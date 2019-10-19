When Evansville beat Edgerton in Week 2 of the high school football season, it felt like a colossal upset.

The Crimson Tide were coming off a season where they reached the WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinals, and the Blue Devils didn’t win a game in 2018.

Two months later, after the two teams tied for the Rock Valley Conference title, all we can hope for is that they can each put together two more victories to set up a rivalry rematch in this year’s D4 quarterfinals.

The playoff fields and seedings were set Saturday. Evansville, which went 8-1 with a Week 8 loss at McFarland, is the top seed in Division 4’s Group C, and it will host Walworth Big Foot in a first-round game Friday night. Edgerton, which has rattled off seven straight victories since that loss to Evansville, got the No. 3 seed—behind second-seeded River Valley—and will host sixth-seeded Mauston in the first round.

They are among six teams in The Gazette’s coverage area that made the postseason field.

Milton, which won a share of the Badger South Conference title, is a No. 3 seed in Division 2 and will host La Crosse Central on Friday night. Badger, in a separate D2 pod and coming off an upset victory in Week 9 against Waterford, got a No. 5 seed and will play at Burlington.

Brodhead/Juda joins Big Foot as teams that finished 4-5 in the Rock Valley Conference but snuck into the field. Seven of the league’s 10 teams are in the playoffs in the final year before a massive statewide conference realignment shakes things up considerably.

That said, I had honestly been waiting for weeks to see if and when Evansville and Edgerton might get their rematch.

The Blue Devils had been in Division 3 the last couple times they made the playoffs, because their former co-op with Albany had raised their enrollment up a division. With the co-op no longer in place, Evansville is the sixth-largest Division 4 team in terms of enrollment.

Once we knew the two teams were slotted in D4, it was a matter of seeding. Evansville, River Valley and Edgerton all finished with 8-1 overall records, and all won at least a share of their conference title.

Evansville had the head-to-head victory over the Crimson Tide. Many players missed the Week 8 loss to McFarland due to athletic code violations. River Valley finished 7-0 to win the SWC, and its lone loss was to Lancaster, 36-35, in a nonconference game also in Week 2. Lancaster also finished with an 8-1 record.

Honestly, there’s an argument to be made that any of Evansville, Edgerton or River Valley should have been the No. 1 seed or that they should have been the No. 3 seed.

Now they get to settle the matter on the field.

I won’t be surprised if it is Edgerton to come out of the group to reach the state semifinals, but I also won’t be surprised if the seeds hold true throughout.

But I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t rooting for the Edgerton/Evansville rematch. That game came down to the final minute, with Blue Devils quarterback Tyr Severson running in a 2-yard touchdown with just nine seconds remaining.

That the two communities are about 15 miles apart would only add to the intrigue.

Dear Tide and Blue Devils: Please make it happen.

Other musings

Speaking of rematches, how about Badger and Burlington meeting up again to kick things off this Friday?

When they met Sept. 20, the Badgers and Demons went back and forth until Burlington emerged with a 40-37 victory.

Burlington led 13-0, trailed 15-13, led 26-15 and trailed 37-33 before Dalton Damon hit Dylan Runkel for what turned about to be the game-winning score with 5:37 remaining.

The first meeting between Evansville and Big Foot was not as close.

The Blue Devils ran over, around and through the Chiefs on the way to a 40-14 victory.

According to Google Maps, La Crosse Central will travel 175 miles to play at Milton in a Division 2 first-round game. That seems a little ridiculous.

Central went 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the Mississippi Valley Conference. A one-point victory at winless West Salem got the team into the playoffs.

First-round predictions

Fair warning: This is not going to be a very exciting note.

At first blush, I’ll say our area teams who earned a home game—Evansville, Edgerton and Milton—will win in the first round, and the teams going on the road will not.

Really going out on a limb … I know.