaf 21 pass from Keene (DeAmicis kick). W--Gnorski 18 run (DeAmicis kick). W--Gnorski 4 run (DeAmicis kick). C--Tyler Steuck 22 run (Caleb Chouinard kick)
Statistics: First downs--C 5, W 18. Rushes--C 24-19, W 37-210. Yards passing--C 66, W 237. Passes--C 15-5-2, W 20-13-1. Fumbles--C 0-0, W 1-1. Penalties--C 8-47, W 10-92