JANESVILLE

In our high school football season preview section, former Gazette sports editor Dave Wedeward took a stroll down memory lane.

He picked out the best moments of Janesville’s time in the Big Eight Conference, with Craig and Parker set to leave the league for the Badger Large Conference next season.

At that time, the hopes were that perhaps the Cougars and Vikings could add to that list. Optimism is always high at that time of year, even for a Craig team that lost most of its starters from last year’s playoff team and for a Parker team coming off a winless 0-9 campaign.

Unfortunately, unless things drastically change, it appears the final season in the Big Eight will be a forgettable one.

Through four weeks, the city program’s are a combined 1-7, and that lone victory came when the teams played each other—a Craig victory in Week 2.

The question now might be: Will that be the only victory this year for the Cougars and Vikings?

We’re certainly not writing them off.

That both teams still have Madison East and Madison West on the schedule certainly helps. Those teams are both 1-3, and four of the seven of the losses by Craig and Parker have come against conference title contenders Verona and Sun Prairie.

That said, East beat Beloit, 28-9, on Friday, and that’s a Beloit team that already beat Craig, which already beat Parker. And West’s lone victory is over that East team.

One of the beauties of sports, of course, is that the transitive property doesn’t exist. Just because one team beat the team that beat you, doesn’t mean you’re destined to lose. That’s why they play the games.

But the Cougars and Vikings must get things going here at the midpoint of the season. And mounting injuries won’t be a help. Craig played Friday night without its best player, quarterback Eric Hughes, and a couple key Parker players have been dinged up over the last two weeks.

Parker will try to get its first win of the season Friday at Madison East. Craig hosts a 3-1 Madison La Follette team.

0-fer to undefeated?

I understand we’re less than halfway through the season, but it might not be too early to think about Evansville going from 0-9 in 2018 to 9-0 in 2019.

The Blue Devils beat Beloit Turner 51-35 on Friday. Their other three wins have come against teams that are all at least 2-2.

If they beat East Troy (3-1) on Friday, their schedule shapes up for a run to 9-0.