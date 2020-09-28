Week 1 of the delayed, uncertain and ever-changing high school football season is in the books.
The coronavirus pandemic set back the start of the season by six weeks and forced almost one-third of the state’s high schools to postpone their fall season until the spring of 2021.
For those that did put on the pads Friday night, not much changed on the field.
Off the field, it was a different story.
Crowds were limited. Social distancing was recommended. And those wearing masks far outweighed those not wearing one. Game officials and coaching staffs were all required to wear masks.
Locally, Lake Geneva Badger lost a heartbreaker, as Westosha Central rallied in the second half for a 41-39 Southern Lakes Conference win.
Badger coach Matt Hensler said he wasn’t sure it would ever get to a point where the season actually started.
“I think more than anything, I’m just super excited that we got to play,” Hensler said. “Not the result we wanted, but our guys got a chance to play. That’s the most important thing.”
With the Badgers hosting Friday night’s game, Badger athletic director Jim Kluge was busy making sure things ran smoothly during these unprecedented times.
Badger’s stadium seats approximately 3,500, but Kluge said only 550 tickets were sold for the opener. No tickets were sold or exchanged at the front gate, as fans simply showed their proof of purchase to the ticket collectors, were handed a program and went on their way.
Once in the stadium, fans were asked to socially distance and to stay at least six feet apart unless sitting with family members. The Badger student section huddled together en masse in the south end of the stadium, but each student wore a mask or gaiter.
“We only let 550 in for the first game, because we weren’t sure what to expect or how things would go,” Kluge said. “If we don’t have any major problems tonight, we’ll allow more fans at our next game.”
With a capacity of 3,500, Badger could sell 875 tickets based on a 25% capacity maximum allowed.
On the field, things didn’t look much different other than the officiating crew decked out in masks. The football was constantly wiped down, but that was about the only noticeable change.
After the game, players did not go through the customary handshake line but instead went to opposite end zones for postgame pep talks.
Westosha coach Jared Franz said having a little sense of normalcy on a fall Friday night was the best tonic available.
“It has been a long stretch for everybody,” Franz said. “The players, community, teachers, just everybody. The next day is not guaranteed, so we just to try and keep everybody safe.
“And yes, it’s still football on the field, but so much has changed. The amount of guys you can have in the locker room, spraying stuff on the footballs, all the things that are different now—especially before and after the game.”
With the number of passengers limited on bus trips, many of the Westosha players rode home with their parents. Having to hire an extra bus or two for all road games is not cheap.
Yet for one night, at least in the Southern Lakes Conference, football was back and so was the excitement that comes with it.
Let’s hope we continue to move forward and don’t take any more steps back.
