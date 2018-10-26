All four of UW-Stout’s Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference football games this year have been decided by six points or less.
UW-Whitewater has outscored its four league foes by a total of 139-14.
Indeed, it’s certainly been a different path to the midway point of the conference season as the fifth-ranked Warhawks (7-0, 4-0 WIAC) get set for a 1 p.m. road game Saturday against Stout (4-3, 2-2).
The lopsided victories, including a 44-7 Homecoming victory over River Falls last weekend, have allowed UW-Whitewater to work its way down the depth chart.
“You love seeing that, because that’s your future coming,” UW-W head coach Kevin Bullis said. “It’s also the present. Those are guys we’re gonig to get on the field more, because they’ve taken advantage of those opportunities.”
Bullis pointed to a few players, in particular.
Sophomore linebacker Kaleb Kaminski, who Bullis said has moved from the safety position, has 16 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and has recovered a fumble in his six games played.
Sophomore safety Mark McGrath has an interception in each of the last two games for the Warhawks and has totaled 12 tackles in that span.
“You see both of those guys a lot on special teams, as well, and they’re making a mark in that area,” Bullis said.
On offense, Bullis pointed to offensive lineman Douglas Kosch and receiver Jared Zausch.
The Warhawks will now look to continue their blowout trend against a team that has avoided such results to this point.
Stout has the fourth-ranked scoring offense and third-ranked scoring defense in the WIAC.
UW-W’s defense will be tested by the combination of quarterback Scott Borgerding and receiver Levy Hamer. Hamer is the league’s leading receiver with 49 catches for 715 yards and six touchdowns.
“They’ve got a very good slot (receiver),” Bullis said. “When he gets his hands on the ball, he’s pretty good at making people miss. One, we’re going to have to cover him up. Two, we’re not going to be able to allow him to get yards after catching the ball. We’ve got to minimize the damage.”
Offensively, Bullis said he’s looking for his line to continue to be more physical, as well as avoiding turnovers—particularly in the red zone.
WIAC football
Conf. Overall
W L W L
Whitewater 4 0 6 0
Oshkosh 3 1 5 2
La Crosse 2 2 4 3
Platteville 2 2 4 3
Stout 2 2 4 3
Eau Claire 1 3 3 4
River Falls 1 3 2 5
Stevens Point 1 3 2 5
GAMES SATURDAY
Whitewater at Stout, 1 p.m.
Platteville at La Crosse, 1 p.m.
Oshkosh at Stevens Point, 1 p.m.
Eau Claire at River Falls, 1 p.m.
