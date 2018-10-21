And then there was one.
As in one football team remaining from The Gazette's primary high school sports coverage area--Edgerton.
As in one team from the Big Eight Conference--Sun Prairie.
Friday night was not exactly kind to our area teams.
Just four of them from our primary area made it to the postseason, easily the lowest number in my five seasons since returning to Janesville.
The four that made it combined to go 1-3 on Friday night, and Janesville Craig, Lake Geneva Badger and Beloit Turner were outscored a combined 113-21.
Edgerton is our lone remaining team in the playoffs, and the good news is the Crimson Tide may be there for a little while yet. They boast one of the top rushing units in the state, with "The Hogs" paving the way for quarterback Jaden Johnson and running back Devin Jorgenson. The two helped the Tide rush for 358 more yards in their victory over Wautoma on Friday night.
The next test? How about a defending state champion?
Sixth-seeded Lodi upset third-seeded Lake Mills 17-14 on Friday just two weeks after losing to Lake Mills 25-14. Lodi (8-2) went unbeaten a year ago in winning the Division 4 state title.
In results just outside our primary coverage area, East Troy picked up its first-ever football playoff victory, 28-26 at New Berlin West, and will play top-seeded Catholic Memorial in the second round. And Rock Valley Conference unbeaten champion McFarland lost 22-21 to seventh-seeded Pewaukee.
Then there was the Big Eight.
Ouch.
Six Big Eight teams made the field, and only Sun Prairie, which survived a scare from Middleton, 42-36, remains.
Having five conference teams in one bracket helped Madison Memorial (a two seed) and Verona (a four seed) get first-round home games. Memorial lost to a Sussex Hamilton team that finished fourth in the Greater Metro Conference. Verona lost to Arrowhead, which was third in the Classic Eight.
Kettle Moraine, which went .500 in the Classic Eight, scored the first four touchdowns in beating Janesville Craig.
There are years when the Big Eight can say it's among the best football conferences in the state.
This was not one of those years.
