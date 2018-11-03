Are you a fan of a good Cinderella story?
This year's WIAA football playoffs are not for you.
Are you more in the camp that you don't need any lower-seeded teams clouding up the postseason? Perhaps you'd rather have the best teams and best matchups in the final two weeks of the year?
You've got to be loving what the brackets are looking like heading into this year's state semifinals.
A whopping 22 of the 28 No. 1 seeds over the seven different divisions won state quarterfinal games Friday night and will play for a trip to Camp Randall this week.
That's a record for the seven-division playoff format, which began in 2002.
Over the past 10 seasons, an average of 15 No. 1 seeds remained by the time the state semifinals rolled around.
Eighteen No. 1 seeds made the semifinals in 2012, just one year after only eight of the 28 advanced within a victory of Madison in 2011.
Last year, just 13 of the No. 1 seeds were alive at this point. We had a No. 4 seed (Muskego, Division 1) and a No. 6 seed (Martin Luther, D4) still in the mix.
This year, you won't find any team seeded lower than No. 3. No. 3 seeds Lancaster and Racine Lutheran play each other in D6, which means the winner is the "Cinderella story" at Camp Randall. If that's Lancaster, that means the "Cinderella story" is a seven-time state champion.
Additionally, there are only No. 1 seeds remaining in Divisions 2, 3 and 4, which is pretty incredible. There hadn't been a single division with only No. 1 seeds remaining for the semifinals since 2014, when both Division 1 and Division 6 went chalk.
What's it mean?
Well, as I said, if you're looking for a Cinderella, you'll be waiting until next year to find a qualified candidate.
But if you're looking for dramatic matchups, these next two weeks should be full of them.
Here are a few storylines to keep an eye on heading into the semifinals:
Title game rematches
The state semifinals will feature a pair of state championship games from a year ago.
In Division 2, top seeds Waunakee and Brookfield Central will play at Oconomowoc. Waunakee came from behind to win last year's D2 title, 14-13, over Brookfield Central.
In Division 7, Bangor beat Black Hawk, 37-14, at Camp Randall a year ago. This week, those two teams will meet in a semifinal at Middleton's Brietenbach Stadium.
Can Fondy do it again?
Fond du Lac made national headlines in Week 1 of the regular season this year when it knocked off Kimberly, 31-28, to end Kimberly's state-record 70-game winning streak.
It was the first time Kimberly had lost since a 2012 state quarterfinal.
The Papermakers haven't lost since, and Fond du Lac is unbeaten after topping Sun Prairie on Friday night.
Now the state gets the rematch it's been waiting for, as Kimberly will look for some revenge against Fond du Lac in a state semi at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh.
Locally speaking
Edgerton's Division 4 state quarterfinal loss to Lakeside Lutheran spelled the end of the season for The Gazette's area teams.
You don't have to drive far to catch a state semifinal game, though, if you wish.
That D7 game in Middleton is a good option, or head to Elkhorn, which will host the Lancaster-Racine Lutheran game.
