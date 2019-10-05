Walworth Big Foot football players should have no problem mustering up some motivation this week.

Sure, the Chiefs saw their modest three-game winning streak end in a thud with a 40-14 loss at Evansville on Friday night.

But they're still sitting at 4-3 and will have a chance to clinch a playoff berth if they can beat archrival Brodhead/Juda at home in Week 8.

The Chiefs are not alone when it comes to sitting on the playoff doorstep. They're one of four Rock Valley Conference teams with a 4-3 record. Jefferson, McFarland and East Troy all have matching records, and Jefferson plays at East Troy on Friday, meaning one of those teams is clinching its spot.

Brodhead/Juda, of course, could still get in, as well. The Cardinals are 3-4 with games at Big Foot and home against McFarland. Some years, a 4-5 conference record will get a team in the playoff field, but the Cardinals need to win out to be in for certain.

In the Southern Lakes, Lake Geneva Badger suddenly has work to do if it wants to reach the playoffs for a 14th consecutive season. Union Grove stunned the Badgers in overtime Friday night for its first conference win of the season. Badger is now 2-3 in the Lakes, with a home game Friday against Delavan-Darien and a Week 9 home game against unbeaten Waterford.

Already in

Three teams in The Gazette coverage area have already sealed their playoffs spots.

Evansville is the last remaining area unbeaten at 7-0 overall and in the Rock Valley. The Blue Devils, after going 0-9 a year ago, can clinch at least a share of the league title with a win Friday at McFarland.

The 0-9 to 9-0 storyline is all but sealed, it appears. Evansville should have some fun on McFarland's turf before closing out the season against winless Clinton.

Edgerton's lone loss came to Evansville in Week 2. The Crimson Tide are 6-1 and appear poised to make another deep playoff run after getting to the Division 4 state quarterfinals last year.

Evansville continues to appear in the Division 3 coaches poll on WisSports.net, but the Blue Devils figure to drop to D4 this year because its program enrollment dipped after splitting up its co-op with Albany.

If I was voting in a D4 poll, Edgerton should probably be back in the top 10.

Two weeks from today, we'll see what the D4 brackets look like, and I'll be looking closely for a potential rematch between the Tide and Blue Devils.

Elsewhere, Milton suffered its first loss of the season Friday to Monroe, but at 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the Badger South, the Red Hawks are already safely in the playoff field. They've got Edgewood and Watertown left on the schedule.