Waunakee dominated on both sides of the ball Friday night in a nonconference win over Janesville Parker.
Caden Nelson scored three touchdowns, and the Warriors defense limited the Vikings to 90 yards of total offense in a 56-0 nonconference win in Week 5 of the alternate fall season.
Waunakee (5-0) built a 43-0 halftime lead, with the entire second half played with a running clock due to the 35-point mercy rule.
Parker (1-4) managed only seven first downs for the game. Waunakee finished with 475 yards of offense, including 320 on the ground. Nelson led the Warriors ground attack with 113 yards rushing.
"We played hard, and that's all we can ask for as a coaching staff," Parker coach Clayton Kreger said. "I'm proud of our kids for competing, and we're moving on to next week."
Parker plays crosstown rival Janesville Craig next Friday at Monterey Stadium in the annual battle for the Monterey Rock.
WAUNAKEE 56, PARKER 0
Janesville Parker;0;0;0;0--0
Waunakee;29;14;0;13--56
Scoring summary: W--Schaaf 20 run (Driscoll kick). W--Schaaf 40 pass from Keene (Vojtisek pass from Nelson). W--Ca. Nelson 7 run (Driscoll kick). W--Ca. Nelson 3 run (Driscoll kick). W--Ca. Nelson 8 pass from Keene (Driscoll kick). W--Gnorski 8 run (Driscoll kick). W--Co. Nelson 1 run (kick blocked). W--Ellis run (Driscoll kick).
Statistics: First downs--P 7, W 26. Rushes--P 26-61, W 48-320. Yards passing--P 29, W 155. Passes--P 16-4-1, W 18-15-1. Fumbles--P 0-0, W 0-0. Penalties--P 2-20, W 7-67